Dick's Sporting Goods Has Fallen For 8 Straight Weeks Heading In To Earnings

The stock has dropped over the last eight weeks and is now in oversold territory.

The company saw good earnings growth in the third quarter, and analysts expect earnings to grow by 14% in the fourth quarter.

Sporting Goods retailer Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) has seen its stock price drop for eight straight weeks after it had experienced a nice run-up from August through the end of 2019. Now the company is set to release fourth-quarter earnings results with the stock in oversold territory. The company is scheduled to report earnings before the opening bell on Tuesday with a conference call to follow at 10:00 AM ET.

Dick’s is expected to earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, and that would mark an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue is expected to come in at $2.57 billion, and that would mark an increase of 3.2%.

Earnings growth for the company was good in the third quarter with an increase of 33% compared to the same period of 2018. Over the last three years, earnings have increased by an average of 4% per year, but analysts expect earnings growth of 11% for 2019.

Revenue has grown at a rate of 3% per year over the last three years and increased by 6% in the third quarter. These revenue growth rates are below average compared to other companies.

The management efficiency ratings for Dick’s are average to below average. The return on equity is at 16.6% and the profit margin is at 5.1%. The ROE falls in the average range, while the profit margin is below average.

Looking at the valuation measurements, we see that the stock is trading at a trailing P/E of 10.5 and a forward P/E of 9.9. The company does pay a quarterly dividend, and the current yield is just over 3%.

The overall fundamentals aren’t great, but the earnings growth appears to be headed in the right direction. The stock could be attractive to value investors with the low P/E ratio, and the dividend is attractive to income investors.

The Stock is in Oversold Territory After an 8-Week Drop

Looking at the weekly chart for Dick’s, we see that the stock rallied by almost 60% from mid-August through the end of the year. But after the calendar rolled over to 2020, the stock has struggled. So far, the stock is down almost 29% through March 3.

Dick’s has lost ground over each of the last eight weeks, and that has caused it to fall below its 13-week, 52-week, and 104-week moving averages. The drop has also caused the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings to move from overbought to oversold territory.

From late 2017 through November ’19, the stock trended modestly higher within a trend channel. The big jump in November took the stock above the upper rail of the channel, and the pullback in the last two months has brought it back down to the lower rail. The big jump in November came after the third-quarter earnings report beat estimates by a margin of 37%.

Sentiment Toward Dick’s is Pretty Bearish

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators for Dick’s, we see that there is a considerable amount of pessimism directed at the stock. There are 25 analysts covering the stock at this time, and only seven have it rated as a “Buy”. There are 17 “Hold” ratings and one “Sell” rating. This puts the Buy percentage at 28%, and that is well below the average Buy percentage.

The current short interest ratio is at 6.3, and that’s after the short interest dropped from 13.42 million to 12.55 million. The ratio is well above average, and like the analyst ratings, it shows pessimism being directed at the stock.

Dick’s doesn’t see a great deal of option activity with 10,554 puts open and 21,667 calls open at this time. These contracts represent 3.22 million shares, and the average daily trading volume for the stock is 1.6 million. The put/call ratio is a paltry 0.487, and that is well below average and a sign of bullish sentiment. The option activity is the only area where we are seeing much optimism.

My Overall Take on Dick’s Sporting Goods

When I look at all three analysis styles, the overall picture for Dick’s is pretty good. The fundamentals are good, but not great. The chart shows how the stock is oversold and hitting potential support at the lower rail of the channel, as well as having the 104-week moving average in the same area. The sentiment toward the stock is rather bearish with analysts and short sellers disliking the stock - and from a contrarian perspective, this is a good sign.

Dick’s doesn’t meet all of the requirements I have for the stocks in the Hedged Alpha Strategy, but the overall picture does look good. I can see the stock rallying over the next few quarters as long as the company continues to grow its earnings.

As for the earnings reports, Dick’s has beaten estimates in each of the last eight quarters, but the margin of the beat has varied greatly. In Q4 2019, the beat was only by a penny, and in the quarter before that, the company beat estimates by 50%. Even though the company has a history of beating estimates, it hasn’t always caused a rally in the stock. The stock did rally in November and it rallied in August. The stock was already in overbought territory when it rallied in November, and it was in oversold territory when it rallied in August.

With the sentiment being as bearish as it is and with the stock in oversold territory, I think you can buy the stock ahead of the earnings report and look for the stock to rally over the next few months. The rally from August through mid-November, not including the big move in November, was 25%. I look for a similar move this time around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.