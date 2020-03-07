5 Safe And Cheap Dividend Stocks To Invest (March 2020)

We go over the filtering process to select just five such stocks from more than 7,500 companies that are traded on U.S. exchanges, including OTC networks. This month, the selected five companies, as a group, would offer an average of 41% more dividends compared to two years ago.

This article is part of our monthly series, where we highlight five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and also are offering large discounts to their historical norms.

Markets have been very volatile in the last two weeks due to a very high degree of economic uncertainty and fear emanating from the spread of Covid-19 Coronavirus beyond the borders of China. Even though the number of new coronavirus infections are coming down in China, but have been rising in many other countries, including the US. The broader market, as represented by the S&P 500 index, dropped 13% in a matter of a few days. However, the markets got some reprieve this past Monday. On Tuesday, the Feds surprised the markets by a 50-basis point cut in interest rates, a move that was sudden and probably more than expected. The future direction of the markets remains uncertain as it is still anyone’s guess what will be the real impact from coronavirus. If nothing else, markets will remain on edge, and volatility is likely to remain high for the next month or so.

S&P 500 ETF (SPY) six-month chart, courtesy Yahoo Finance

Fortunately, as long-term dividend investors, we need not pay too much attention to the short-term or day-to-day movements of the market. We need to pay attention to the quality of companies that we buy and buy them when they are being offered relatively cheap. The goal of this series of articles is to find companies that are fundamentally strong, carry low debts, support reasonable, sustainable and growing dividend yields, and also trading at relatively low or reasonable prices.

Irrespective of the market's day-to-day gyrations, we remain on the constant lookout for companies that offer sustainable and growing dividends and maybe trading cheap on a relative basis to the broader market as well as to their respective 52-week highs. We believe in keeping a buy list handy and dry powder ready so that we can use the opportunity when the time is right. Besides, we think, every month, this analysis is able to highlight some companies that otherwise would not be on our radar.

This article is part of our monthly series, where we scan the entire universe of roughly 7,500 stocks that are listed and traded on US exchanges, including over-the-counter (OTC) networks. We usually highlight five stocks that may have temporary difficulties and/or lost favor with the market and offering deep discounts on a relative basis. However, that's not the only criteria that we apply. While seeking cheaper valuations, we also demand that the companies have an established business model, solid dividend history, manageable debt, and investment-grade credit rating. Please note that these are not recommendations to buy, but should be considered as a starting point for further research.

This month, we highlight five stocks that have an average dividend yield (as a group) of 3.97%, which is 41% higher than what they would offer two years ago. Moreover, when compared to their 52-week highs, they are offering nearly 22% discount on average.

We start with a fairly simple goal. We want to shortlist five companies that are large-cap, relatively safe, dividend-paying, and trading at relatively cheaper valuations in comparison to the broader market. The objective here is to highlight and bring to the notice of value-oriented readers some of the dividend-paying and dividend-growing companies that may be offering juicy dividends due to a temporary decline in their share prices. The excess decline may be due to an industry-wide decline or some kind of one-time setbacks like some negative news coverage or missing quarterly earnings expectations. We adopt a methodical approach to filter down the 7,500-plus companies into a small subset. Also, to select five stocks, we will choose at least two stocks that have high current yields and the remaining ones that have had high dividend growth.

Note: Please note that when we use the term "safe" regarding stocks, it should be interpreted as "relatively safe" because nothing is absolutely safe in investing. Also, in our opinion, for a well-diversified portfolio, one should have 15-20 stocks at a minimum.

Goals For The Selection Process

We want to emphasize our goals before we get to the actual selection process. Our primary goal is income, and the secondary goal is to grow capital. These goals are by and large in alignment with most retirees and income investors as well as DGI investors. A balanced DGI portfolio should keep a mix of high-yield, low-growth stocks along with some high-growth but low-yield stocks. That said, how you mix the two will depend upon your personal situation, including income needs, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

A well-diversified portfolio would normally consist of more than just five stocks and preferably a few stocks from each sector of the economy. However, in this periodic series, we try to shortlist and highlight just five stocks that may fit most income and DGI investors, but at the same time, are trading at attractive valuations. However, as always, we recommend you do your due diligence before making any decision on them.

