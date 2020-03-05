B&G Foods Gains 23% Following Earnings, And Yield Still In Double Digits - Part 2

Introduction

In Part 1 of this article, I went through a reasonably thorough disclosure of my B&G Foods (BGS) investment history and trading patterns. It is recommended that anyone reading this article also read Part 1 in order to determine if they should be concerned about any long-oriented bias or short-term trading patterns. In that article, I also discussed the dividend - one of the major reasons I am invested in B&G - and some of the 2020 guidance that provides coverage of that dividend. This article will focus more on the results in 2019, some of the individual products and some of my opinions about 2020 revenue guidance.

Disclosure Update

To be clear, I still have, and will continue to maintain, a significant core holding of B&G that is a straight long position. I previously wrote that last week I sold some April $15 calls against two of my trading positions early in the week, and then bought back 38 of those calls on Thursday. I had re-sold them on Friday after I had submitted Part 1 of this article. And, yes, it appears as though I "locked in" some of my profits too early.

I had also previously disclosed that I had sold off more than 40% of a heavily margined trading position. On Tuesday, March 3rd, I wrote covered calls against the rest of that position, using the March expiration and a $17.50 strike price. The price was $0.30, and if the shares are called, I will be very happy to get the $17.50 plus the call premium and remove the margin risk. If the shares are not called, I will have the opportunity to write more calls with an April expiration and also could collect the $0.475 dividend since the shares will go ex-dividend on March 30th.

2019 Disappointments

There were a few key areas that deserve some attention. It's probably best to begin at the beginning, or in this case, the top-line growth. CEO Ken Romanzi discussed this in his prepared remarks:

During the quarter, we reported net sales of $470.2 million, an increase of 2.6% versus last year, leading to full-year net sales of $1,660,400,000, a decrease of 2.4% versus prior year primarily driven by the sale of Pirate Brands. Excluding that sale, full-year net sales increased 2.1%. ... Our plan in 2019 was to deliver modest sales growth and cover inflationary input costs with pricing and cost savings initiatives. And that's exactly what we did. While we needed some help from the addition of Clabber Girl, we grew net sales 2.1%, ...

Some help from Clabber Girl? It was more like a lot of help. The purchase of Clabber Girl contributed $53.6 million or just over 3.2% of net sales, so without Clabber Girl, the rest of the business continued to shrink. CFO Bruce Wacha was more explicit in his prepared remarks:

...after adjusting for the $74.9 million in net sales for Pirate Brands in fiscal 2018, our fiscal 2019 net sales represented an increase of $34.5 million or 2.1% over last year. The acquisition of Clabber Girl in May 2019 benefited the company and contributed approximately $53.6 million to fiscal 2019 net sales. Base business net sales, which excludes the impact of M&A, decreased by $22.2 million or 1.4%.

However, it wasn't just the decrease in total net sales that was a concern, it was the brands that contributed the most to the decline. Based on the third quarter results and management statements on the third quarter conference call, I was expecting a very strong Q4 performance of "Green Giant - frozen" products. This is the company's largest single category with annual sales that are more than $100 million higher than its next largest category, and the only category that had exhibited low double-digit percentage growth in both 2017 and 2018. Through the end of Q3 2019, the sales volume for this category was essentially flat at $269.2 million, down just $0.2 million from the $269.4 million through Q3 of 2018, and management gave several explanations for the weak sales. In his prepared remarks on the Q3 call, Romanzi noted:

