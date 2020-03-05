Acadia Pharmaceuticals: Breaking Down Results From A Strong 2019

Nuplazid revenues continue to grow at an impressive clip, increasing 52% over 2018 levels, and climbing for its nineteenth consecutive quarter.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) released Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 earnings on Wednesday, February 26, 2019. During the earnings call management showcased strong continued growth in sales for Nuplazid in the treatment of Parkinson's Disease Psychosis ("PDP"), provided updated timelines for several 2020 events related to Nuplazid's other indications, and noted a solid cash position heading into 2020. Additionally, they provided guidance for FY 2020.

Below, I do my best to break down Acadia's 2019 performance and provide my thoughts. I also highly recommend readers comb through Acadia's full earnings transcript (link) along with the supplementary earnings presentation (link) if you haven't already.

Nuplazid Sales Continue To Impress

Acadia beat on both revenue and EPS for its leading drug, Nuplazid: 4Q19 revenues of $98.33MM exceeded consensus estimates by $1.64MM, representing a 65% increase over 4Q18. Quarterly EPS of ($0.34) for 4Q19, while still in negative territory, grew 32% over 4Q18.

Full year results for 2019 were equally as strong: total revenues came in at $339.1MM, 52% growth over 2018 revenues, and EPS of ($1.60) grew by 18% over 2018.

Finally, Acadia ended the year with a cash balance of $697.4MM.

Overall, I was hoping for quarterly sales to hit the $100MM mark for the first time. However, sales in the quarter and for the full year are still impressive and showcase Nuplazid's continued rapid growth. The revenue ceiling for the PDP indication clearly is nowhere in sight; as Nuplazid continues gaining substantial traction with prescribers, generating more and more volume growth through their increasing penetration in the PDP market, Nuplazid sales for PDP alone can potentially reach $1B+ over time.

Nuplazid's net sales have grown every fiscal quarter, nineteen and counting, since its 2016 debut; accordingly, annual sales have also increased every year. This impressive sales growth is a testament to Nuplazid's acceptance by the medical community and the positive results experienced by patients.

Acadia's revenue guidance for FY 2020 is $440 to $470MM, representing +34% YoY growth:

Management's high forecast for 2020 clearly evidences their ongoing confidence in Nuplazid's potential for PDP. They also have a tendency to be conservative when delivering full year guidance. For example, when they announced Fourth Quarter/Full Year results for 2018, they guided 2019 net sales in the range of $275MM to $300MM. Due to the various tailwinds behind Nuplazid going into 2020, I estimate sales will reach over $500MM in 2020, even potentially touching the $550MM plus mark.

Acadia Remains On-Track To Deliver Several Major 2020 Catalysts

Management didn't offer any surprises regarding their 2020 timeline. Rather, they reiterated that they remain on track to deliver several upcoming milestones, and provided slightly more color on the sNDA for DRP.

Dementia-Related Psychosis

Acadia still expects to submit their sNDA for Nuplazid's DRP expansion in summer 2020 and stated they have all the data necessary for submission. They also announced their sNDA meeting with the FDA will occur before the end of March, causing me to believe the filing could occur as early as June. Additionally, management expects to hold an advisory committee meeting, and are actively preparing for it, but did not guide on a date.

Acadia's President, Serge Stankovic, stated on the call that he expects Nuplazid to receive priority review after submission (due to its breakthrough therapy designation) and feels a PDUFA by the end of the year is highly likely. I believe if the sNDA is in fact submitted in June, we could even see a PDUFA date sooner than December 2020.

Finally, Chief Commercial Officer, Michael Yang, highlighted an important difference between PDP and DRP:

"A key difference and significant opportunity in DRP is that for physicians treating dementia patients, the association between cognition and neuropsychiatric symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions is dramatically greater than it is for physicians treating PDP as they are typically more focused on motor symptoms. Pimavanserin's unique profile with high selectivity and the robust clinical study results we observe today will be a welcome new treatment option for DRP in a market where nothing else is approved. Our preparations to deliver the DRP opportunity to the market are well underway and the commercial team is excited about the transformational year ahead." (Source: Acadia 4Q2019 Earnings Transcript)

If Nuplazid is approved for DRP, physicians who already prescribe primavanserin can seamlessly and immediately begin prescribing the drug to their existing patient base suffering from DRP, which is 10X the size of the PDP base. This allows Acadia to immediately generate sizable revenues for their second indication, while at the same time aggressively targeting new providers, like psychiatrists and geriatric general practitioners, who are specific to patients with DRP.

Major Depressive Disorder

Acadia is still on track to read-out the results of their pivotal Phase 3 CLARITY-2 trial for MDD in the fourth quarter of 2020. Assuming results are positive, they expect approval either year end 2021 or in 2022.

CEO Stephen Davis, during the Q&A portion of the call, expressed his strong belief in Nuplazid as a game-changing adjunctive therapy for MDD, and leads me to believe the CLARITY-2 trial is delivering stellar results thus far:

"I think today there are 17 million patients in the United States that have depression. A majority of them do not respond adequately to standard SSRI or SNRI therapy... 2.4 million patients take adjunctive therapy on top of those baseline therapies. And of those patients, the adjunctive therapies that are approved today are the same dopaminergic antipsychotics that are also approved for adjunctive depression that we see used in schizophrenia bipolar disorder et cetera. So, as a result those therapies and the side effect profile that those drugs have present we think a very right opportunity for a different kind of drug. And so, with pimavanserin and what we've seen so far in the clinical work that we've done, is a very robust anti-depressive effect. We saw a rapid onset of action results within a week. We do not see weight gain which is a significant issue with available therapies today. We do not see sedation in fact we saw an increase in the daytime wakefulness. We do not see impairment on motor function in those patients, and importantly where depression patients many time have sexual dysfunction which can be exacerbated by the therapies they're on. Not only did we not see - exacerbation in sexual function which is on improvement in sexual function. So, our view is we think pimavanserin based on the profile we saw so far in the clinic is ideally situated to move to right to the head of the class of adjunctive therapy." (Source: Acadia 4Q2019 Earnings Transcript)

Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia

There is nothing new to note regarding schizophrenia, except that management still plans on initiating their ADVANCE-2 trial in the summer of 2020, which will evaluate a fixed dose of 34 mg of primavanserin vs. placebo.

Trofinetide for Rett Syndrome

While there are no 2020 catalysts for this indication, The LAVENDER Phase 3 study is ongoing, and management expects a read-out of results in 2021.

Entering 2020 With A Robust Cash Position

Acadia ended the year with $697.4MM of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. Additionally, they project a 2020 Year-End cash position of $470MM to $500MM. Between the steadily increasing revenue stream from PDP, a decreasing cash burn rate, and a potentially significant revenue stream from DRP on the horizon, Acadia appears set to continue fortifying their cash position, while diminishing any risk of further dilutions.

Conclusion

Acadia delivered solid Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 results. The company remains on track to deliver several major catalysts during the next twelve months, continues growing Nuplazid sales at a rapid clip, and enters 2020 sitting on a very strong cash position. I remain steadfast in my belief that Acadia remains undervalued, and investors are well-suited to take advantage of the market's irrationality before it is too late.