Selection Process

The S&P 500 yields less than 1.85% currently. Since our goal is to find companies for our dividend income portfolio, we should logically look for companies that pay yields that are at least better than the S&P 500. Of course, the higher, the better, but at the same time, we should not try to chase high yield. If we try to filter for dividend stocks paying at least 1.85% or above, there are nearly 2,000 such companies trading on US exchanges, including OTC networks. If we further limit our choices to companies that have a market cap of at least $10 billion and daily trading volume over 100,000 shares, the number comes down to less than 400 companies.

We also want stocks that are trading at relatively cheaper valuations, so we will apply an additional filter with a forward P/E of no more than 25, but preferably less than 20. However, a P/E of 25 is not really that cheap, so in our quest for not paying too high a price, we add one more criterion that the close price is at least 5% below the 52-week high. So, why only 5% discount? At this stage, we want to keep our criteria loose enough to allow the maximum number of good companies on our list. After applying these additional criteria, we got a smaller set of about 200 companies.

Criteria to Shortlist

Market cap >=$10 Billion

Daily average volume > 100,000

Dividend yield >= 1.85%

Dividend growth past five years >= 0%

Forward P/E <= 25

Distance from 52-week high < -5% **

** We kept this condition to -5% because we want to keep our criteria loose enough at this first stage.

By applying the above criteria, we got roughly 375 companies.

Narrowing Down the List

As a first step, we will like to eliminate stocks that have less than five years of dividend growth history. We cross-check our list of 375 stocks against that the CCC list (list of Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers created by David Fish and now maintained by Justin Law). The CCC list currently has 867 stocks in all the above three categories, which includes 140 Champions with more than 25 years of dividend increases, 294 Contenders with more than ten but less than 25 years of dividend increases and 433 Challengers with more than five but less than 10 years of dividend increases. After we apply this filter, we are left with 179 companies on our list. However, CCC-list is quite strict in terms of how it defines dividend growth. If a company had a stable record of dividend payments but did not increase the dividends from one year to another, it would not make it to the CCC list. We also wanted to look at companies that had a stable dividend history of more than five years, but maybe they did not increase the dividend every year for one reason or another. At times, these are foreign-based companies, and due to currency fluctuations, their dividends may appear to have been cut in US dollars, but in reality, that may not be true at all when looked in the actual currency of reporting. So, by relaxing this condition, a total of 51 additional companies made to our list, which otherwise met our criteria. After including them, we had a total of 230 (179+51) companies that made to our first list.

We then import the various data elements from various sources, including CCC-list, GuruFocus, Fidelity, Morningstar, and Seeking Alpha, among others and assign weights based on different criteria as listed below:

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Indicates the yield based on the current price. Dividend growth history (number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years. Payout ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share).

This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). Past 5- and 10-year dividend growth: Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years.

Even though it's the dividend growth rate from the past, this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years. EPS growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely, dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years' actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights. Chowder number: This is a data point that's available on the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

This is a data point that's available on the CCC list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years' dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12" or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good. Debt/equity ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to its equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next).

This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to its equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is. Sometimes, we find this ratio to be negative or unavailable, even for well-known companies. This can happen for a myriad of reasons and not always a reason for concern. This is why we use this ratio in combination with the debt/asset ratio (covered next). Debt/asset ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

This data is not available in the CCC list, but we add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator. S&P's credit rating: Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. We get it from the S&P website.

Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually. We get it from the S&P website. PEG ratio : This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list, wherever available. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate.

: This also is called the price/earnings-to-growth ratio. The PEG ratio is considered to be an indicator if the stock is overvalued, undervalued, or fairly priced. A lower PEG may indicate that a stock is undervalued. However, PEG for a company may differ significantly from one reported source to another, depending on which growth estimate is used in the calculation. Some use past growth, while others may use future expected growth. We are taking the PEG from the CCC list, wherever available. The CCC list defines it as the price/earnings ratio divided by the five-year estimated growth rate. Distance from 52-week high: We want to select companies that are good, solid companies but also are trading at cheaper valuations currently. They may be cheaper due to some temporary down cycle or some combination of bad news or simply had a bad quarter. This criterion will help bring such companies (with a cheaper valuation) near the top, as long as they excel in other criteria as well. This factor is calculated as (current price - 52-week high) / 52-week high.