...We also experienced supply shortages of our frozen corn-on-the-cob products from the poor crop in 2018. We believed we could stretch the limited supply we had on hand, but it just didn't last until the new crop came in. We're now back in full inventory position fulfilling customer orders from the 2019 harvest... ... We recognized this is the first time in seven quarters dating back to 2017 that Green Giant hasn't shown growth. But we're confident that it will return to growth in the fourth quarter, the kind of growth we've come to expect from Green Giant. In the fourth quarter, we're executing our traditional holiday promotional practices on our bag-in-a-box line, so that should not be a drain that it was in the third quarter. In addition, as I mentioned earlier, we expect Green Giant to benefit from the later Canadian Thanksgiving. We believe the real driver of expected Green Giant growth in the fourth quarter will come from our 2020 innovation product launches that have already begun shipping to customers that represents about a third of the ACV. We're very excited about these products. They include Green Giant pizza over cauliflower crusts, Green Giant cauliflower and spinach gnocchi, Green Giant Vegetable Hash Browns building off the terrific success of our Green Giant Veggie Tots, and Green Giant marinated and grilled vegetables. As part of our continuing mission to make Green Giant the plant-based food brand of the future, these innovative new products will expand Green Giant's reach into areas of the frozen food case beyond vegetables including frozen potatoes, frozen pizzas and frozen pasta.

Is it any wonder that I expected a major growth spurt in Green Giant - frozen Q4 sales? Or that I expected 2019 sales would exceed those of 2018? By any measure, Q4 was a dud. @jackmaster20 was essentially correct when he predicted that B&G would be so embarrassed by the results that they wouldn't even report the Green Giant - frozen performance. Q4 wasn't broken out separately, but the 10-K tells us that Green Giant - frozen Revenue for 2019 declined by $9.5 million in 2019, or 2.5%, from $372.7 million to $363.2 million. And, since it was only down $0.2 million through the end of Q3, we can calculate that Y-o-Y Q4 was down $9.3 million, or 9%, despite the benefit of a later Canadian Thanksgiving and a host of new product introductions.

It wasn't just the sales decline that was troubling. It was management's failure to explicitly state the dollar amount or percentage of that revenue miss, and more fully explain the weakness in Q4. Instead, they highlighted the fact that Green Giant total sales grew, largely because the shelf stable (or canned goods) had an increase of $17.2 million for the year as they picked up additional distribution.

It wasn't the only key brand that was disappointing. Back to Nature is also high on the list. I had some concerns about this acquisition that took place in Q4 of 2017 and included the following bullet point in an article I wrote at the time:

An argument could be made that the company overpaid for the purchase.

That article went on to include the initial annual projections by the company:

Price paid: $162.5 million

Revenue of brands: ~$80 million

Adjusted EBITDA: ~$17 million

Purchase Price to Adjusted EBITDA Multiple: 9.6 times

Purchase Price to Adjusted EBITDA Multiple "net of the present value of expected tax benefits": 8.4 times

The brands were purchased at a much higher multiple than B&G's two previous acquisitions (the Spices and Seasonings business from ACH and the purchase of Victoria) and it drove the company's leverage too high. It was supposed to be one of those high margin, fast-growing brands in the "Better for You" healthy food category. Instead of generating ~$80 million in 2018, it produced just under $70 million. In 2019, we saw another revenue disappointment as sales declined by $8.8 million, or 12.6%, to $60.95 million.

On the Q3 conference call, Romanzi concluded his prepared remarks with the following:

Some of our brands, some of our real legacy brands like Mama Mary's and the now three-year ownership of Back to Nature is going to take some reemphasis in terms of building out, not only strengthening the business in the current customers, but gaining new customers. So we're totally relaunching Back to Nature after a couple of years of soft sales. As we've been cleaning up the product line, we are totally revamping Back to Nature with new graphics, new products and a cookie and a cracker and a granola line in the portfolio, which will not only help current distribution, but is giving us now kind of a resurgence and ability to talk to the customers that don't have it in distribution.

The "cleaning up the product line" means eliminating some of the products. Fast-forward to Q4 and the silence around Back to Nature was deafening. Why is this important? This should be a higher margin brand, and even after the miserable performance, it was still the company's sixth-largest brand in 2019.

To a lesser extent, the decline in the Spices and Seasonings sales for the second consecutive year was also disappointing, although to be fair, the first full year of ownership (2017) was surprisingly strong, generating $20 million more than expected. This is the company's second-largest category.

