China's Luckin Coffee: Massive Upside Despite Coronavirus Sell-Off

Coronavirus fears have taken a significant toll on stocks, and in many cases rightfully so. However, in some cases, the fears are overblown, and green shoots are increasingly apparent. For example, China’s Luckin Coffee (LK) took a beating in January and February, but there are reasons to believe the fears are overdone, and the company’s massive upside remains intact. In this article, we provide an overview of Luckin Coffee (including the recent coronavirus impacts - which we believe are overblown), the Chinese coffee market, the company’s technological competitive advantages (Starbucks (SBUX) is now trying to emulate Luckin), the increasing operating leverage of the business, valuation and risks. We conclude with our opinion about investing.

Image Source: Luckin Coffee

Overview

Luckin Coffee operates over 4,500 stores across China. Launched in October 2017, the company went public in May 2019. It has served 40 million customers as of December 2019. As of September 2019, more than 93% of the company’s stores were pick-up stores with limited service, 3% were delivery kitchens and only 4% of the stores were "café-like" sit-down restaurants. Luckin has stores in 25 provinces and municipalities in China, with 60% of stores concentrated in Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Beijing and Zhejiang.

Coronavirus impact being blown out of proportion

Luckin Coffee reported a solid Q3 2019 that saw the company report positive store-level profit margins for the first time since its inception. The company’s revenue productivity saw an uptick in momentum with both units per store and pricing per unit seeing improvement. Not surprisingly, the stock surged from $18-19 in November 2019 to around $45 by mid-January 2020. However, soon after coronavirus hit China, and that led to Luckin dropping close to 25% over the next couple of weeks.

Source: Left Brain Investment Research, Yahoo Finance

While we do not dispute that Luckin will most likely have an ugly Q1 2020 given the mass-scale quarantine and shaken consumer confidence in the country, we do believe that investors are currently in a grip of fear and initial "green shoots" in the epicenter of this crisis are being ignored.

We reviewed data collected by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering on the spread of coronavirus and came away incrementally more positive about the probability of this crisis subsiding. As evident in the chart below, the second derivative of increases in the cases reported in China has slowed down dramatically. Further, the number of recoveries being reported is dwarfing the number of fatalities, indicating to us that coronavirus is not the 21st century version of the plague.

Source: Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering

Finally, within China, Luckin Coffee’s exposure to the most troubled regions is limited. Hubei province, which accounts for 84% of all coronavirus cases in the country, has just 4% of Luckin’s stores. While consumer confidence in the entire country has taken a temporary hit, single-digit exposure to the actual epicenter of the crisis in the country mitigates some of the risks.

Source: Luckin Coffee, Xinhua

Finally, the comment below from Starbucks’ CEO Kevin Johnson further highlights that the hysteria around the impact of coronavirus is somewhat misplaced. In fact, the company has reopened around 85% of its stores in the country following temporary closures.

"With the number of new cases in China slowing, we are seeing the early signs of a recovery in the region"

Chinese coffee market geared for strong growth

Chinese are traditionally tea drinkers. In fact, China and India are the two largest tea consumers in the world. Coffee is a relatively new phenomenon as Chinese middle class connects with the coffee-drinking world and inculcates parts of western culture. China’s coffee market at present is underpenetrated, offering immense growth opportunities. According to Frost & Sullivan, per capita coffee consumption in China is just 6.2 cups per year as compared to ~250 cups in Hong Kong and ~279 cups in Japan. In fact, the evolution of the coffee market in Japan provides important perspectives on the potential of coffee in China. In 1963, Japan’s coffee consumption was just 13.1 cups per capita, and this number saw a staggering 221% increase to 42 cups in 1970, and as mentioned earlier, the number reached 279 cups in 2018.

Source: Luckin Coffee, Frost & Sullivan

Given the low base effect, China’s coffee market has grown at a CAGR of 26% between 2013 to 2018 and is expected to rise from RMB 56.9B ($8.2B) in 2018 to RMB 180.6B ($25.9B) in 2023 as per Frost & Sullivan. It is important to note that while the overall market is growing at a healthy clip, it is the freshly brewed coffee segment of the market that is growing at an even faster pace and taking share from the instant coffee segment. China’s coffee market has been dominated by instant coffee, however freshly brewed coffee is expected to account for over 50% of all coffee cups consumed in China as compared to 25% in 2018. Luckin Coffee is positioned well in one of the fastest-growing segments of the coffee market in China.