Below is the table (presented in two parts) with weights assigned to each of the 10 criteria. The first table shows the raw data for each criterion for each stock, whereas the second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight. Please note that both tables are sorted on the “Total Weight” or the “Quality Score.” However, though the list contained 230 stocks (which is a bit too long to present), we present only the top 150 (according to the total-weight) here.

Table 1A:

Ticker Mkt Cap ($ Billion) Div. Yield % Last Close 03/02 52 Week High Distance from 52WK High Present in CCC-List ? No. of Yrs Div DGR 5 DGR 10 Payout Ratio Chowder Past 5-YR Growth Est. 5YR Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset S&P Credit Rating Ratio Ticker C 133.7 3.21 63.46 81.91 -22.52% Y 5 116.89 34.38 25.03 120.11 9.40 13.00 1.34 0.14 A+ 0.60 C PRU 30.0 5.83 75.45 105.71 -28.63% Y 12 13.01 19.04 43.48 18.84 25.80 9.00 0.35 0.03 A 0.83 PRU TGT 52.2 2.56 103 129.21 -20.28% Y 52 6.47 14.69 42.31 9.04 5.30 10.44 1.01 0.32 A 1.58 TGT ADP 66.8 2.35 154.74 181.25 -14.63% Y 44 13.39 10.61 64.31 15.74 15.30 14.85 0.37 0.16 AA 1.84 ADP AMP 17.4 2.75 141.3 179.72 -21.38% Y 15 11.01 18.81 27.81 13.76 17.00 11.56 3.07 0.03 A 0.88 AMP RIO 76.6 11.98 48.77 64.02 -23.82% N 5 22.65 n/a 50.79 34.63 31.95 n/a 0.36 0.18 A 0.25 RIO CCL 17.7 5.98 33.46 58.25 -42.56% Y 5 14.87 n/a 46.30 20.85 22.60 7.55 0.45 0.26 A- 1.02 CCL GWW 14.9 2.08 277.54 344.71 -19.49% Y 48 6.38 12.30 42.83 8.45 6.30 10.35 1.19 0.37 A+ 1.99 GWW FITB 17.3 3.93 24.4 31.49 -22.52% Y 10 12.52 36.83 32.14 16.95 8.90 10.15 0.74 0.09 BBB+ 0.72 FITB PH 23.7 1.91 184.77 215.28 -14.17% Y 63 10.43 13.02 33.52 12.34 11.00 6.23 1.54 0.34 A 2.83 PH BAC 248.8 2.53 28.5 35.64 -20.03% Y 6 40.63 32.36 26.18 43.15 45.50 6.28 1.77 0.10 A- 1.65 BAC TSN 24.8 2.48 67.83 93.46 -27.42% Y 8 36.59 25.45 30.11 39.06 18.60 9.03 0.81 0.36 BBB 1.34 TSN NUE 12.5 3.89 41.35 61.06 -32.28% Y 47 1.57 1.27 24.36 5.47 37.30 6.02 0.43 0.24 A- 1.04 NUE JPM 356.9 3.1 116.11 141.09 -17.71% Y 9 16.17 20.07 33.49 19.27 15.70 7.12 1.26 0.13 A+ 1.52 JPM VLO 27.2 5.92 66.25 101.4 -34.66% Y 10 27.94 20.70 71.66 33.86 7.90 