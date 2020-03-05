Tesla's Gross Margin: Bad To Worse

Seeking Alpha contributor Montana Skeptic (“MS”) is a Yale-trained scholar with whom I have shared hot beverages at Bozeman’s finest coffee emporium. But he is also a gentleman. Sometimes too much so, as I believe he has been with his recent article entitled “Tesla’s Decidedly Mediocre Margin.” His article adjusted Tesla’s reported gross margin (“GM”) and then concluded “meh.” But the article doesn’t go far enough. The purpose of this addendum is to adjust it further, which turns the “meh” into a “yuck.”

The State of Play

MS adjusted the reported GM of Tesla for the following four factors:

Tesla has a direct-to-customer sales model, which means that instead of selling cars at wholesale prices to car dealers, Tesla “cuts out the middleman” and therefore achieves higher sales prices. Of course, this also means that Tesla incurs greater expenses and capital expenditure elsewhere in its financial statements, such as the cost of operating Tesla stores and service centers and the capital expenditure (and resulting depreciation) required to buy or fit out these locations. However, these costs are not included in the reported GM, which distorts Tesla's results compared to the industry. MS used a conservative wholesale discount assumption of 3.5% to make this adjustment. Tesla does not, contrary to industry standard, include research and development expenditure (“R&D”) in its cost of goods sold (“COGS”), but rather breaks this out separately in its income statement. MS adjusts this by including the R&D expenditures from 2 years prior in the current period’s COGS and GM calculation. Tesla has often sold cars with a promise of free Supercharger access. The estimated cost of this liability should obviously be included in COGS. However, Tesla bizarrely attributes part of this expenditure to general marketing expenses. This not only distorts the reported GM but it also accelerates income since costs that should be recognized as part of the COGS at the time of vehicle sale are instead dribbled out as additional overhead costs during the life of the vehicles. Finally, it is a well-documented fact that Tesla characterizes many warranty repairs as “goodwill.” There are many potential explanations for this practice, almost all nefarious (such as the potential desire to avoid legal liability under “lemon” laws), but it also potentially distorts the reported GM as companies are required to set up a warranty reserve when they sell a car. The warranty reserve is largely based on historical warranty expenses incurred. If these are downward biased because “goodwill” repairs are excluded, then this distorts the reserve and therefore the GM. Like the accounting for the Supercharger liability, it also inappropriately defers expenses into the future and therefore accelerates earnings.

The end result of these adjustments is summarized by MS in this chart, which shows that the adjusted GM of Tesla is, with the exception of Q4 2018 when Tesla was “cherry-picking” high-margin sales from its backlog of Model 3 orders, no better than the General Motors (NYSE:GM) benchmark used for comparison:

Automotive Gross Margin as a Percent of Automotive Sales:

Tesla as Reported, Tesla Modified by Montana Skeptic, and General Motors

(Sources: Company Filings, MS’s Adjustments)

However, I think that this is only the beginning of the adjustments that should be made.

Sale Of Regulatory Credits

As a pure electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, Tesla benefits from numerous government subsidies which have had an impact on the reported GM. If these benefits were expected to continue in perpetuity, then they would be a simple fact of life that needs to be incorporated in share valuation models. But there are good reasons to believe this is not the case and therefore the historical reported GM is not representative of what can be achieved in the future.

When I made this observation in a comment to the MS article, his response was that removing this benefit would be unfair since it is clearly part of the Tesla business model. Although I certainly have to agree that Tesla has been very adept at the subsidy game, the general historical trend is that the sales of regulatory credits are falling as a percentage of automotive revenue, as the following chart shows:

(The “lumpiness” of the historical trend is caused by the fact that, amazingly enough, Tesla is allowed by its auditors to accumulate and sell regulatory credits at will, thereby allowing the company to “manage” reported earnings, rather than having to recognize an estimate of them as ancillary income at the time of the sale of vehicles.)

This historical pattern is also fully consistent with developments in the industry. As other manufacturers enter the EV space, they no longer need to buy credits from Tesla, which means that competitive entry will have a “double whammy” effect on Tesla’s profitability and margins: competition for sales in the product market and diminution of a side business that has cumulatively contributed over $2 billion in earnings to the company.

It is reasonable to assume that the sale of regulatory credits is done with a 100% GM. Therefore, it would be appropriate to adjust the GM downward by 100% of these sales. However, in the interest of conservatism and to reflect the fact that Tesla will probably continue to be a skilled subsidy hunter, I will only reduce historical GMs by 75% of the sales of regulatory credits.

Buyer Subsidies

In addition to direct subsidies such as regulatory credits, Tesla also benefits from indirect subsidies. These are things like buyer subsidies which artificially inflate the demand for Tesla’s vehicles and which can therefore be “monetized” into higher selling prices and greater GMs. These subsidies are also diminishing – particularly the “reverse Robin Hood” subsidies for premium products like Teslas – and their effect should therefore be removed from the historical GM to better reflect Tesla’s sustainable profitability.

How much of these buyer subsidies has Tesla been able to monetize historically? According to the Tesla bulls, the company is production-constrained and can sell every car it makes. In economic terms, this translates into a vertical supply curve at the production capacity of the company. With a vertical supply curve, then the Economics 101 conclusion is clear: Tesla has been able to capture 100% of the benefit of buyer subsidies into higher sales prices and GMs!

