Taseko Mines: A Good Contrarian Bet

TGB is not without risk ,however, I believe the current concerns regarding financing of Florence project and 2022 Senior note maturities will be resolved in shareholders' favor.

Company has some attractive “shots on goal” including the new “Florence” mine and a real option on higher copper prices.

Taseko Mines (TGB) risk of bankruptcy is relatively low but largely tied to successful commercialization of their Florence Mine project.

I love stocks that have limited downside and large potential upside. I believe this is a good description of Taseko Mines.

“We don’t feel the equity markets are valuing our assets right now, There’s a big gap right now between the Taseko valuation and the value of our assets.” Quote from Taseko president Stuart McDonald to Mining Journal explaining Taseko’s recent move from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

I am in full agreement with Mr. McDonald and also agree with his further explanation of why the move makes sense.

“We have also seen the growth of passive investing and ETFs. It’s really had a big impact on the availability of funding in Canada for resource mining. Ten years ago, we had about $30 billion of resource funds in Canada. That number’s down below $3 billion now. That’s a dramatic change in a fairly short period. And we’ve got 1,200 mining companies on the Toronto exchange chasing that.”

The link to the Mining Journal article for the two above quotes is here: Mining Journal: Canada copper miner Taseko becomes the latest to join LSE

Regardless of where Taseko’s main stock exchange listing resides I strongly believe this is a highly undervalued stock particularly with the recent coronavirus inspired sell off.

Whenever I look at an investment I always look at the bankruptcy risk. I want to rule out or understand what the potential for bankruptcy is for any investment that I make. While Taseko does not have a fortress balance sheet I do believe the combination of cash on hand, cash flow, and access to financing make the risk relatively low. They also have hedged 100% of their copper production thru April 2020 at $2.60 (which is good given at time of writing the price of copper is $2.55). Below is snapshot of TGB’s balance sheet.

*Source: TASEKO REPORTS 2019 FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL FINANCIAL RESULTS

Current Assets seem to easily cover any current liabilities. The items that bear additional scrutiny are the $317.7m in Senior notes the company has due as well as “other liabilities” from the table above.

100% of the senior secured notes come due on June 15, 2022. This is a critical date for them as these will need to be refinanced. The senior notes are secured by liens on the shares of Taseko’s wholly owned subsidiary, Gibraltar Mines Ltd. And Taseko’s other properties, other than Yellowhead. The company also has some restrictions on asset sales, issuance of preferred stock and dividends. In the near term it is important to note that there are no maintenance covenants with respect to the Company's financial performance. Taseko now has just over two years to secure refinancing of these June 2022 liabilities as it does not appear possible these will be paid in full at that time. The key issue is the successful commercialization of the Florence mine as this should provide healthy cash flow to augment its Gibraltar mine.

The largest item in “other liabilities is $66m in Provision for Environmental Rehabilitation that is reviewed each year and covers closing and environmental rehabilitation costs for the Gibraltar mine and the new Florence, AZ mine project. This is really a long term liability without a certain due date and is assessed and paid over 20+ years.

It also should be noted that in 2019 they produced CAD $42.6m in cash flow from operating activities and CAD $94.0m in 2018. The driver of the difference was lower copper prices. This is also a capital intensive business (investing cash flow) and this does not factor interest expense (financing cash flow) so the net cash currently produced from their main Gibraltar mine is negligible.

A risk that has been recently highlighted by Elephant Analytics on Seeking Alpha is the delay in financing announcement for the Florence mine.

This is an important issue as much of the near term upside (other than higher copper prices) is dependent upon the full operation and commercialization of the Florence, AZ mine which needs an estimated $200m+ in capex. Lack of financing for Florence before or shortly after final regulatory of the Florence mine would be a red flag in my opinion and a reason to quickly re-evaluate any position in Taseko. In it’s 2019 message to shareholders Taseko President Russell E. Hallbauer indicated that the plan was to have financing strategy in place by end of 2019 and that discussions with potential lenders, royalty companies and strategic partners was on-going. Link to this letter here.

The economics of Florence do appear to be very attractive and thus I continue to believe that financing will be available to bring this mine to operation.

