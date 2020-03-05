Markets And Central Banks: Now More Than Ever, The World Needs To Stay Together

Working together is vital at this time because a failure to work together will result in more dire consequences while working together will help to mitigate the possible damage.

On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve began the move as it cut its policy rate of interest by 50 basis points, with the feeling that other central banks will join the effort.

The stock market rebounded on Monday because of the expectation that central banks would move to fight the uncertainty and fear rampant in financial markets.

Over the past weekend, investors seemed to be very confident that all central banks would move together at this time in an effort to build up world financial markets. Investors believe that this moving together at this time is very, very important.

The prices in the United States stock market rose strongly on Monday in response to this expectation on the part of investors.

However, on Tuesday morning, the Federal Reserve cut its policy rate of interest by 50 basis points to bolster the United States economy. But, no other central bank followed the move by the Fed. As a consequence, the US stock market tumbled. The feeling among investors seemed to be that since the United States went ahead and moved and no other central bank moved, things must be worse off in the United States economy than investors had been expecting.

On Tuesday, the stock market tumbled in the United States. It seems as if the central banks are not moving together at this time. And, this raises a very crucial point.

This point was picked up by the editorial board of the Financial Times that has made a call that I believe is mandatory for us to heed if we are to get through these trying times with the least amount of pain and dislocation.

The lead editorial for March 3, 2020 is “Coronavirus Calls For More Global Co-operation.”

This, to me, is vital. So much talk has arisen over the past two to three weeks about the fact that the spread of the virus may do more to break up the globalization that has taken place over the past seventy years or so than anything else.

Leaders, and people, operating out of uncertainty and fear tend to withdraw and pull themselves into a shell. They tend to pull back and attempt to find their own solutions. They tend to stay at home and focus on the little area that they can control.

This is not what we need at this time.

Globalization And The Prosperity Of The Past Seventy Years

The past seventy years have seen an unprecedented increase in cooperation throughout the world and an unprecedented increase in the wealth and prosperity throughout the world.

Nothing has ever been seen like this before.

And, the reason that this has occurred is because people worked together, they created together, and they prospered together.

Information flowed around the world like it never had done before. And, creativity and innovation follows the spread of information. And, health and prosperity follow the expansion of creativity and innovation.

For evidence of this fact, take a look at Steven Pinker’s book published in 2018, titled “Enlightenment Now.” It is filled with examples of the history of what happens when people cooperate and spread information.

Yes, one can find problems that have arisen due to the growth and expansion, but if one concentrates on the positive aspects of the trend, as Pinker does, one sees a lot of improvement in lives across the board and the means for these benefits to spread further in the future. This is what the Enlightenment is all about.

“Fear Can Be Contagious”

The Financial Times editorial piece begins with the statement, “Fear Can Be Contagious.”

And, that is the essence of the situation. And, fear grows from the presence of uncertainty. I have just written about this in a post titled “Nobody Likes Uncertainty.”

I wrote in this piece, “The general tendency is for people to withdraw doing anything when uncertainty rises. As a consequence, volatility rises as people contemplate what they should do and where their resources should be allocated.”

And, fear took over last week as stock markets plunged in the United States and the world.

A Co-Ordinated Response Is Needed

The Financial Times editorial continues, "The world needs a co-ordinated economic response to the fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus, not only to address the disruption to finance, commerce and industry directly but also to reassure the public and restore confidence."

There was some evidence of this yesterday as investors responded to the news that central banks around the world might work together to lower interest rates and provide support for falling asset prices. These investors, I believe, were drawing on the fact that co-operation and co-ordination among central banks during the Great Recession was probably as great as it ever was.

But, the need goes beyond this.

The projections for world growth are being drastically revised downward. And, as I have written, the shock to the economy is coming from the supply side of the economy, which means that conventional efforts to use fiscal policies to stimulate growth are less useful than at other times. And, the Trump administration seems to be holding off suggesting any fiscal measures until it sees whether or not the disturbance, if it comes, will only be of very short-term nature.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development sees the possibility for world growth to drop to 1.5 percent in 2020, down from a projection of about 3.0 percent before the outbreak occurred. For the US, negative growth in the second quarter of 2020, with the possibility of a recession hitting before the end of the year.

It should be noted that the slowdowns or declines are not limited to just manufacturing.

The World Needs To Stay Together

Getting back to the behavior of the central banks of the world. I believe that the central banks of the world will move together. During the Great Recession, tremendous energy was put into the effort to get the central banks of the world to work together. And, they did a very good job of it!

I believe that central banks will work more closely together as we move along treating the effects of the spreading virus. We don't yet know why no one moved with the Fed on Tuesday, but we do know that other central banks around the world are considering a lowering of policy rates, so I believe that central bank actions will be coordinated in the future.

The point is that a continued focus on globalization and the benefits that come from working together needs to be the call for this period of time.

It is very easy to fall back into our own little world in times of uncertainty and fear, but we need to overcome this reaction. This is the time to put our own immediate needs aside and move toward a common goal. This is a time that if all pull back, everyone will be hurt more. The only practical thing to do is to move forward together to lessen the pain that will be felt.

I believe that this approach is vital for regaining a healthy financial environment and a return to steady economic growth. The problem right now is still all the uncertainty that is hanging over world markets. We have a better chance of minimizing the effects of the virus spread if we work together, if all central banks work together. If we don't work together, the picture becomes much more grim.