Now, I don’t believe for a minute the “unconstrained demand” narrative. But surely Tesla has been able to monetize some of these buyer subsidies, the proof being that Tesla has often had to cut prices after subsidies have shrunk or disappeared. In my adjusted GM calculations shown below, I will approximate this by removing 50% of the federal income tax (“FIT”) benefits available to buyers of Teslas in the United States. I believe this to be a very conservative assumption, particularly when one remembers that, in addition to these FIT benefits, there have been large state subsidies (such as in California, Tesla’s most important market) and large subsidies in countries outside of the US. In addition, there have been non-monetary subsidies such as greater access to high-occupancy vehicle (“HOV”) lanes on highways. The general trend is for all of these subsidies to disappear, either through legislative change (as recently happened in California) or through diminishing value (such as the diminishing value of HOV access as more EVs are on the road).

Finally, there is one buyer subsidy that deserves special mention because it is often overlooked and will almost certainly also disappear. This is the fact that EVs are, effectively, charged nothing for the use of public roads which are largely funded through federal and state excise taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel. These taxes are huge: amounting to over $36 billion at the federal level in 2016 and a multiple of this number at the state level. With the improvement in mileage of internal combustion vehicles, and the growing number of EVs on the road, this situation is unsustainable – as anyone who has driven on US roads can attest. A movement to an alternative funding source (such as mileage charges monitored electronically), which will doubtlessly also encompass EVs, is inevitable.

Buybacks And Residual Value Guarantees

An obvious way to manipulate Tesla’s GM would be through buying back trade-in vehicles at inflated prices. This would artificially increase the demand for new vehicles since the customer only cares about the net cost – the cost of the new vehicle minus the trade-in value of the old one – of the transaction. The consequence would be an inflated GM, offset by losses upon the resale of the old vehicles. This could happen through an ordinary trade-in or through the up-front granting of a residual value guarantee (“RVG”). Although Tesla is required by its auditors to establish a “sales return reserve” at the time of sale for potential liabilities arising from the exercise of RVGs, this estimation is subject to a great deal of management discretion, particularly in the case of a relatively new manufacturer with a limited history of used car sales prices. (This potential for inaccurate estimation is great enough to merit specific mention as a “Critical Audit Matter” in Tesla’s 2019 10-K filing.)

One of the abiding mysteries of Tesla is why, contrary to other automobile manufacturers, retailers or servicers, the company consistently loses money in its “Services and other” line. These losses are large and not reducing with scale; they have grown from $228 million in 2017 to $544 million in 2019 and have averaged almost exactly 2.7% of automotive sales in each of 2017, 2018 and 2019. This fact is particularly mystifying because, as anyone who has wandered into a Tesla forum can attest, Tesla is not exactly giving away its repair services. Some of these costs are mind-boggling.

Tesla describes this line as follows in its 10-K:

“Services and other revenue consists of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sales of used vehicles, retail merchandise, sales by our acquired subsidiaries to third party customers, and vehicle insurance revenue.”

Tesla does not disclose enough information to disentangle these various income streams and costs. However, we do know that the items “retail merchandise” (think swag), “sales by acquired subsidiaries” (think Grohmann Automation, which has basically shut down all third-party business) and “insurance” (only available, sometimes, in California and often very uncompetitive) are all likely trivial. This leaves non-warranty vehicle service and sales of used vehicles. Neither of these is a positive for Tesla’s sustainable GM. If non-warranty service is the cause of these massive losses, then almost certainly the adjustment made by Montana Skeptic for “goodwill” repairs is too low. If, conversely, the losses are caused by “sales of used vehicles,” then there has been a direct inflation of sales prices for new cars and the reported GM.

It is hard to believe that losses this large and consistent cannot be having an impact on GM. Therefore, I will adjust historical GMs by a conservative one-third of these losses.

Summary Of Adjustments

Pulling it all together, here are the adjustments made by MS and myself:

Tesla Gross Margin Calculations (in millions unless otherwise indicated) Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 As Reported by Tesla Auto Revenues 6,323 3,724 5,376 5,353 Auto Costs 4,786 2,973 4,360 4,131 Apparent Gross Profit 1,537 751 1,016 1,222 Apparent Gross Margin 24.3% 20.2% 18.9% 22.8% Adjustments from Montana Skeptic Direct-to-Customer Sales 221 130 188 187 Research and Development 246 322 370 332 Stealth Supercharger Expense 39 39 39 39 “Goodwill” Repairs 17 11 15 14 Adjustments by Yours Truly 75% of Regulatory Credit Sales (Source: Company filings summarized by Andreas Hopf) 71 162 101 100 50% of US FIT Buyer Subsidy (Sources: US unit sales CarSalesBase.com and InsideEV; IRS policies on FIT) 291 56 101 49 1/3 of Loss from Services and Other Rev (Source: Company Filings) 46 64 46 40 Total Adjustments 931 784 860 761 Revised Gross Profit 606 (33) 156 461 Revised Gross Margin 9.6% (0.9%) 2.9% 8.6%

And here is the revised GM comparison to General Motors:

Automotive Gross Margin as a Percent of Automotive Sales:

Tesla as Reported, Tesla Modified by MS and RB, and General Motors

(Sources: Company Filings, MS’s and RB’s Adjustments)

The revised figures show that, with the exception of a small beat in 4Q 2018 (which was, to repeat, caused by a one-time "cherry-picking" opportunity), Tesla has consistently and dramatically lagged General Motors.

Conclusions

My second job out of business school was at a firm that pioneered the application of modern corporate finance theory to the consultancy world, including to corporate valuation through highly sophisticated discounted cash flow (“DCF”) models. The valuation of a company is a function of many things – sales growth, margins, overhead costs, capital structure and capital efficiency- but, having run a huge number of DCF models, I can tell you that no assumption is as sensitive as profit margins. It is therefore imperative to get this estimate right. The starting point for any assumptions about GM has to be historical performance. Uncritically taking the reported numbers from Tesla or, even worse, the company’s aspirational goals (which have almost never been met), is therefore probably the biggest mistake that the Tesla bulls make.