12.41 0.45 0.18 BBB 0.98 VLO RTN 52.5 2 188.56 232.31 -18.83% Y 15 9.33 11.81 31.60 11.33 11.30 12.91 0.39 0.16 A+ 1.22 RTN SWK 22.1 1.92 143.7 172.53 -16.71% Y 52 5.77 7.58 43.46 7.69 10.10 8.44 0.60 0.25 A 2.68 SWK MS 72.9 3.11 45.03 57.51 -21.70% Y 6 30.01 11.52 26.97 33.12 28.00 8.16 5.87 0.22 A+ 1.06 MS GD 46.3 2.55 159.69 192.67 -17.12% Y 28 10.52 10.35 34.06 13.07 8.90 7.28 0.90 0.29 A+ 1.83 GD CE 11.2 2.65 93.74 127.39 -26.41% Y 10 20.88 31.10 36.31 23.52 11.20 11.40 1.56 0.38 BBB 1.20 CE RF 12.9 4.59 13.52 17.43 -22.43% Y 7 29.15 10.08 41.33 33.74 11.90 8.17 0.40 0.11 BBB+ 1.10 RF RCL 16.8 3.88 80.41 135.05 -40.46% Y 9 22.36 n/a 34.63 26.24 31.90 10.90 0.87 0.36 BBB- 0.82 RCL MO 75.0 8.32 40.37 57.73 -30.07% Y 50 10.85 9.70 76.00 19.17 10.80 4.87 2.65 0.46 BBB n/a MO DFS 20.2 2.68 65.58 92.91 -29.42% Y 9 12.80 30.20 19.40 15.48 9.50 10.15 2.19 0.23 BBB- 0.71 DFS UBS 39.9 6.64 11.26 13.55 -16.90% N 5 23.90 n/a 0.00 30.54 4.38 14.24 3.57 0.19 A- 0.68 UBS PFG 12.2 4.96 44.39 60.68 -26.85% Y 12 10.55 15.86 45.16 15.60 5.90 7.17 0.26 0.01 A- 1.25 PFG BSBR 32.5 8.29 8.77 12.85 -31.75% N 5 17.69 n/a 11.63 25.98 16.24 9.80 0.94 0.10 BB- 0.91 BSBR HRL 22.2 2.24 41.6 48.58 -14.37% Y 53 16.00 16.03 51.67 18.23 10.00 4.55 0.00 0.03 A 5.08 HRL KEY 15.9 4.53 16.35 20.4 -19.85% Y 9 22.51 22.26 45.96 27.04 12.90 5.59 0.95 0.10 BBB+ 1.82 KEY VIAC 15.1 3.90 24.31 53.71 -54.74% N 5 9.86 n/a 21.00 13.76 17.07 4.42 1.91 0.43 BBB 0.46 VIAC PPG 24.6 1.95 104.45 133.76 -21.91% Y 48 8.61 6.40 39.08 10.57 6.80 8.42 0.96 0.33 A- 2.38 PPG WBA 40.5 4 45.76 71.48 -35.98% Y 44 6.58 13.63 44.96 10.58 14.50 2.20 0.76 0.26 BBB 5.11 WBA CMCSA 184.1 2.08 40.43 47.5 -14.88% Y 13 13.52 19.99 32.51 15.79 12.10 9.36 1.30 0.39 A- 1.53 CMCSA HBAN 12.5 4.89 12.27 15.6 -21.35% Y 9 23.30 13.31 47.24 28.19 11.90 5.80 0.93 0.08 BBB+ 1.67 HBAN DAL 29.5 3.49 46.13 63.16 -26.96% Y 7 38.06 n/a 21.99 41.55 56.40 9.89 0.73 0.16 BBB- 0.64 DAL APD 48.5 2.11 219.61 256.01 -14.22% Y 38 8.69 9.85 62.91 11.13 11.30 12.38 0.29 0.20 A 2.08 APD LOW 81.7 2.06 106.57 126.57 -15.80% Y 57 20.23 19.39 58.20 22.29 5.90 15.35 7.26 0.41 BBB+ 1.83 LOW PNC 56.3 3.64 126.4 161.15 -21.56% Y 