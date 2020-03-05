BNO: Buy Brent And Profit From OPEC

Given that OPEC first acted to defend this price level, it will likely act once again which will give uplift to the price of Brent.

OPEC is currently meeting to decide what to do with its production cuts that have been in place for several months.

As you can see in the momentum table from Seeking Alpha, shares of the United States Brent Oil Fund (BNO) have taken a beating in line with a global selloff in crude oil.

Despite this recent weakness in Brent, I believe that the OPEC meeting later this week will be a catalyst for a rally in the commodity and that investors looking to profit should buy the dip in oil.

Crude Markets

When it comes to understanding Brent oil, it is my belief that one of the most important variables to track is OPEC. Put simply, OPEC produces a very large quantity of oil (around a third of global demand) and it ships these barrels to many nations to help supply the global markets. Brent is a very unique stream of crude oil in that it is similar in quality to OPEC barrels and it also is primarily a waterborne grade of crude. In other words, Brent directly competes with OPEC barrels both in quality and delivery method. This means that whatever OPEC decides to do with its production quotas directly reflects into the pricing of Brent.

Historically speaking, OPEC has demonstrated a history of influencing the price of Brent. First off, to stave off price collapses in late 2018, OPEC agreed to cut production starting in 2019. As you can see, this agreement immediately led to a strong rally in Brent.

And again, in the middle of 2019 OPEC acted to halt a price decline by extending and deepening cuts until March of 2020.

And OPEC is currently meeting once again to discuss what to do in the face of a market panicked by the coronavirus.

OPEC will announce its final agreement sometime during its meeting which is on Thursday and Friday of this week. It is my belief that OPEC will both deepen the current set of production cuts as well as extend the cuts.

The reason for my belief is based on two simple facts. First off, OPEC has historically defended this level before. That is, we are currently trading a little under the level where OPEC initially decided that it needed to cut production in the first place. This means that if OPEC did not act, it would signal to the market a lack of resolve and its ability to move markets in the future would greatly be diminished because market participants would view its position as weakened.

And secondly, OPEC nations absolutely need a higher price of oil to balance the budget. You can dig into the numbers, but no matter how you slice it, the global price of oil needs to rise to help OPEC nations keep the lights on. And for this reason, I believe that OPEC will continue doing exactly what it’s been doing and that is cutting production to increase the price of oil.

And here’s where the trade recommendation comes in – if you go back and examine historic OPEC decisions, they have led to the market responding in the way in which OPEC desires. That is, in each of the last two decisions, the price of crude rallied by a fair degree over the next few weeks and months. It is my belief that this will be played out again as OPEC once again signals its resolve to achieve higher prices.

About BNO

While OPEC’s rate cut serves as a strong short-term catalyst for trading BNO, I believe that some underlying features of the ETF are clear long-term winners for the fund. Specifically, BNO’s methodology allows it to harvest positive roll yield from backwardation which has been present in the Brent futures curve for most of the last year. Let’s unpack this.

The basic idea behind roll yield is that as time progresses, the prices along a futures curve will tend to converge or price towards the spot price of the commodity. This means that depending on the relative prices between specific months along the curve, roll yield can be either positive or negative.

BNO follows a very simple strategy of holding exposure in the front-month Brent contract and then shifting exposure into the second-month futures contract two weeks before expiry. It repeats this process in perpetuity to always give exposure to Brent.

Since OPEC’s first set of cuts in late 2018, the Brent curve has been strongly in backwardation for most of the time. Backwardation means that the front contract has been priced higher than the second contract (sometimes in the magnitude of $1 per barrel). This means that roll yield on BNO has been positive for some time because when it is holding exposure on the futures curve, it will be holding it at lower-priced contracts than the spot price and as futures converge towards spot, they roll up in value in relation to the front.

This positive roll yield has been a very strong benefit to holders of the ETF. Around the end of 2019 I compared the change in the outright price of Brent oil versus the change in the BNO ETF and I found that the ETF outperformed Brent itself by around 15%. In other words, by holding BNO in 2019 you earned around 15% more than if you had been able to be exposed to the raw price of the commodity.

Given that OPEC cuts are almost certainly going to continue, I believe that backwardation will remain across the Brent curve. This backwardation will continue delivering positive roll yield to investors, giving them strong tailwinds in their holdings. For this reason, I believe BNO is a solid investment at this time.

Conclusion

OPEC is currently meeting to decide what to do with its production cuts that have been in place for several months. Given that OPEC first acted to defend this price level, it will likely act once again which will give uplift to the price of Brent. Roll yield is likely to continue to be a strong source of performance for BNO in 2020.