The company's seventh largest brand, Cream of Wheat also saw its sales drop. Wacha stated that:

Cream of Wheat, following a strong 2018 performance that was driven by a cold winter, was off by $2.6 million or 4.2% driven in part by a much more mild winter season.

It sounds logical, doesn't it? And there is probably a lot of truth to the statement. Unfortunately, it's only part of the story. It overlooks the fact that in 2011, sales were $67.4 million, and that this is the first time since 2011 that sales fell below $60 million.

Other than the revenue shortfalls, the company didn't repurchase any additional shares between the end of Q3 2019 and February 21, 2020. Romanzi noted:

We also returned an additional $34.7 million to our shareholders in the form of share repurchases during fiscal 2019. While share repurchases have not historically been a primary piece of our capital allocation strategy, management and our Board of Directors both recognize that our share price is undervalued, and people should not be surprised to see us step into the market to buy back our shares from time to time.

To be fair, the company reduced the number of shares outstanding from 65,638,701 at year-end 2018 to 64,044,649 as of February 21st. I realize that cash is somewhat tight and that spending the rest of the current $50 million repurchase authorization probably wouldn't have had much impact on the share price. It just seems like B&G missed the opportunity to be purchasing shares at prices under $15.

Positives in 2019

The dividend was NOT cut as many had been predicting, and for this income greedy investor that was a major positive. Furthermore, B&G was able to maintain the dividend at the same time that it used $80 million to purchase Clabber Girl. Clabber Girl was exactly the type of purchase that first attracted me to B&G. It is a shelf stable, center of the store brand that generates less than $100 million in revenue and is a leader in its category. And, B&G was able to have a major debt refinancing at a reasonable rate.

On the product front, as noted above, Green Giant shelf stable saw a resurgence as the company picked up additional distribution. Wacha also noted:

Among our larger brands, New York Style had another successful year, and net sales increased by $2.1 million or 5.7%. Maple Grove Farms increased by $2.6 million or 3.7%.

New York Style was acquired in late 2012 and in 2013, had sales of $33 million. Those sales would decline to $23 million by 2015 before rebounding to $33.1 million in 2016, the last year it was separately reported. The above quote allows us to calculate sales for both 2018 and 2019 by telling us that $2.1 million represented an increase of 5.7% in 2019. Unless I screwed up the math, that tells me that New York Style generated revenue of $36.8 million in 2018 and nearly $39 million in 2019. Both figures are well above what I would have expected.

Maple Grove Farms is another top brand for B&G. It had sales of more than $79 million in 2014 but had seen sales decline steadily to ~$68 million in both 2017 and 2018. Much of this was due to a decision by prior management to step back from lower margin bulk sales. On its face, the increase of $2.6 million, or 3.7%, looks great, although I would have liked to see some explanation for the increase.

Earlier I noted that management had pointed out that the Cream of Wheat sales drop was due to the unusually warm winter. Perhaps I'm overthinking this, but I think of syrup as part of a hot breakfast and that it should be impacted by the same factors that caused a drop in Cream of Wheat sales. If the Maple Grove bump is due to a return to competing for low margin bulk sales, then the gain is much less impressive.

Looking Forward to 2020

B&G management appears to have set the bar quite low for 2020. The revenue guidance of $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion shows growth of just zero to $20 million for the year. Since Green Giant - frozen had grown by $35 million in 2017 and $43 million in 2018, and since 2019 had negative growth, it's difficult to understand why the guidance wouldn't be much higher. And, it's not just the current Green Giant - frozen. In his prepared remarks, Wacha told us:

We also expect a strong year for Green Giant with a strong series of innovation launches this year, including Green Giant Rice Veggies, Cauliflower Hash Browns, Cauliflower Crust Pizza, Cauliflower and Spinach Gnocchi and Cauliflower Breadsticks. As Ken mentioned earlier, we expect our Green Giant frozen innovation efforts to also receive an extra boost this year and again in 2021 following our acquisition of Farmwise, which was just announced last week. Farmwise is the proud creator of Veggie Fries, Veggie Tots and Veggie Rings. We think that the addition of these products to our frozen portfolio will be extremely complementary to our efforts to revolutionize the frozen vegetable set.