9 17.44 19.80 40.32 21.08 7.70 5.60 0.80 0.16 A- 1.98 PNC ITW 53.5 2.55 167.78 190 -11.69% Y 45 18.46 12.62 55.23 21.01 10.60 4.76 2.56 0.50 A+ 4.55 ITW INTC 237.5 2.38 55.52 68.47 -18.91% Y 6 6.96 8.45 27.91 9.34 15.20 9.06 0.37 0.22 A+ 1.30 INTC MMM 85.8 3.94 149.24 219.5 -32.01% Y 62 10.99 10.94 75.19 14.93 0.90 4.42 2.03 0.42 AA- 4.32 MMM FNF 10.7 3.41 38.76 49.21 -21.24% Y 8 19.18 12.50 34.46 22.59 17.10 8.10 0.16 0.12 BBB 1.25 FNF CSCO 169.3 3.51 39.93 58.05 -31.21% Y 10 13.27 n/a 52.17 16.88 13.50 6.87 0.45 0.25 AA- 2.11 CSCO BK 36.8 3.11 39.9 53.98 -26.08% Y 9 12.32 8.75 33.16 15.43 17.80 3.85 0.76 0.09 A 2.77 BK BEN 10.8 4.96 21.76 35.67 -39.00% Y 40 16.72 14.02 43.03 21.69 -9.10 -8.62 0.08 0.05 A+ n/a BEN CFG 13.5 4.92 31.69 40.87 -22.46% Y 7 68.54 n/a 40.94 73.46 20.70 5.72 0.62 0.09 BBB+ 1.45 CFG USB 70.7 3.62 46.44 60.68 -23.47% Y 9 10.00 10.28 40.38 13.62 6.20 6.00 0.88 0.12 A+ 1.86 USB UNP 110.3 2.43 159.81 187.19 -14.63% Y 13 15.44 21.22 46.25 17.86 7.80 10.78 1.39 0.44 A- 1.77 UNP BBY 19.6 2.64 75.65 91.93 -17.71% Y 17 22.05 13.29 38.94 24.96 21.50 7.95 0.40 0.11 BBB 1.69 BBY ORCL 158.7 1.94 49.46 60.15 -17.77% Y 11 13.65 19.76 31.17 15.59 3.80 10.03 3.32 0.53 A+ 1.60 ORCL CMI 23.2 3.47 151.29 186.44 -18.85% Y 14 11.77 21.49 36.37 15.24 9.90 -0.60 0.32 0.13 A+ n/a CMI TXN 106.6 3.15 114.14 134.25 -14.98% Y 16 20.95 21.71 68.70 24.11 15.30 6.73 0.65 0.32 A+ 3.24 TXN MDT 134.9 2.15 100.67 121.3 -17.01% Y 42 12.20 10.23 55.24 14.34 2.50 7.67 0.51 0.28 A 3.36 MDT NTAP 10.3 4.11 46.72 77.69 -39.86% Y 7 22.81 n/a 44.96 26.92 19.80 6.82 6.52 0.21 BBB+ 1.61 NTAP BLK 71.5 2.85 463.01 572.48 -19.12% Y 11 11.32 15.52 51.00 14.46 9.50 6.92 0.18 0.03 AA- 2.35 BLK SYY 33.9 2.7 66.65 85.8 -22.32% Y 50 6.10 4.97 51.43 8.81 15.40 7.40 3.52 0.48 BBB+ 2.57 SYY WFC 172.8 4.99 40.85 54.46 -24.99% Y 9 7.30 14.63 50.75 12.29 2.10 10.68 1.34 0.13 A- 0.95 WFC CNI 60.6 1.91 84.91 96.1 -11.64% Y 25 12.33 13.77 39.55 14.38 8.70 7.10 0.76 0.32 A 2.72 CNI AFL 31.0 2.61 42.85 56.89 -24.68% Y 38 7.85 6.79 25.34 10.47 2.30 2.73 0.21 0.04 A- 3.55 AFL LMT 104.3 2.6 369.87 439.85 -15.91% Y 17 10.39 14.42 43.74 12.99 16.80 8.78 4.05 0.27 A- 1.92 LMT