How Bear Markets Attack Your Accounts

I have expressed my worry countless times in the last year that retail investors are taking far too much risk with their portfolios. This is especially the case if they are in the red zone, ages 55 to 75 and/or have withdrawal rates in excess of 4%. A bear market under these situations can have a devastating effect on your future lifestyle by permanently impairing your portfolio and thus income production.

Understanding the range of market returns after an 11-year bull market is critical in assessing your risk tolerances. Investors who fail to understand this distribution of returns and then experience a bear market right around their retirement date can suffer the effects for many years, if not forever. The effects would be a significant reduction in lifetime income, which may even force them to "un-retire."

Sequence of returns risk has been highlighted by this service many times in the past few years. However, what I'm actually discussing today is risk-taking at different periods in the market cycle and the biases that can create as well as the effects it can have on the portfolio. In short, investors tend to take excessive risks at just the wrong times while taking too little risk at just the right times.

The latter is called the "pessimism bias." I have seen it countless times in the last ten years. How many investors do you know who sold out in 2008, 2009 or even 2010 because they were scarred by the recession and subsequent market crash? The bias can have a devastating effect when you harbor excessive pessimism. It can lead you to holding large amounts of cash and retarding your portfolio's growth. They can fall substantially behind other investors who didn't experience that same scarring by an early-retirement bear market.

Of course, a bear market or market crash (>40% drop) can be traumatic to any investor, not just those that are starting or nearing retirement. It can cause a significant change in the psyche of the investor at any point in their investment lives. This is one of the greatest benefits of a good advisor who can keep you from making behavioral mistakes, even if they do not add anything on the security selection side. Vanguard calls it Advisor Alpha and quantifies it as adding about 3% of increased returns. Most of that alpha comes from behavioral coaching. They write:

This is why understanding the distribution of returns can be so helpful, as it puts losses into perspective. The cost of volatility in your portfolio can be enormous. Below we show the distribution of returns for the S&P 500. You can see the flat tails and the bell curve distribution. Essentially, the takeaway is the large dispersion of returns (volatility) one can experience in a given year.

The real cost of volatility is the recovery. Bear market math is a terrifying thing. If you invested $100,000 and your account declined 20%, (to $80,000), you need 25% returns to recover your losses. A 20% increase only gets you back to $96,000. The recovery formula is fairly simple at y= x/(1-x), where y is the percentage gain required to break even and x is the percentage lost. The mathematical catch-up game, or the gain required to make up a loss under normal circumstances when taking distributions, can be extremely challenging.

The chart illustrates what an investor would need in cumulative return to get back to even when taking distributions and without. For example, if the market were to decline by 40%, they would need a 67% gain to recover the losses if they weren't taking distributions from the portfolio. However, if they were taking distributions (say 5% in this example), it would take a 186% cumulative gain to get back to even.

This is why we advocate "cash flow investing" or "liability-driven investing" for those in retirement. That is the high production of cash flow without touching the principal. Investors should be assessing how they can set up a cash flow machine that produces excessive cash flows that can be tapped for spending or reinvested and compounded over time.

Successful investors will tell you that they probably think more about losing money than they do making money. While the challenge of finding the next winner in the portfolio can be a difficult one (the goal, after all, if you are in the markets is to make money on your money), their primary concern is to avoid losses. That is because, as we have shown above, losses are much more damaging than gains are helpful.

Concluding Thoughts

After an 11-year bull market, it makes sense to assess your risk tolerances considering the market cycle as a whole. After all these years of gains, we are clearly approaching the more euphoric stage of the chart. How long that lasts depends on many factors, of course. The market can get far more out of whack than we currently are, especially with the Fed juicing things. Still, making an assessment of that risk and focusing on loss avoidance is a key aspect to planning.

This is why we continuously assess how our portfolios do on down days far more than up days. We want to focus more on loss avoidance rather than finding the next great "buy alert" to throw out there for the masses to feast on.

On Friday, January 31st, the Dow Jones Industrial Index fell over 600 points - the largest decline since August. Our Core Portfolio actually rose on the day a few basis points. When we discuss positioning for the avoidance of losses, that is what we mean.

Now, during a recessionary environment, we fully expect to experience a decline, but that decline should be far less than the peak-to-trough decline of the S&P 500. Not only does this set up the portfolio to take advantage of cheap equities, but it also means that the investor cannot touch the principal if they are taking distributions.

By setting yourself up for loss avoidance, you can set yourself up for avoiding the emotional bias of risk aversion on the other side of the recession. Producing strong amounts of cash flow is a great way to do that. It helps reduce or even eliminate sequence risk, and it helps reduce emotional biases. This is why an income annuity can also be so powerful for an investor. While you "give up" your principal, that annuity is very similar to a defined benefit pension or social security paying you and your spouse for the rest of your lives. That income stream is completely uncorrelated to what is going on in the securities markets, allowing increased happiness and less emotional biases from filtering into portfolio decisions.

We do think income annuities will be the financial product of the next decade, as investors want to avoid losses. Several members have been asking about them, and for those that are risk-averse, they can be a great diversifier for retirement income. One thing we have heard some doing is to take your gains from 2019 and "lock them in" by purchasing an income annuity that pays for life. That's like having the market's irrationality pay you a passive income stream that lasts decades.

In the end, the way you set up your portfolio and your income stream for retirement, whether if you are there now or will be in years to come, is going to depend a lot on your own particular circumstances. But the greater the cash flow you can generate, while insulating your portfolio from losses, the less risk from a drawdown perspective you will take in addition to the risk from aversion in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.