Uniti Group And Windstream: An Excellent Path Forward

The nightmare might finally be over for shareholders of Uniti Group (UNIT). In a press release issued March 2nd, the management team at the firm announced an agreement-in-principle with Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) that will resolve significant legal challenges that were threatening to take Uniti down with Windstream. The move is not without its cost to Uniti's investors, but on the whole, it should be viewed as a significant net positive to the business. This transaction proves the beauty of finance: namely that deals can often be structured to leave everybody happy to some degree.

A look at the deal

It bears stressing that there's a big difference between an agreement-in-principle and a signed, sealed, and delivered agreement. The former is still subject to change and may, in theory, never be signed. The latter is set in stone and unlikely to change. The current arrangement between Uniti and Windstream can be described as the former. This creates some degree of execution risk for investors to contend with, but more likely than not the deal will become official.

Taken from Uniti Group

There are several components to the deal and I will only cover those that are the most significant in nature for both sides. For those who want a dive into the weeds, I recommend you check out the filing document here. For now, though, this look should cover essentially everything of importance for readers and prospective/existing investors alike to get a good idea of what the future might look like.

Cutting to the chase, we have the most significant development: Uniti will not see its Master Lease payments change. The company is bifurcating the agreement such that it's in the name of two entities instead of just the one Windstream name, but the key takeaway from the move is that the company will keep collecting the annual rents it's entitled to under its original Master Lease with Windstream. This involves cash payments into 2030. This year, the lease payment for Uniti is slated to be $662 million. This is inclusive of a $4 million annual payment for some Uniti-funded improvements made back in 2015. The payments will increase at a rate of 0.5% per annum, up until 2029 when they will peak at $693 million. After the agreement expires in 2030 (likely before then), Uniti and Windstream will renegotiate the lease terms.

Taken from Uniti Group

This alone is a win for Uniti, but it's not all that Uniti will receive. The company is also set to receive, from Windstream, certain dark fiber indefeasible rights of use (known as IRUs) contracts. These assets generate annualized EBITDA of around $21 million. Windstream is also relinquishing to Uniti 1.8 million strand miles of fiber that's currently leased to it, but that's either unutilized or that's included in the aforementioned IRU transfer. These assets can be repurposed by Uniti for new clients. In exchange for a payment of $40 million from Uniti, Windstream will also hand over additional fiber assets that include fiber IRUs that currently generate $8 million in EBITDA, plus 0.4 million fiber strand miles that cover 4,100 route miles.

Taken from Uniti Group

So far, this transaction looks like all gravy to Uniti, but there are some negatives to it. The biggest of these is that the firm must pay to Windstream a significant amount of cash above and beyond what the aforementioned deals outline. This chunk consists of a payment of $400 million. Payments must be paid quarterly, in equal installments, over a period of five years. The payment terms require a 9% annual interest rate on the cash. In all, this will translate to $490 million paid by Uniti to Windstream as a settlement. After the first year, though, Uniti will have the right to pay off the remainder of what it owes in the form of a lump sum. This would reduce the total amount paid to as little as $432 million.

Another cost doesn't hit Uniti so much as it does Uniti's shareholders. Uniti is being forced to sell to certain first lien creditors of Windstream 38.633 million shares of itself. This amounts to 19.99% of Unit's shares outstanding. The price paid by these creditors comes out to $6.33 per unit, or $244.5 million in aggregate. All of these proceeds will then be transferred to Windstream. The win for the first lien creditors comes from the fact that shares of Uniti have since risen and are trading for $10.40 apiece as I write this. That represents upside of $4.07 per unit, or $157.24 million in aggregate.

The last major piece of development here centers around growth capex. As part of this arrangement, Uniti has agreed to invest $1.75 billion in capital over the next decade into its own assets that are leased by Windstream. 90% of this spending must be to acquire or build new REIT-eligible fiber assets that generate "attractive" yields (though specifics on what "attractive" means were not offered). The timing of these payments can be seen in the image below.

Taken from Uniti Group

After the first year following the initial investment in these assets, Uniti has the right to increase the annual base rent on these new assets by 8%. Every year after, those assets will be subject to an escalator of 0.5%, which matches Uniti's current arrangement with Windstream. Uniti does have the right to require that some of its fiber deployments be engaged in jointly. If this does happen, Uniti must fund 50% of the total cost to deploy the CLEC fiber.

While the prospect of $1.75 billion in spending over the next decade may be unappealing, investors should see this as a net positive for both parties. Windstream ensures that its fiber assets are the best possible, and Uniti is making investments that will only strengthen the value proposition of the company in the long run. While this is a new requirement compared to the prior Master Lease that never stipulated such spending, it's probable that these investments or investments similar to them would have eventually been made by the business over the next decade anyway.

The dividend

Prior to all of the pain of Windstream's bankruptcy, back in 2018, Uniti was paying out annual dividends amounting to $2.40, or $0.60 per quarter. With the Master Lease's rent terms having been kept the same, some investors may think these distributions are coming back. I'm sorry to say that this is unlikely at this time. For starters, the firm has $5.23 billion in gross debt. It would be wise for management to either pay some of this down and/or to continue investing in growth. It also has these one-time cash payments to make, so that will probably require at least one year's worth of net cash flow by the business.

This doesn't mean, however, that a distribution increase won't come about. I would be surprised if anything happens this year, but starting in 2021 Uniti might warrant a rise, with an eventual increase in a year or two to between $1 and $1.50 per share each year. Consider this: On an annualized basis, operating cash flow for Uniti should be around $400 million. The distribution of $0.15 per quarter it's paying out now, because of the 19.99% increase in share count associated with this deal, will cost Uniti about $139 million in cash per year. Raising this to $1 per year would result in nearly $232 million in cash outlays, plus an average of $175 million per year in capex comes out to $407 million per year. For years, Uniti has been working to diversify its business away from its Windstream exposure, and the transfer of some assets to it from Windstream will make this a little quicker. So long as the firm's other operations fare well in the years to come, an eventual hike to maybe $1.50 per share may not be out of the question.

Takeaway

The picture facing Uniti is looking up in a big way. Sadly, the days of very high payout are probably behind it for now, but the structure of this agreement, if it holds, could pave the way for far brighter days than what the enterprise has seen over the past year or so. In all, this is a great development for Uniti and I believe that market participants should be more bullish on the firm as a result.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.