So in summary bankruptcy risk is not zero but it also does not appear high or imminent in my opinion.

Assets and Shots on Goal:

Gibraltar Mine

The company currently operates a large copper mine in British Columbia, Canada named Gibraltar that produces ~130-135m pounds of copper per year at a cash cost of CAD$1.80-CAD$1.90 and also produces molybdenum as a byproduct which helps offset the cost of production for Copper.

The standalone Gibraltar mine has potential to produce significantly more cash flow at higher copper prices as illustrated by the chart below from Taseko’s corporate presentation from November 2019.

* Source Taseko Corporate Presentation November 2019

Anyone familiar with Copper pricing will realize we have been in a low price environment for the last couple of years ,however, this is not likely to last forever as it has dis-incentivized investment into copper. Here is an interesting market overview from Freeport-McMoran’s (NYSE:FCX) latest corporate presentation.

Per FCX the “incentive” price for copper is $3.30 and thus if there is supply shortage in the market it seems inevitable to me that pricing will go higher from here.

There is also talk that once the coronavirus situation has improved that China will engage in large scale stimulus for their economy and this would be bullish for many commodities including copper.

Florence Mine

The real near-term catalyst for TGB is their Florence mine project located in Florence, Arizona. Production in Florence has been in testing with very good results and involves “In-Situ Copper Recovery Process”.

In November 2019, Taseko announced the results of a Competent Persons Report (“CPR”) prepared by an independent engineering firm, which detailed the following:

A 20 year mine life

Annual production capacity of 85 million pounds (40,000 tonnes)

US$227 million of capex

After-tax NPV(8%) of US$670 million

IRR of 40% and a 2.3 year payback

LOM C1 Cash Costs of US$1.13/lb

Please reference page 11Longer Term Projects:

Yellowhead Copper-Gold Project (Canada)

Taseko recently completed an updated technical and reserve studies for this project using an NPV (8%) and $3.10/lb copper price, gold/oz at $1,350 and $18 Silver price/oz the updated NPV came in at $1.04 billion. This was covered quite well by SA author Peter Arendas here. Taseko's Long-Term Growth Plans Become Clearer

There is significant cap-ex required and its doubtful that Taseko would or could take this on by themselves at this point

New Prosperity Copper-Gold Project (Canada)

This is a project that has faced opposition from local first nations tribes and the federal government ,however, they have made some positive progress on the legal front which allowed them to continue geotechnical work on the project. According to Taseko it is an open-pit mine project with the following characteristics

20 year mine

7.7m ounces of recoverable gold

3.6 billion pounds of recoverable copper

Life of mine annual production of 540,000 equivalent ounces of gold per year (factors gold @ $1,000 per /oz and copper at $2.75 per oz)

There appear to be many hurdles to overcome both legal, technical, and financing to ever bring this project to fruition ,however, it is in their stable of assets.

Aley Niobium Project (Canada)

According to Taseko this is the world's largest niobium deposit, outside of two operating mines in Brazil. The metal is used in alloys and used in some green technologies such as wind turbines and electric vehicles. This is an open-pit mine project with the following characteristics:

24 year mine

84 million tonnes grading 0.50% Nb2O%

After-tax NPV (8%) of CAD$480m ($384 USD at 0.8/1 $CAD to USD exchange rate)

Project appears to be in early stages with additional technical study being done and Taseko is working through Environmental Assessment process.

Valuation Scenarios

I am not a believer in Efficient Market Hypothesis and realizing the actual value of an investment is next to impossible given the wide range of things that simply are not knowable as well as the fact that the market suffers from bouts of over-optimism and extreme fear. This is one reason I like commodity event driven investments in that you can capitalize (hopefully) on the market’s bouts of fear and greed. At the moment my belief is that Taseko's stock price is suffering from an overabundance of fear.

Below, I present two scenarios one that I consider extremely conservative and one that I believe is still very conservative. For both scenarios I give zero value to any of the longer term projects I described above. I also attach a much more optimistic valuation from Taseko’s corporate presentation. I do not assign a huge amount of likelihood to Taseko’s estimate as it likely reflects an optimistic scenario.