Source: Luckin Coffee, Frost & Sullivan

Democratizing the coffee market in China

Starbucks entered China in 1990s with its focus on the premium segment of the market. While clearly Starbucks’ entry helped accentuate the coffee trend in China, Luckin’s mass market approach is helping increase coffee penetration in the country by providing an affordable alternative to Starbucks. As per Luckin’s latest quarterly report, the company’s Average Selling Price (NYSE:ASP) per item (coffee and food) is around RMB 11.2, or just $1.6, as compared to around RMB 30, or ~$4, at Starbucks.

Further, Luckin’s other key value proposition is its no-frills, small takeaway-only store formats which opens up many more real estate opportunities. The company’s "pick-up" stores, which account for over 90% of its stores, are just 20-30 sq. m in size and primarily cater to takeaway and delivery orders. Lower capex per store allows the company to offer its coffee at lower prices and also make it widely available.

Technology enabled operations an important competitive advantage

Given Luckin’s focus on providing affordable coffee to the mass market, its focus has been to use technology to lower the cost of servicing its customers. Luckin customers can place orders only through the company’s mobile app, and most, if not all, make the payment for coffee using the app itself. Customers place orders on the mobile app, visit the store and pick up their order, avoiding queues, or get the coffee delivered. This improves productivity at stores as well as provides customers a more seamless experience. The tech-enabled business model of Luckin has clearly impacted Starbucks. In fact, Starbucks recently acknowledged increased competitive activity in China at a recent investor conference:

“As I mentioned before our success has proven the attractiveness of the category and has drawn a lot of competition. That's impacting us on the margin. No one particular competitor but the competitive set in the aggregate has intensified, has grown and it is impacting us.”



- Patrick J. Grismer, CFO Starbucks

Luckin’s success has made Starbucks evolve its own strategy in China. Starbucks introduced Mobile Order & Pay in May 2019 and has also launched its new store concept called “Starbucks Now,” which is geared towards pick-up and delivery orders. Starbucks making changes to its own business model in the country is a testament to the relevance and staying power of Luckin.

Luckin is further pushing the envelope on technology by introducing its “express” concept, which is essentially its unmanned coffee machine that is fully integrated with the company’s technology backbone and geared with capabilities such as IoT and Big Data.

Slowly but surely, operating leverage is becoming visible

As Luckin Coffee adds more locations and improves the sales productivity of its stores, the company’s operating leverage is starting to become visible. Cost per coffee has declined from RMB 16.4 in Q3 2018 to RMB 9.7 in Q3 2019. A major driver of the reduction in cost per cup of coffee is the increase in number of items sold per store per day, from 109 in Q1 2018 to 444 in Q3 2019, without a commensurate increase in store rents and other fixed expenses.

However, the company has also managed to bring its variable costs down, as evident from a 21.3% decline in material costs from RMB 6.1 per cup to RMB 4.8 per cup. Not surprisingly, as a result of the economies of scale and improved buying power, it has been able to get its store-level profit margin in the positive territory for the first time since Q3 2019.

Valuation reasonable considering growth ahead

The stock trades at 2.4x 2021 sales and 16x 2021 EBITDA. Given the nascent stage of the Chinese coffee market and the company’s strong position and technology-led competitive advantages in the mass market coffee segment, we believe that the valuation fails to incorporate the addressable market and growth opportunities for Luckin.

Risks

Worsening of coronavirus outbreak. While the coronavirus outbreak is showing signs of stabilizing, if the outbreak were to regain intensity in China, the stock could come under increased pressure. Increased competitive activity. Given the attractiveness of the Chinese coffee market, new entrants could enter the space and existing players, including Starbucks, could resort to discounting/couponing, which could put pressure on Luckin’s competitive positioning and its ability to drive productivity and improve profitability.

Conclusion

Luckin Coffee is a disruptive force in the Chinese coffee industry. It is bringing the coffee culture to the mass market. The company is rolling out its store network at a very healthy pace, as well as using technology to bring down costs (and then investing the savings in driving traffic, as well as improving margins). We believe coronavirus fears have created select attractive buying opportunities in Chinese companies, such as Luckin (another example is Meituan-Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF), a single-app platform for food delivery, hotel travel, and more - you can read our latest full report on that company here). Overall, we believe Luckin Coffee offers an impressive multi-year growth opportunity for investors. Plainly, despite coronavirus fears and volatility, Luckin shares have tremendous upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Left Brain Investment Research has no positions in any of the aforementioned securities. However, affiliate companies Left Brain Capital Management and/or Left Brain Wealth Management are long SBUX, and may initiate long positions in LK.