CAT 68.3 3.32 124.24 150.53 -17.46% Y 26 7.77 8.45 39.62 11.09 21.70 3.28 2.58 0.46 A 3.64 CAT TRV 30.6 2.74 119.81 154.83 -22.62% Y 15 8.48 10.14 33.03 11.22 -1.50 6.66 0.25 0.06 A 1.81 TRV PSX 32.9 4.81 74.86 119.7 -37.46% Y 8 13.12 n/a 31.11 17.92 14.90 -1.68 0.48 0.21 BBB+ n/a PSX HIG 17.9 2.4 49.95 62.59 -20.19% Y 10 13.75 9.83 22.97 16.36 9.80 4.24 0.31 0.07 BBB+ 2.08 HIG TEL 27.7 2.22 82.87 100.37 -17.44% Y 7 10.20 11.02 39.32 12.42 8.10 10.40 0.38 0.20 A- 1.70 TEL MFC 32.8 5.02 16.84 21.14 -20.34% Y 7 11.90 2.52 53.59 18.55 9.10 8.82 0.26 0.02 A 0.92 MFC ALL 33.4 1.9 105.25 125.57 -16.18% Y 10 11.84 9.37 15.35 13.89 4.10 6.19 0.29 0.00 A- 1.21 ALL MET 39.1 4.12 42.72 52.61 -18.80% Y 7 8.06 10.19 29.09 12.18 2.30 4.30 0.25 0.02 A- 1.64 MET XOM 217.7 6.77 51.44 83.38 -38.31% Y 37 4.90 7.53 103.57 11.67 -8.20 5.65 0.25 0.12 AA+ 2.71 XOM BR 12.0 2.07 104.36 134.87 -22.62% Y 13 17.26 19.01 60.34 19.33 13.90 10.00 1.64 0.48 BBB+ 2.91 BR HD 237.6 2.5 217.84 247.02 -11.81% Y 11 23.68 19.42 59.46 26.43 20.80 8.40 n/a 0.00 A 2.57 HD PFE 185.0 4.55 33.42 44.4 -24.73% Y 10 6.72 6.05 53.15 11.27 1.00 9.10 0.81 0.30 AA- 1.28 PFE AMGN 117.8 3.2 199.73 243.2 -17.87% Y 10 18.91 n/a 49.69 22.11 14.00 7.16 3.09 0.51 A 2.17 AMGN EOG 36.8 2.37 62.86 107.89 -41.74% N 5 17.49 n/a 27.00 19.86 -2.41 5.08 0.30 0.15 A- 2.64 EOG ATO 12.6 2.23 103.25 120.57 -14.37% Y 36 7.47 4.96 51.57 9.69 8.00 7.10 0.71 0.00 A 3.26 ATO EPD 51.1 7.63 23.34 30.68 -23.92% Y 23 4.18 4.95 82.41 11.81 6.10 7.96 1.14 0.46 BBB+ 1.36 EPD ABC 17.4 1.99 84.32 97 -13.07% Y 16 9.97 20.89 54.55 11.96 26.40 8.29 1.41 0.11 A- 3.30 ABC MXIM 15.0 3.45 55.62 65.34 -14.88% Y 18 11.72 8.92 67.37 15.18 20.00 9.54 0.00 0.27 BBB+ 2.05 MXIM EMR 39.2 3.12 64.11 77.87 -17.67% Y 63 2.28 4.05 56.98 5.40 3.50 6.48 0.71 0.30 A 2.82 EMR KLAC 24.1 2.21 153.71 182.57 -15.81% Y 10 10.29 17.85 47.62 12.50 16.30 14.09 1.27 0.37 BBB 1.53 KLAC TROW 27.9 2.58 118.01 139.06 -15.14% Y 34 11.55 11.76 41.38 14.60 13.90 8.67 0.00 0.00 NA 1.56 TROW BNPQY 60.4 6.96 24.705 30.13 -18.01% N 5 10.50 n/a 49.02 17.46 5.31 3.10 1.80 0.08 A+ 2.25 BNPQY CUK 21.8 6.28 30.88 56.79 -45.62% N 5 9.86 n/a 81.80 16.14 22.13 n/a 