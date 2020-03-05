Repo And The Man: March Comes In Like A Lion

Volatility is likely to remain elevated for several months. This is good news for day traders and bad news for everyone else.

Even with the continued rally in Treasuries, I remain long Treasuries along the entire curve. I believe rates are headed to zero, faster now because of COVID-19.

Just a few days old, March has already seen a 50 bps rate cut and renewed turmoil in the overnight repo markets. This bodes ill headed into tax season.

When Lunch Goes Wrong

Wednesday, February 19 seemed like a pretty ordinary day in the Not QE Era, with new all-time highs almost every hour. I decided it was safe to go out for an early lunch at the nearby public golf course, and maybe even hit a bucket of balls afterwards. But while I was waiting for my Cuban sandwich, I saw this tweet:

Time is US Pacific.

My head pretty much exploded as I read the Fed minutes, saying the following:

Repo would trim to zero through the end of April, with a bump as necessary for tax day.

At the same time, Not QE would continue on course at a weekly average of $20 billion through the end of April, at which point, it would stop.

“After April” they would "consider the appropriate maturity composition of reserve management purchases of Treasury securities.” This is Fedspeak for buying more term and turning Not QE into QE 4.

I took my sandwich to go. There would be no bucket of balls.

The end of market cycles have deep causes and proximate causes, and this looked very much like a proximate cause to me.

People had been ignoring COVID-19 headlines for weeks as the market euphoria continued. The Apple (AAPL) warning came on Monday, February 17, two days before the FOMC minutes. I warned that this was a bellwether, and it was loudly ringing, but the market ignored that and made new all-time highs.

When I asked people why they thought that was, many would “joke” that the Fed would not let the market go down anymore. That’s one of those jokes that is actually pretty serious, and betrays a mindset behind what is happening. All of a sudden, right after the Fed told us how they were going to end the liquidity parade, everyone stopped ignoring those scary headlines.

Here’s an up-close look of when it all came apart:

Interactive Brokers

I was not the only one who saw this the writing on the wall, quite obviously. Here’s what’s happened since:

Interactive Brokers. I count 6 or 7 failed rallies there.

But back to my failed attempt at lunch. Immediately I dumped all the exposure to equities I had added in November to get on the QE train. I took all that and put most of it into Treasuries from 2-30 years, and also some leveraged short index ETFs ((NYSEARCA:SPXU) and (NASDAQ:SQQQ)), to try and cover the downside on my remaining long positions (spoiler: I should have gotten more).

I called around to everyone I knew after the close with a simple message: this is the beginning of the end. What we can expect, based on the 2000 bubble, which I believe is the best analogy, is that interest rates will decline and equity volatility will remain elevated for several months until capitulation. In between now and then, we will see huge index moves in both directions that will make everyone's heads spin. Long Treasuries; long volatility is the play for at least the next 2 months.

This trade became crowded seemingly before I hung up the phone on the last call.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

Everything happens so much faster than it did in 2000. I was never able to get in on the volatility trade. As we get closer to capitulation, I will start thinking about shorting volatility.

But I still like Treasuries long. Fed Funds is going to zero, or very close to it, and the rest of the curve is going to follow. The movement so far is extraordinary, but there’s more room to go:

US Treasury

10-year inflation expectations are pretty low at the moment, to say the least. Banks get 1.1% just for leaving excess reserves in their Fed account, but they will still buy more Treasuries. They are not doing it for the interest, they think rates are coming lower.

Why Are Rates Going to Zero (Or Close Enough)

(A longer explanation can be found here.)

The Fed’s “dual-mandate” from Congress in the 1977 modifications of the Federal Reserve Act gives the Fed a goal — “full employment,” which isn’t exactly what it sounds like, and stable prices.

But market forces are more powerful than either the Fed or Congress. Like everything else, there is a price for money, expressed as an annual interest rate. The Fed only controls short term rates, and recent events have shown that their influence there has declined. Long term rates have been trending down for about 50 years now.

The Fed is always trying to find the neutral rate of interest, that is the rate at which full employment meets 2% inflation. But market forces have been pushing that rate down for 50 years and they are not stopping. This trend has been accelerated in the current cycle by a new high propensity to save, which increases the supply of capital, and also decreases demand.

As that 10-year rate declined, the personal savings rate pretty much mirrored it, which is to be expected. At the beginning, every recovery sees an increased savings rate as households get their balance sheets in order. But in the current cycle, the savings rate spiked to 10% and stayed high, even as the 10-year rate stayed low. The savings rate is currently at a level not seen since the 10-year rate was at 7.5%. This indicates a huge shift in aggregate preference for savings.

This is being caused by a number of large sectoral forces, but the biggest are demographics. income inequality and supply-side policies.