I have no idea what the internal plans are for Green Giant, but if growth in frozen had been $35 million and $43 million in the two prior years, shouldn't "strong growth" be in that range? And that doesn't take into account the new Green Giant shelf stable portion of the product line. Later on, during the Q&A portion of the conference call, Romanzi told us about a change to the sales organization:

Having said that, since we are putting the accelerator on, one of the initiatives that we are doing that we haven't shared is that we are dedicating - we're taking - the old B&G model was to take everything we have and put it in the same salesperson's bag, and now that bag has over 50 brands in it. So we are dedicating some of our salespeople to only focus on frozen Green Giant. So, across our major customers, we're going to have people that are dedicated on frozen, because there's so much activity and now competing in multiple categories within the frozen food space.

With this new targeted sales alignment, shouldn't management be forecasting larger revenue gains?

Wacha also told us about the full-year impact of Clabber Girl:

Clabber Girl, which was acquired in May, 2019 and generated approximately $50 million to $55 million in net sales under our watch in 2019, should generate an additional $20 million or so in fiscal 2020.

And then Wacha cited a few negatives:

On the downside, we expect to see a reduction in our commodity space sales by approximately $20 million to $25 million as we continue to pare back certain lower-margin private label and food service contracts. We also expect to see some softer sales at the company level in the first quarter of 2020 as a result of our trade spend optimization program.

Okay, so there's some reduction in low margin revenue as they move further away from the commodity space. But why wouldn't they expect some increase from Cream of Wheat sales after a poor year due to the unusually warm winter? Or show a bit more of an impact from the Farmwise acquisition? Or show that they can reverse the trend of Back To Nature?

As noted earlier, Back to Nature has had a dismal performance. Perhaps Romanzi was betting that no questions would be asked about his comments on the Q3 conference call:

Some of our brands, some of our real legacy brands like Mama Mary's and the now three-year ownership of Back to Nature is going to take some reemphasis in terms of building out, not only strengthening the business in the current customers, but gaining new customers. So we're totally relaunching Back to Nature after a couple of years of soft sales. As we've been cleaning up the product line, we are totally revamping Back to Nature with new graphics, new products and a cookie and a cracker and a granola line in the portfolio, which will not only help current distribution, but is giving us now kind of a resurgence and ability to talk to the customers that don't have it in distribution.

It just doesn't look like the company is getting much lift from the sales realignment.

Summary

B&G ended the year on a weak revenue note with several of its top brands but still generated enough revenue and cash to continue covering its dividend at the current rate. Will they be able to continue that dividend payment in 2020? The cash flow projections discussed in Part 1 of this article certainly suggested that the dividend was adequately covered for 2020.

More importantly, it looks like the revenue projections are very conservative and management has set very low hurdles for the year and should be able to beat guidance. If that's the case, it looks as though they will be able to reduce leverage, perhaps make another accretive acquisition, and continue paying that dividend. And, that should provide some lift to the share price.

One final note on the dividend. The company cut its annual dividend at the end of 2008 from $0.85 to $0.68. The quarterly payout then remained at $0.17 for nine consecutive quarters through September of 2010. Since then, the dividend has been raised at irregular intervals and by inconsistent amounts, but the end result has been an increase in the annual payout each year since 2009.

The quarterly payout was increased from $0.42 to $0.465 at the end of 2016 where it remained until June of 2018 when it was increased to its current quarterly rate of $0.475. Total speculation, but if the board wants to make it ten years in a row of increased annual payouts, it would have to raise it again in December. Will the board want to break that streak?

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am actively trading shares of B&G around a core holding in my dividend income portfolio. I am also actively trading covered calls against a large portion of my trading positions.