Micron: It's Go Time

Investors should watch its segmented revenue and margin profile, and listen in on the management's Q3 guidance in its upcoming earnings call.

Micron (MU) is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings later this month on March 25. This will be the chipmaker’s first set of earnings following the coronavirus outbreak, so investors would be curious to see where its revenues come in at. Additionally, investors should also closely monitor the company’s margin profile and its management’s outlook for Q3. These items are likely going to dictate where Micron’s shares head next. Let's take a closer look at it all.

The Coronavirus Impact

Let’s address the elephant in the room. Semiconductor companies across the globe have been mired in supply chain-related disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Micron may be financially and operationally affected as well, as its property, plant and equipment are spread out across some of the severely impacted countries -- China, Singapore and Japan.

Micron’s management noted during the Goldman Sachs conference on February 11 that they were confident about meeting their Q2 targets. However, they also warned that their quarters tend to be back-end loaded and their recovery could be delayed if the virus wasn’t contained. From the conference:

...if the virus is effectively contained, then any impact to the demand or supply side should be fairly short-lived and there should be a bounce back effect in subsequent months and quarters. If the virus is not contained, on the other hand, then this thing can become more challenging and the timeline of our recovery would become more unclear. We feel comfortable that based on what we know today, certainly the FQ2 range that we have provided. But it is an evolving situation and as you can expect our quarters tend to be back-end loaded and we’re still a couple of weeks away from the end of the quarter.

Micron’s Q2 has historically closed at the end of February. For instance, its Q2 FY19 and Q2 FY18 ended on February 28, 2019 and March 1, 2018, respectively. This means the coronavirus outbreak intensified while Micron’s Q2 FY20 was still ongoing, and it's very much possible that the chipmaker posts soft Q2 numbers along with a dull Q3 guidance in its upcoming earnings call. In order to understand the magnitude and the extent of the disruptions better, if any, investors should look for management’s comments around:

how much of their workflow has been disrupted,

what’s the financial cost of this disruption,

how is the disruption impacting the supply chain, and;

what is the chipmaker doing to mitigate the impact.

Analysts, as of now, seem to be divided on Micron’s prospects. For instance, Baird upgraded Micron very recently on the back of favorable memory pricing trends but Bank of America issued a double downgrade due to the coronavirus outbreak. So, getting answers to the said questions would clear the air about where Micron and its similarly positioned semiconductor peers may be impacted in FY20.

Financial Items

Having said that, analysts are forecasting Micron’s Q2 revenue to come in at $4.69 billion. This is in-line with management’s guided range of $4.5 billion to $4.8 billion, originally announced back in December. Maybe analysts don’t forecast any material change in Micron’s Q2 revenues with the advent of this coronavirus outbreak, or maybe they’re waiting to make last minute changes to factor in more data points.

Besides, memory prices have been trending up of late. We’ve seen the spot price of 8Gb DDR4 SKU climb by over 25% since December lows. DRAMeXchange notes that prices across NAND and DRAM product categories would remain strong, or increase further, in the foreseeable future.

From its press release published on February 21:

...the COVID-19 outbreak may have an impact on the consumer electronics supply chain, including smartphones and NBs; therefore, total quarterly bit shipment is projected to possibly post a minor decline or flat trend. Even so, this may be offset by the large increase in contract prices, so NAND flash revenue is expected to at least maintain the same level as 4Q19.

From its press release published on February 18:

...contract prices of PC DRAM and server DRAM products have rallied as PC OEMs and cloud service providers remain fairly proactive in building up their inventories... Moving to 1Q20, there is now a possibility that rising quotes could improve suppliers’ profitability.

So, first, investors should monitor how these risen prices have impacted Micron’s operating margins. Profitability for DRAM and NAND manufacturers depends on a myriad of other factors, such as cost per bit and product mix, which means fluctuating prices don’t always have a proportional and a linear correlation with their margin profile. But rising prices, in theory, should positively impact Micron’s operating margins.

Secondly, look at Micron's DRAM and NAND revenues. A favorable memory pricing environment coupled with robust shipment growth should result in continued recovery revenues across both the product categories on a sequential basis. However, disruptions in the supply chain caused by the coronavirus outbreak could hurt its DRAM and NAND revenues.

Next, listen in on Micron management’s views on their outlook for Q3. Specifically speaking, how do they view their revenues, the memory pricing environment and overall shipment trends to evolve over the next quarter.

If Micron, its peers or channel partners face an acute shortage of assembly line-related staff, then my guess is that channel inventories will dry up in the coming weeks, shipments will drop and prices for various kinds of SKUs will rise further. In this scenario, Micron may benefit from the surging memory prices but a major drop in shipments would offset all the gains and negatively impact the chipmaker’s financials.

On the other hand, if it’s business as usual for Micron, then its management’s Q3 revenue guidance should coincide with the Street’s estimates of $4.97 billion. This scenario may also involve positive comments from the management on how their shipments are flowing without any bottlenecks throughout their supply chain.

So, I think it’s needless to say but Micron management’s guidance is all the more important this time around, especially since the analyst community seems to be split on the chipmaker’s growth prospects.

Concluding Remarks

As far as Micron's Q2 earnings are concerned, investors should monitor its segmented revenues, its margin profile, and listen in its management’s outlook for Q3. These items will highlight its earnings quality, its state of recovery and are likely going to determine where its shares head next in the subsequent weeks.

Having said that, I continue to believe that Micron’s shares offer plenty of upside from the current levels, over the long-term time horizon, due to improving memory pricing across both NAND and DRAM markets. Unless one believes that coronavirus-related disruptions in the supply chain will last for several quarters straight, which I don’t think will be the case, any softness in its stock price should be considered as a buying opportunity. Good Luck!

