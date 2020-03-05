B2Gold: There's Nothing To Worry Here

This gold miner presents an attractive profile for long-term investment, and I qualify the company as a long-term "keeper."

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $313.66 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 15.3% from the year-ago period and up 1% sequentially.

Source: Mining Review Africa - Fekola Mine

Investment Thesis

Vancouver-based gold miner B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is an attractive gold miner that I am regularly following on Seeking Alpha. The long-term potential is appealing when we look at the mining assets and their location in the chart below.

I started to cover this miner at the right time, and I believe a few followers have been lucky to discover this company through my articles a few months back. What characterizes B2Gold is that the mining model is simple and powerful.

The investment thesis has not changed, and this gold miner presents an attractive profile for long-term investment, and I qualify the company as a long-term "keeper." However, while B2Gold can be considered as a long-term investment, it is crucial to trade continuously about 30+% of your position short term to profit plainly from the volatility inherent to the gold industry and the risk of an operational hiccup.

The mining model is centralized around the company's flagship mine called Fekola in Mali (80% owned by BTG and 20% owned by the Government of Mali), which is constructing a solar plan.

The mine is an invaluable one with steady gold production proceeding with an expansion project that will be completed around Q3'20 with a forecasted gold production between 590K Oz and 620K Oz this year.

More good news coming from Fekola Mine is the recently updated mineral resources and the new Mali's mining code that adds more stability.

Under a new mining code, companies operating in Mali will be protected from fiscal changes for 20 years, down from the previous "stability period" of 30 years, the mines minister said late on Thursday.

Furthermore, the cost of extraction will be going down by 7% after the achievement of a new large-scale off-grid solar plant projected operational in August this year. Per the presentation:

However, the Fekola Mine is not without its problems due to extremists' activity, government corruption, and inefficiency, which seem to be the general practice in Africa.

Source: BTG Presentation

The company is producing gold from five different mines spread around the world. It is involved with one development and one exploration project as well (a joint venture in Colombia with AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) called Gramalote and Kiaka/Toega in Burkina Faso).

On July 3, 2019, the company announced that:

...sell two gold mines and assets in Nicaragua to Calibre Mining Corp. for $100 million and ~31% direct equity interest in Calibre. The two concerned gold mines are the El Limon and La Libertad Gold Mines, which B2Gold had acquired in 2009. The deal also includes the Pavon gold project and additional mineral concessions in Nicaragua currently held by B2Gold.

The deal was completed on October 15, 2019. B2Gold holds 93.332 million shares in Calibre Mining, representing a 30.08% stake approximately.

These two mines indicated above produced 6,010 Au Oz in 4Q'19 (residual before transfer to Calibre Mining).

An interesting fact is that BTG has recently outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

So far, BTG has slightly outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF.

Data by YCharts

B2Gold - 4Q'19 Balance Sheet and Trend - The Raw Numbers

B2Gold 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 323.86 272.11 301.66 267.21 310.79 313.66 Net Income in $ Million 10.60 -58.95 22.30 37.90 55.77 177.41 EBITDA $ Million 68.75 -20.43 140.71 132.20 111.41 241.99 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 -0.06 0.02 0.04 0.05 0.17 Cash from Operations in $ Million 143.24 74.15 86.42 92.82 167.83 144.91 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 47.62 -83.73 34.25 50.75 42.87 108.05 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 95.61 157.88 52.17 42.07 124.96 36.86 Total Cash $ Million 354.84 102.75 141.58 113.52 146.41 140.60 Total Long term Debt in $ Million 746.9 479.5 483.1 447.09 366.19 261.85 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.00 1.00 1.02 1.02 1.03 1.039 Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 Total Production gold 242,040 231,687 230,859 246,020 258,200 245,140 AISC from continuing operations/consolidated 749 814 848 807 807 869/882 Gold Price 1,267 1,230 1,300 1,313 1,488 1,483

Data Source: Company filing and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and Gold Production

1 - Quarterly revenues were $313.66 million for 4Q'19

The company announced consolidated gold revenues of $313.66 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, up 15.3% from the year-ago period and up 1% sequentially.

B2Gold's cash and cash equivalents were $140.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 from $146.41 million as of September 30, 2019. Fourth-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share were $0.07 or $69 million.

Gold production from continuing operations was over expected output in the fourth quarter by around 13K ounces. It is due primarily to continued higher throughput at Fekola and high-grade ore production from the Wolfshag Pit at Otjikoto mine.

2 - Free cash flow and net debt

Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

B2Gold is generating positive free cash flow regularly, which is very important and led the company to start to pay a dividend beginning this quarter. Free cash flow yearly is $266.06 million with an FCF of $36.86 million in 4Q'19, as indicated in the graph above.

Note: On November 5, 2019, B2Gold's board announced its first quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share.

Net debt is $121.25 million, which gives the company an excellent Net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.18x.

One element that I like when it comes to future strategy is that the company considers the reduction of debt as a number one priority, even if the debt is not a particularly sensitive issue at the moment. The graph above is showing significant progress at this level. The image below indicates the vast improvement in this segment and what is coming in 2020.

Source: Presentation

3 - Quarterly production analysis

From Presentation

B2Gold produced 245,140 Au oz in the fourth quarter of 2019 and sold 218,437 Au oz (please see charts below). It includes El Limon and La Libertad mines (residual) and Calibre Mining stake, with a total amount produced for BTG of 10,724 Au Oz (please see details in the charts below).

It includes El Limon and La Libertad mines (residual) and Calibre Mining stake, with a total amount produced for BTG of 10,724 Au Oz (please see details in the charts below).

Gold price realized was estimated at $1,483 per ounce during 4Q'19, including La Libertad and Limon mines.

B2Gold's consolidated gold production was up 5.0% sequentially and was a multi-year record for the company. On a year-over-year basis, gold production increased by 6.7%.

Gold production from the Fekola, Masbate, Otjikoto, La Libertad, and El Limon mines was better than expected. Fekola and Otjikoto mines have done particularly well sequentially.

Guidance 2020

Source: BTG Presentation

Conclusion and Technical analysis

B2Gold is another great gold miner with an excellent balance sheet and substantial potential for growth. Hard to find any issues in this miner. 2020 looks very promising, with over 1 M Au Oz at AISC of $800 per ounce (midpoint).

One crucial element is that the company is focusing on reducing debt and has started to pay a small dividend. Yes, of course, it is not a significant dividend, which represents less than 1% after-tax, but it is a start.

Technical Analysis

BTG experienced a support breakout of its ascending channel pattern end of February and quickly dropped to below $4.00. However, after this sudden selloff that was general to all gold miners, the stock has recovered to its first resistance at $4.40. A prudent move should be to take about 10% off the table at this level for the ones who bought below $4.

However, depending on the gold price, BTG may cross the resistance and retest $5 which is another sell flag. My recommendation is to wait and accumulate between $3.80 and $3.20.