0.45 0.26 0.36 CUK HPE 16.5 3.75 12.79 17.46 -26.75% Y 5 n/a n/a 42.86 n/a 5.10 8.36 0.81 0.27 BBB 1.36 HPE VFC 28.4 2.67 72 100.23 -28.17% Y 47 12.76 13.04 57.49 15.42 1.40 10.00 0.48 0.31 NA 2.15 VFC WPP 12.0 12.74 47.71 70.8 -32.61% N 5 16.14 n/a 60.93 28.88 -1.39 n/a 0.84 0.25 BBB 1.66 WPP DOV 14.8 1.91 102.74 119.92 -14.33% Y 64 4.59 8.58 42.52 6.50 0.00 8.80 1.02 0.37 BBB+ 2.53 DOV TD 93.5 4.57 52.2 59.55 -12.34% N 5 10.94 n/a 48.00 15.51 8.59 5.20 2.18 0.01 AA- 1.22 TD HON 115.6 2.22 162.17 183.23 -11.49% Y 9 12.46 10.75 44.83 14.68 8.50 7.53 0.87 0.27 A 2.68 HON HAS 9.8 3.52 79.29 126.87 -37.50% N 5 9.60 n/a 40.32 13.12 4.82 14.70 1.19 0.46 BBB- 1.31 HAS IBM 115.6 4.98 130.15 156.76 -16.97% Y 24 8.63 11.58 60.39 13.61 -5.20 7.26 3.69 0.51 A 1.67 IBM MPLX 21.5 13.55 20.29 34.33 -40.90% Y 8 14.61 n/a 126.73 28.16 17.30 4.51 1.18 0.59 BBB 2.07 MPLX PCAR 23.2 1.91 66.9 82.95 -19.35% Y 9 8.28 9.01 18.63 10.19 12.50 -2.69 1.16 0.40 A+ n/a PCAR CNQ 30.6 4.40 25.64 32.79 -21.81% N 5 10.76 n/a 32.95 15.15 0.38 7.55 0.70 0.29 BBB+ 1.01 CNQ PEP 183.5 2.89 132.03 146.99 -10.18% Y 47 9.02 7.96 73.60 11.91 4.00 6.32 2.17 0.42 A+ 4.02 PEP OMC 15.0 3.75 69.28 84.77 -18.27% Y 10 7.21 15.57 42.83 10.97 7.00 5.05 1.85 0.27 BBB+ 2.26 OMC PSXP 12.4 6.44 54.37 64.78 -16.07% Y 8 24.91 n/a 73.53 31.35 58.40 8.21 1.90 0.53 BBB 1.39 PSXP GM 42.7 4.98 31.42 41.9 -25.01% N 5 4.84 n/a 26.29 9.82 22.60 8.48 2.51 0.46 BBB 0.79 GM FCAU 19.5 6.20 12.34 16.69 -26.06% N 5 50.72 n/a 56.59 56.92 27.94 n/a 0.45 0.13 BB+ 1.56 FCAU GS 69.4 2.49 200.77 249.72 -19.60% Y 9 13.02 11.48 23.80 15.52 4.30 7.42 7.56 0.31 BBB+ 1.29 GS LYB 23.8 5.88 71.46 97.49 -26.70% Y 9 8.98 n/a 43.80 14.85 3.80 4.00 1.50 0.33 BBB+ 1.86 LYB JNJ 354.3 2.83 134.48 153.99 -12.67% Y 57 6.32 6.87 67.50 9.15 -0.20 5.68 0.47 0.20 AAA 4.21 JNJ GPC 12.7 3.5 87.24 115.14 -24.23% Y 64 5.51 6.58 74.53 9.13 4.60 3.90 0.94 0.32 A- 5.28 GPC MPC 30.8 4.89 47.42 68.02 -30.29% Y 10 18.17 n/a 58.15 23.06 9.70 3.54 0.85 0.30 BBB 3.36 MPC AMTD 22.8 2.94 42.23 57.38 -26.40% Y 10 18.86 n/a 34.54 21.80 22.80 -11.40 0.00 0.09 A n/a AMTD IP 14.5 5.55 36.96 47.76 -22.61% Y 10 6.92 19.96 66.78 12.47 18.40 3.27 