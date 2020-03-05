Another Rate Cut Coming?
The Fed follows the market, it does not lead it.
The Fed cut the Fed Funds rate to a mid-point 1.12% on Tuesday, but T-Bills declined to 0.81% as of Wednesday morning. This leaves a window of ~0.3% below Tuesday's Fed Funds reset.
We can expect another 0.25% adjustment lower shortly if the Fed follows past patterns.
The Fed cut the Fed Funds rate to a mid-point 1.12% on Tuesday, but T-Bills declined to 0.81% as of Wednesday morning. This leaves a window of ~0.3% below Tuesday's Fed Funds reset. The Fed follows market rates. We can expect another 0.25% adjustment lower shortly if the Fed follows past patterns. The T-Bill/10yr Treasury rate spread turned positive on yesterday's yield curve and is likely to expand going forward should market psychology improve. A positive signal to many algorithms for banks and industrials.
Lower rates in the US make the US 10yr Treasury less attractive as a global safety net. The US$ has already traded ~2% lower. Stopping the influx of foreign capital is beneficial for US industrials and historically correlated to higher commodity prices, including $WTI (West Texas Crude Oil Price).