Demographics: Workers work the same number of years as they used to, but have to self-insure against a much longer retirement than before. People need to make sure they don’t go broke in their 80s or 90s. Every wealth management ad on CNBC and Bloomberg plays off this fear. There’s a good chance that you are here at Seeking Alpha reading this article for this exact reason.

Income inequality: The poor spend every dollar they get. The ultra rich must save most of their income, as there are only so many private islands and jets to buy. Everyone else is in between those extremes, but generally speaking, the higher the household income, the higher the savings rate. A greater share of income has been going to the top end of earners for decades now, and this means the aggregate savings rate is pushed up.

Supply-side policies. This is not just lowered marginal tax rates for high-earners. It is also lower capital gains rates, IRAs, 401-Ks, Health Savings Accounts, etc. All these policies give tax advantages to savings over consumption. When rates were very high back in 1980 — that is, there was a supply-side problem — these policies made sense, but they no longer do.

Now we have a demand-side problem. Consumption growth has remained muted this cycle. As a result, investment growth has also been slack. The best thing corporations could think to do with all this easy money is return it to shareholders. The 2017 tax bill, more supply-side stimulus, failed because it did not address the demand-side issues.

So there are these very powerful forces pushing rates down, and we see it all over the world. There are many other short and medium term forces that push and pull on rates, but the neutral rate is like gravity right now, pulling everything down towards zero.

COVID-19 has accelerated all this. A recession will be the final act in the play.

Why Will Volatility Remain High?

Again, 2000 is instructive here. Let’s look at the period between March 22, the then all-time high, and capitulation on September 4

Data by YCharts

We see wild up and down swings practically every week. After the initial surge of volatility in April, it remained high, but declining through this period.

Data by YCharts

We will probably have an “echo” VIX surge like we saw in May 2000, but as you see, the pattern is a slow decline into more normal levels just before capitulation. As I said, the current VIX surge happened much quicker than I thought, and I missed out on it. But I will be trying to play that echo, and also the slow decline.

The lesson of 2000 is that we will see large swings up and down before capitulation, and it is already happening:

These are wild day-to-day and intraday swings, with giant opening gaps. Six out of the nine days had intraday swings over 4% of the previous close. I want no part of any of that.

But this is a day trader’s dream scenario. I was talking to an old friend who worked the NASDAQ desk at a bank back in 2000, and he told me it was the most fun and exhausting period he ever experienced. This is where good traders can make a lot of money. I am not one of them, so I will sit here with my Treasuries.

But you may be. If that’s the case, tally-ho!

The reason this is happening is that no one is sure what stocks are worth anymore, or at least there’s much less agreement. When that happens, spreads widen and we get these wild intraday swings as sentiment turns on a dime at any headline.

In any event, the trades I will be looking for here are any opportunities to go long volatility in the short term, but also opportunities to go short volatility for the late summer or early autumn. There has been a bulge in the VIX curve at October for a while now, so this is where I am looking for an opportunity:

vixcentral.com

The Fed’s Role

No battle plan survives first contact with the enemy. - Helmuth von Moltke the Elder

The FOMC minutes came out on February 19, but the actual meetings were three weeks before that at the end of January. They have already deviated from the plan, now only a little more than a month old.

I’ll await further comment until I see exactly what the Fed was doing with Not QE this week (the balance sheet comes out on Thursdays at 4:30 PM US Eastern). But this week, on top of everything else, it looks like liquidity issues have creeped back into the overnight repo markets, even with reserves near $1.7 trillion as of last Wednesday.

Beginning with the term operations, we see that the Fed has stuck with their plan of trimming these by $5 billion every 2 weeks:

But this has also led to oversubscribed operations, though with very modest spreads at first

The spread spike to 16 bps on March 3, which tells us this is real illiquidity driving this.

The daily operations also trended down through February, as planned.

But then March came, and the Fed was forced to greatly increase the daily offering to $100 billion from $26 billion on February 28th. Despite that jump, the daily operations are oversubscribed for the first time this year, and the spread spiked.

Daily operations went very smoothly in January and February, while issues were popping up in the term operations. But again, things changed in March. An oversubscription of 12% is not that bad, and the weighted average rate remains closer to the low than the high. But that 8 bps spread is troubling when the Fed quadrupled their daily offerings in the course of 2 trading days. This indicates that the daily operations are about to see a lot of turmoil.

The Fed will do what they can, which is throw money at the problem as they are already doing. But they cannot cure COVID-19, and the failed rally in the wake of their 50 bps cut in Fed Funds is testament to this. The Fed can only do what they can do, and the Federal response has been less than encouraging. Once testing kits are actually widely available, we are likely to see a huge jump in US cases.

But the Fed’s plan from the end of January is likely off the table now. They obviously cannot trim repo as they would have liked. “After April” is likely to become after May and beyond. QE Forever, until this is solved. This will be a tailwind for equity prices that will only contribute to the volatility, as we also learn more about COVID-19 in the US.

I’ll update all this over the weekend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.