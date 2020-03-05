U.S Manufacturing PMIs - A Slowdown But No Contraction As Yet

It might be true that the coronavirus hasn't fully hit the US as yet but the case for any effect being short, however sharp, is building.

It's also true that the US is doing markedly better than the global manufacturing PMI.

We have the two manufacturing PMIs from the US and they're both showing a slowdown in new activity but neither are showing an actual contraction as yet.

The big concern

Of course, the big concern at present is the coronavirus and its effects upon economic activity. We've seen the Chinese manufacturing PMI figures and they've fallen off the bottom of the chart. That might make us nervous about whatever might happen as - if of course - it spreads in the US. On the other hand we've also seen, from those Chinese figures, that the effect is short term - China is already climbing back up out and is expected to be back to near normal within this month.

The worries and the first information led to the 10% and more drop in the indices last week, the short term nature plus the Fed's reaction by lowering rates have led to the bounce this week.

Our concern really, now, has to be thinking through how strong - or not - the US economy is without the effects of any possible pandemic. For if it's essentially strong then we can expect it to bounce back to being so once the short term effects of infection have passed. If we think it's weak then that rather changes - the infections might be that proverbial straw on the camel's back, the one that produces the breakdown of the expansion.

My reading of the information we've got is that the US economy is basically strong, capable of continuing to expand at that potential of 2 to 2 and a bit%. Any coronavirus interruption to that will be just that, an interruption, one soon over.

The manufacturing PMIs support me in that contention.

ISM manufacturing PMI

The ISM version of the manufacturing PMI shows a fall - but it's a fall in the expansion:

"The February PMI® registered 50.1 percent, down 0.8 percentage point from the January reading of 50.9 percent."

This is consistent with GDP growing at 2.1% - right about where we think is potential for the US.

(ISM manufacturing PMI from Moody's Analytics)

We should note that manufacturing is only 10% or so of the US economy. But also that manufacturing output is more variable than that of services. So, despite it being only a small portion of the economy we often use it as a leading indicator.

IHS Markit PMI

We also have the IHS Markit version of the US manufacturing PMI:

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) posted 50.7 in February, little-changed from the 'flash' figure of 50.8, and down from 51.9 seen at the start of the year. The improvement in the health of the manufacturing sector was the weakest since last August and only marginal overall.

We really do have to insist on noting that while this is a fall it is still expansionary - it means growth is slower, not that the economy is contracting.

(US manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Global PMI

We've also the global manufacturing PMI:

The J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI - a composite index produced by J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM - fell to 47.2 in February, down from 50.4 in January and to its lowest level since May 2009.

It's possible to read too much into this. The Chinese number dropped into the low 30s and one part of it into only the high 20s. However, much of that is already reversing.

(Country by country manufacturing PMI from IHS Markit)

Given the preponderance of China in global manufacturing that world number is of course being dragged down by that Chinese number. Which, as I say, is already reversing.

Coronavirus effects

We don't know how far the disease will spread. We're facing that dread, economic uncertainty. However, everything we know about such epi- to pan- demics tells us that the effect will be short, however sharp it is.

We have Mark Carny, the outgoing Governor of the Bank of England telling us so:

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned that coronavirus could produce a "large" but "ultimately temporary" shock to the economy.

An older analysis of an influenza pandemic tells us much the same thing:

That is a one quarter very severe recession, but there is no reason why the economy cannot bounce back to full strength once the pandemic is over. Unlike a normal recession, information on the cause of the output loss, and therefore when it should end, is clear.

Something to keep in mind, when we know why the economy's in trouble - and when it will end - then the effect is temporary. Thus, the economic effect of something like a pandemic is that we lose growth and GDP in that actual period but we quickly get back to normal.

Which is why we want to know what normal is right now. Because this is what we assume we'll get back to after whatever the effects of the coronavirus are.

And as I've been saying there's nothing wrong with the US economy internally. We're not seeing any great stresses out there. Real incomes are rising, inflation isn't, we manage to keep finding workers to fill the newly available jobs, GDP is running at potential and so on. Absent external effects - and, obviously, there are always external effects - we'd expect this to just carry on.

So, we'd expect, after whatever effects there are from the virus, this is what we expect we'll get back to.

The importance of this for stock prices

We need to recall that stock prices are the net present value of all future income streams. That means that a falloff in profit - or dividends, etc. - for one or two quarters isn't that big a deal. Any change which means a fall in all future dividends is a very big deal indeed.

So, if coronavirus is just a few months thing and then back to normal the implication for stock prices and share indices is small. If it's a permanent change in what the future might bring on the down side then it's big.

My argument, and the academic research into such things, is that the effect will be transient, however large or small that effect is, and we'll soon return to normal. Thus the effect on stock prices will be small.

My view

To sum up my view the effect of the coronavirus is going to be transient. As soon as the disease itself has passed we'll be back to GDP growth at around potential. Thus the effect on stock prices is going to be small.

To bolster this view we are already seeing Chinese production rising up back to levels close to before the disease struck. The general predictions are that the economic effect will be largely past by the end of this month or so. There's no reason to think that any economic effects elsewhere will last any longer than they have in China.

The investor view

The most important outcome of this is to realize that claims of doom and disaster are overblown. For whatever does happen is going to blow over soon - and it's the long term effects that matter for stock prices.

Use excessive dips to buy in to the market at decent prices that is. And most certainly don't sell out yourself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.