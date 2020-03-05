Deutsche Bank: Despite Recent Outperformance Don't Chase Its Shares

I remain neutral on its shares because its depressed valuation continues to be justified by very weak levels of profitability expected in the next three years.

However, its recent results didn't show much improved fundamentals and a re-rating is unlikely in the near-term.

Deutsche Bank (DB) has been one of the best performers in European banking since its strategy update event back in December, but this move seems to be more supported by sentiment than fundamentals and therefore I remain neutral.

Background

As I've analyzed recently, Deutsche Bank is one of the European banks that are cheaper right now, trading at a depressed valuation compared to peers. The bank has presented a strategy update in the beginning of December and this event was a catalyst for improved investor confidence toward Deutsche Bank, with its share price rebounding by more than 6% since the event, being a significant outperformer compared to the overall European banking sector (-15% during the same period).

Source: Bloomberg.

This improved confidence was also supported by the entry of a new large shareholder, namely Capital Group that reported a stake above 3% in the German bank, and the return to the debt market with deeply subordinated bonds (Additional Tier 1 bonds) that were very well received by investors. The last time that Deutsche Bank had issued AT1 bonds was in 2014, showing that Deutsche Bank's recent progress in its strategic plan is being well received by investors and sentiment is clearly improving.

Since my last article, Deutsche Bank also has reported earnings related to the last quarter of 2019, delivering mixed results with revenues continuing to decline but costs and capital progressing well.

Q4 2019 Earnings

Regarding its most recent results, Deutsche Bank has remained in a downward revenue trend in most business areas, with the exception being investment banking and asset management during Q4 2019.

In the quarter, revenues amounted to €5.4 billion ($5.92 billion), representing a decline of 4% compared to the same quarter of 2018. For the full year 2019, revenues amounted to slightly more than €23 billion ($25.2 billion), or a decline of 8% year-on-year (yoy).

By segment, investment banking which usually has been a drag on revenue growth, has performed quite well in Q4 2019, in a quarter that was generally good for the industry. Deutsche Bank reported revenues of €1.5 billion in the quarter, an increase of 13% yoy. Even though this was a positive development, especially in fixed income, currency sales & trading (+31% yoy), Deutsche revenue growth in the quarter trailed some of its U.S. peers, such as JPMorgan (JPM) or Goldman Sachs (GS).

This means that Deutsche continues to lose market share in its most important investment banking operation, which does not bode well for revenue growth in the coming quarters.

In other key business units, Deutsche Bank also reported lower revenues in Q4 2019, namely in the Corporate Bank (-5% yoy) and in the Private Bank (-4% yoy), reflecting mainly the low interest rate environment in Europe. On the other hand, Asset Management reported a very good quarter with revenues up by 31% yoy, driven by higher performance fees and net inflows.

This means that what the bank calls the 'core franchise' is not performing particularly well, not giving much confidence in the bank's revenue targets for the next 2-3 years.

On the cost side, Deutsche Bank has delivered the targeted expense reductions, reporting an adjusted cost base of €21.5 billion ($23.6 billion) in 2019, in-line with its target. Including restructuring costs, its expense base in 2019 was €22.8 billion ($25 billion), stable compared to the previous year.

Source: Deutsche Bank.

Including restructuring costs, Deutsche Bank's efficiency was very weak in Q4 2019, reporting a cost-to-income ratio of 120%, which means that it had higher costs than revenues during the quarter. Considering only adjusted costs of €5.1 billion ($5.6 billion) in the quarter, its adjusted cost-to-income ratio was close to 96%, still a very poor level and much higher than its medium-term target of around 70%.

This shows that Deutsche Bank still has a lot of room to cut operating expenses in the next few years to improve efficiency, considering that achieving meaningful revenue growth in the near term is not likely due to market and economic headwinds in its major markets.

Its reported bottom-line was negative €1.5 billion ($1.65 billion) in Q4 2019 and Deutsche Bank posted another negative year for net income, reporting a loss of close to €5.3 billion ($5.8 billion) in 2019 due in large part to restructuring costs.

On a more positive tone, Deutsche Bank's capitalization remained good with its FL CET1 ratio of 13.6% at the end of 2019 and its leverage ratio at 4.2%. This is a sound capitalization and the bank does not have a capital issue in the short term, even though there are some capital concerns if the bank does not achieve its profitability targets in the medium term, due to regulatory risk-weighted assets (RWAs) inflation that is expected to hit its capital ratio in the coming years.

Restructuring & Future Prospects

Regarding the Capital Release Unit (CRU), which includes the assets the bank wants to reduce, it has ended 2019 with €46 billion ($50.5 billion) of risk-weighted assets, a stronger reduction than was targeted when the bank presented its strategy review in mid-2019.

Source: Deutsche Bank.

This means that Deutsche Bank reduced successfully its unwanted assets in the past two quarters, which helps to explain the large reported loss in 2019. Losses from selling these assets within the CRU unit should be lower in the next couple of years because a large part of its RWA reduction is already achieved and going forward the bank is under less pressure to show progress on its strategy.

Indeed, of its restructuring costs, about 70% was already booked in 2019 and expenses in the next two years are still significant but below €1 billion per year, compared to close to €5 billion in 2019.

Source: Deutsche Bank.

Without restructuring costs, Deutsche Bank would have been close to breakeven in its bottom-line in the past year, thus its reported loss is driven almost entirely by one-off effects and profitability should recover fast in 2020 and 2021. Indeed, according to analysts' estimates, Deutsche Bank is expected to report a net loss of €700 million ($767 million) in 2020 and return to positive net income in 2021.

Nevertheless, the market is only expecting a significant bottom-line result in 2022, with net income rising to about €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion). This would be the highest result since 2014, but its return on equity ratio would be around 2.5%, still a very low level and much lower than its cost of capital. This means that Deutsche Bank is not expected to report a decent profitability level during the next three years, being a key reason justifying a depressed valuation of its shares.

Conclusion

Deutsche Bank's shares have been one of the best performers within the European banking sector since the beginning of 2020, but this doesn't seem to be supported by improving fundamentals. However, sentiment towards its shares has improved and this justifies the good performance of its shares, but I'm not expecting a significant re-rating in the short term.

Deutsche Bank is currently trading at 0.27x book value, a depressed valuation that is justified by the bank's terrible profitability level expected in the next 2/3 years, and therefore I remain neutral on its shares for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.