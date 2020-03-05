VYMI: Low-Cost, High-Yield, International Stock ETF, 4.76% Yield

VYMI offers investors a particularly easy and cheap way to get exposure to this asset class, although the fund isn't particularly stronger than its peers.

International equities are undervalued relative to U.S. equities, and should outperform these in the coming years.

About seven months ago I wrote about the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI), a low-cost index fund focusing on international high dividend yield stocks from around the globe. I said the fund was an easy, convenient, and cheap way for investors to get exposure to high-yield stocks from dozens of countries, which should reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and boost long-term shareholder returns. I decided to take another look at the article, first for Stanford Chemist's marketplace, and then for the broader Seeking Alpha community, just to see how my predictions fared out.

Since I last wrote about VYMI, the fund has performed slightly below expectations, as valuations and share prices continue to increase in the U.S. equities market. Although international equities keep underperforming, they still serve to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, and are significantly undervalued relative to most U.S. stocks, which should boost returns in the coming years. As such, international equities, and VYMI in particular, remain good investments, and welcome additions to any dividend investor's portfolio.

I'm going to start with an explanation of the benefits of international diversification before taking a look at the fund and its recent performance.

Benefits of International Diversification

International diversification almost always lowers portfolio risk and volatility and should, emphasis on should, lead to greater shareholder returns in the coming years. Let's take a look at each of these two points.

Risk and Volatility

One of the easiest ways to reduce portfolio risk and volatility is to invest in many uncorrelated asset classes or holdings. By doing so, investors limit their exposure to any asset or industry, reduce their losses when any one investment performs poorly, and can sometimes rebalance their portfolios to take advantage of moments of market weakness.

Vanguard, VYMI's investment manager, has already calculated the percentage of foreign equity exposure investors need if they wish to minimize portfolio risk, equivalent to 20% for U.S. investors. Allocations should probably be somewhat lower for investors with sizable fixed-income holdings, to minimize foreign currency risk, which probably includes most subscribers to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.

(Source: Vanguard)

Even though international diversification is a net benefit for investors, most invest exclusively or excessively in their domestic markets. This is called home market bias, and is endemic across countries:

(Source: Vanguard)

Home market bias is caused by several factors, but I believe that the biggest one is the recent underperformance of international equities, which brings me to my next point.

Shareholder Returns

International equities generally perform about as well as US equities, at least in the very long term, but relative performance varies widely year to year and decade to decade. There are large stretches of time in which international equities significantly underperform relative to US equities, and vice versa. The last decade has been one in which US equities outperformed, due to the country's outstanding economic performance and rising valuations and prices across the board.

(Source: Vanguard)

Outstanding performance. On the other hand, rising share prices have caused valuations to significantly increase, which should cause the U.S. stock market to significantly underperform in the coming years. Valuations are a strong indicator of future stock market performance, although the relationship is quite messy, and actual results are extremely volatile.

(Source: JPMorgan)

Rising valuations in the US market means that most international stocks currently offer investors more competitive valuations and prices, higher yields, and stronger growth opportunities. High yield stocks are no exception, just compare VYMI, which focuses on international stocks, with VYM, which focuses on US equities:

(Source: Vanguard Corporate Website)

Due to the above, I believe that international equities are more likely than not to outperform in the coming years and, as such, investors should seriously consider investing in these securities. VYMI is a particularly simple way for dividend investors to get exposure to this asset class, so let's take a look at the fund.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Vanguard

Dividend Yield: 4.76%

Expense Ratio: 0.32%

Total Index Returns CAGR 10Y: 4.6%

Underlying Index: FTSE All-World ex-US High Dividend Yield Index

Holdings: 970

Fund Overview - High-Yield International Stock

VYM is administered by Vanguard, the second-largest asset manager and ETF provider in the world, and the company which almost single-handedly created and popularized low-cost index funds. Long-time readers probably know that I really like Vanguard as a company, due to the company's unique corporate structure. Vanguard operates as a mutual company; it is owned by its own clients/investment funds, so any and all profits are ultimately returned to the company's clients in the form of lower fees. The structure makes for a sleepy, low-cost company, perfect for index funds.

VYMI tracks the FTSE All-World ex-US High Dividend Yield Index, a broad-based market-cap-weighted international stock market index focusing on stocks with above-average dividend yields. Countries meeting a very basic set of criteria, focused on market quality and investor protections, are included. Stocks also need to meet a very basic set of criteria, focusing on liquidity, size, trading, voting rights, and dividend payment, to be included in the index. Applicable stocks are ranked according to their forward dividend yield and included in the index until their cumulative market capitalization reaches 50% of the total market cap of applicable stocks. Quite simply, the fund invests in the 50% highest-yielding dividend stocks in the world, sans the United States. Interested readers can take a more in-depth look at the fund's methodology here and here, but I think I've included the more relevant details.

VYMI follows a very broad index, so the fund ends up investing in a wide array of stocks, industries, and countries.

(Source: ETF.com)

VYMI effectively provides almost as much diversification as some of the broader international ETFs, like the Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund (VTIAX). As such, it seems like a perfect fund for dividend investors looking for international diversification, and the benefits that entails.

Now, I did a similar analysis about VYMI about six months ago, so I thought I would check to see how the fund has performed since.

Performance Analysis

VYMI has slightly underperformed relative to the S&P 500 and its U.S. counterparty, VYM, for the past six months or so:

Data by YCharts

A significant portion of the difference was due to rising valuations in U.S. equity markets, as exemplified by the S&P 500's declining dividend yield:

Data by YCharts

Earnings growth has also been slightly higher for international high yield equities than U.S. high yield equities, 5.4% versus 4.2%, for the past few years or so.

VYMI has also moderately underperformed relative to other large international high yield ETFs, especially so when compared to IDV:

Data by YCharts

VYMI's long-term performance is stronger than that above, but the fund's performance has been just about average. IDV has performed slightly better than its peers, however.

I took a look at some of the holdings and strategies of the different funds, but couldn't really find anything that explained the difference in performance between them. IDV's holdings have seen quite a bit of yield compression during the past six months, which obviously boosted the fund's price and returns:

Data by YCharts

On a more forward-looking basis, VYMI currently offers investors an average dividend yield but lower expense ratio when compared to its peers. IDV's yield is moderately larger, however.

(Source: Seeking Alpha - Chart by author)

In general terms, I believe that VYMI will perform about as well as most of its peers. Only IDV, which focuses on a smaller subsection of high yield equities, could plausibly perform significantly differently, as it has during the past few months.

Conclusion

Investors should consider investing in international equities, as these securities serve to lower portfolio risk and volatility, and have more competitive valuations and prices, higher yields, and stronger growth opportunities than comparable U.S. equities.

VYMI is a good fund for this asset class, but I wouldn't expect its performance to be significantly greater than that of its peers. The fund does offer the lowest expense ratio of its peers, but the difference is relatively small. IDV provides investors a moderately higher dividend yield, but I'm not positive that yields will continue to compress, boosting the fund's returns.

I like the fund as it has a lower expense ratio and as I really like Vanguard as a company, but all of the other choices seem like reasonably good investment choices as well.