Extremely Conservative Scenario:

Zero NPV assigned to existing Gibraltar mine. This is actually like reducing NPV by an additional $85m as current market cap is given zero value. The current market cap of TGB is ~$85m so very likely the market is assigning some value to the existing assets namely Gibraltar. This is discounted completely in this scenario.

All long term liabilities (debt + long term environmental rehabilitation provision and all other LT liabilities) = $457m ($CAD 582 x 0.8 assumed CAD/US exchange rate)

Only incremental value is net of the Florence project at various copper prices less the current existing liabilities.

Yields a range of $0.00 -$2.10 stock price for TGB (US OTC market)

USD millions except for share price

Copper Price $2.48 $2.79 $3.00 $3.10 $3.41 $3.72 NPV Florence 356 512 617 667 822 976 Long Term Liabilities -467 -467 -467 -467 -467 -467 Net of Florence and LT Liab -111 45 150 200 355 509 Shares Outstanding (millions) 246.2 246.2 246.2 246.2 246.2 246.2 Current Share Price (USD/OTC) $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 Current Market Value USDm 85 85 85 85 85 85 est. value of common per share $0.00 $0.18 $0.61 $0.81 $1.44 $2.07 % change from current price -100% -46% 74% 132% 312% 491%

Very Conservative Valuation

Zero incremental NPV assigned to existing Gibraltar mine. This basically says that the current $85m market capitalization reflects the full value of all assets less liabilities (primarily Gibraltar) = $85m ; TGB estimates this at $CAD 745 ($596m USD at 0.8 CAD/USD exchange rate)

Florence NPV estimates provided by Taseko (at 8% NPV) are reduced by ½

Yields a range of $2.09 -$5.74 stock price for TGB (US OTC market)

Copper Price $2.48 $2.79 $3.00 $3.10 $3.41 $3.72 1/2 NPV Florence 178 256 309 334 411 488 Current Market Value USDm 85 85 85 85 85 85 estimated revised market value 263 341 393.5 418.5 496 573 Shares Outstanding (millions) 246.2 246.2 246.2 246.2 246.2 246.2 Current Share Price (USD/OTC) $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 $0.35 est. value of common per share $1.07 $1.39 $1.60 $1.70 $2.01 $2.33 % change from current price 205% 296% 357% 386% 476% 565% 1.07 1.39 1.60 1.70 2.01 2.33

Optimistic Scenario

Below is the valuation as presented by Taseko in it’s November 2019 Corporate presentation. As stated I take this with a grain of salt as obviously they are biased and bullish (nothing wrong with that).

The estimate share price based on Taseko’s numbers is presented below.

All numbers in millions (except for share price)

Taseko Valuation Gap ($CAD) 1,000 Current Market Cap ($CAD) 106 Total 1,106 Exchange Rate CAD/USD assumed 0.8 Total Value USD 885 Shares Outstanding (12/2019) 246.2 Current Share Price (USD/OTC) $0.35 est. value of common per share $3.59 % change from current price 927%

*Source: Author’s calculations based on available data

Conclusion:

I believe that TGB represents a significant upside opportunity for a risk tolerant investor. While the chances of bankruptcy or permanent business impairment do exist they seem relatively remote to me given the assets owned by TGB and the fundamentals of their business.

The current market fears driven by the coronavirus outbreak and general market frothiness have hit all stocks including some that were already inexpensive such as TGB. I believe this has created an even more favorable entry point for TGB and a “real option” on rising copper prices and Taseko’s expected commercialization of the Florence Arizona copper mine. One possible response to the coronavirus induced downturn is strong stimulus from China which is a major buyer of copper. In addition, per Freeport-McMoran and others increased copper production does not make economic sense at the current market prices and needs something closer to $3.30 to drive additional investment. This setup could lead to a run up in copper prices in the near to mid-term future.

Finally, when investing in commodity business it is important to buy when commodity prices are cheap and sell when they become extended. The market runs in cycles and one wants to use market psychology and trend to their advantage.

I have taken the recent downturn as an opportunity to purchase additional shares of TGB and will continue to leg in if the price drops further.

Good luck with your trades and appreciate others’ perspectives.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research before making any investment decision. Opinion expressed is that of the author only.