Potential Coronavirus Treatment Provides Momentum For Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences (GILD) has risen to the market's attention recently, mainly thanks to the company's undergoing development of remdesivir, a hope as a potential treatment for the coronavirus COVID-19. Certainly, all eyes have been on the results of such trials, and if proven successful, both patients suffering from the virus and investors in GILD would benefit greatly.

Gilead's biotechnology research and development capability has quite a successful track record. The company's current portfolio of drug products has a broad application in many fields, ranging from anti-HIV, anti-HBV, and anti-HCV drugs, filgotinib (treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease), treatment for blood cancer cells, and long-acting HIV drug GS-6207, to the much anticipated remdesivir, which was initially developed for the purpose of treating the Ebola virus.

Gileads' selected medicine pipelines: Source: Gilead Sciences

The Ministry of Science and Technology of China recently announced at a State press conference that China will actively work with Gilead to find suitable methods for drug supply. The randomized double-blind trials for remdesivir are already underway in several cities across China, with results available as early as mid-March.

Also what's noteworthy is that, during the initial stage of the outbreak of COVID-19, two Chinese pharmaceutical companies allegedly stole the formula of remdesivir to develop their own anti-coronavirus drugs without Gilead's authorization. However, Gilead did not in turn seek compensation from the Chinese companies "in the spirit of humanitarianism," but ultimately chose to cooperate in the efforts to move forward with trialing the drugs within China. Such gestures not only won the company a positive reputation in the country, but also in turn promoted remdesivir to be a household name across the Chinese market and now Gilead's remdesivir has been granted 3 patents in China. If greenlit for mass production, it would be a smooth ride for Gilead to get a head-start and approvals from the Chinese authorities.

Remdesivir developed and manufactured by a Chinese Pharmaceutical Company, allegedly without Gilead's authorization

Valuation

On the valuation side, analysts on average are still seeing Gilead currently undervalued by more than 20% compared to the company's long-term fair valuation. Gilead stock has increased by a factor of 10 from 2011 to 2015, but because of several factors, including a few negative results on drug trials, the stock has declined 40% from 2015 to date. From February this year, the spread of COVID-19 has boosted the trading volume of Gilead significantly, and the stock has broken its long-term, 30-month moving average, showing a positive momentum. Granted, with a P/E of 16, and a dividend yield close to 4%, Gilead certainly appears attractive at the current price range.

Compared to other biotechnology and pharma stocks, Gilead's valuation certainly looks very fair too. It's not rare for companies in this sector to have negative EPS or a P/E ratio exaggerated into the hundreds due to unstable profits from their pipelines. Looking at another valuation point, GILD's EV/EBITDA of 13x also appears undervalued vs. companies which are traded on speculative success of pipeline drugs and thus have an EV/EBITDA in the 10s. Gilead's peers such as Vertex Pharmaceutical (VRTX) and Illumina Inc (ILMN), for example, both currently have a P/E of 40x-50x as well as a EV/EBITDA of over 40x.

GILD gaining momentum, but still undervalued from a fair-valuation perspective

Source: TradingView

Lastly, it was reported last week that Gilead has approached the cancer therapy company Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV) with a takeover offer, after Gilead has explored a number of options, including a partnership with FTSV. FTSV's specialty in the immuno-oncology space will certainly be able to create synergy for Gilead's existing product portfolio, offering the latter a broader market application for a variety of drugs and more comprehensive expertise for its biotechnology capabilities.

Investment Risks

Potential risks for the investment thesis on longing GILD mainly include: 1) a swift conclusion of the coronavirus outbreak so that the urgent need for medicine such as remdesivir is no longer valued, 2) further appropriation of remdesivir formulas by companies unauthorized by Gilead, which would undermine Gilead's development and eventual mass production, and in turn hurt its profitability in key markets such as China, and 3) the failure of remdesivir trials or the medicine proved ineffective on humans.

Takeaways

As COVID-19, and more broadly the virus treatment and public health space, is getting more and more international traction nowadays, it is a good time to buy into GILD, especially as it is still viewed as undervalued with a P/E of 16x and has been under correction for a long period of time. Any positive news on the remdesivir trials, and any progress in the development and production of the drug, is likely to be a boost for the stock in the next few weeks to months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.