1.27 0.32 BBB 3.68 IP KMB 45.0 3.14 131.19 146.21 -10.27% Y 48 4.67 6.01 68.59 7.93 9.80 5.77 n/a 0.52 A 3.64 KMB ETN 37.5 3.13 90.72 105.1 -13.68% Y 11 7.70 11.00 55.62 10.92 4.70 6.74 0.51 0.26 A- 2.56 ETN NSC 47.0 2.06 182.59 219.88 -16.96% N 5 9.76 n/a 37.00 11.82 9.91 9.73 0.82 0.34 BBB+ 1.83 NSC KR 22.5 2.28 28.13 30.31 -7.19% Y 14 12.03 12.64 32.82 14.31 21.00 5.11 1.53 0.46 BBB 2.82 KR UPS 77.6 4.46 90.49 124.3 -27.20% Y 11 7.46 7.87 79.06 11.92 9.30 7.22 7.73 0.45 A+ 2.45 UPS TFC 35.4 3.9 46.14 56.72 -18.65% Y 9 12.47 3.27 45.69 16.38 12.10 7.03 0.82 0.15 0 1.67 TFC SU 42.3 5.03 27.7 34.87 -20.56% N 5 10.68 n/a 47.56 15.71 0.22 5.60 0.41 0.16 A- 2.71 SU BHP 109.5 9.14 44.25 59.02 -25.03% N 5 10.35 n/a 74.58 19.49 -8.46 5.30 0.56 0.25 A 2.91 BHP HMC 45.2 4.02 25.95 29.44 -11.85% N 5 5.66 n/a 25.07 9.68 0.19 9.00 0.87 0.36 A 1.16 HMC DGX 14.2 2 106.06 113.48 -6.54% Y 9 10.45 18.15 36.48 12.56 10.20 4.80 0.85 0.36 BBB+ 3.60 DGX SPG 39.4 6.82 123.08 185.52 -33.66% Y 10 10.67 16.12 127.66 17.50 16.60 8.60 10.13 0.75 A 2.18 SPG MRK 194.2 3.19 76.56 92.04 -16.82% Y 9 4.56 3.77 63.54 7.75 10.60 8.43 0.97 0.31 AA 2.37 MRK QCOM 89.5 3.17 78.3 95.91 -18.36% Y 17 9.02 13.98 70.66 12.19 -4.00 26.80 3.53 0.48 A- 0.83 QCOM PKX 12.9 5.84 40.51 61.22 -33.83% N 5 4.86 n/a 36.17 10.71 2.93 n/a 0.21 0.26 BBB+ 2.02 PKX SLF 25.4 3.80 44.29 50.13 -11.65% N 5 8.85 n/a 45.00 12.64 9.00 n/a 0.28 0.02 A+ 2.07 SLF MCD 144.7 2.58 194.17 221.15 -12.20% Y 44 7.60 8.72 62.97 10.17 6.60 7.54 n/a 0.98 BBB+ 3.24 MCD SBUX 92.1 2.09 78.43 99.11 -20.87% Y 10 22.06 n/a 53.59 24.15 16.60 10.58 n/a 0.58 BBB+ 2.42 SBUX MGA 13.9 3.19 45.82 56.67 -19.15% Y 11 13.95 41.62 29.47 17.44 14.40 0.39 0.34 0.13 A- 21.59 MGA KO 229.5 2.99 53.49 60.13 -11.04% Y 58 5.57 6.91 79.23 8.64 -4.70 8.54 2.27 0.50 A+ 3.03 KO IMO 16.3 2.99 22.64 30.38 -25.48% N 5 11.10 n/a 48.35 14.09 -2.94 -7.32 0.22 0.13 AA+ -1.04 IMO ENB 75.8 6.53 37.43 43.06 -13.07% Y 24 11.81 13.03 122.61 18.33 14.80 5.45 1.11 0.40 BBB+ 3.45 ENB OKE 27.6 5.61 66.72 77.52 -13.93% Y 18 10.68 17.30 124.25 16.29 15.90 14.94 2.01 0.59 BBB 1.48 OKE SMFG 43.6 5.36 6.37 7.56 -15.74% N 5 7.79 n/a 0.00 13.15 -4.61 2.70 1.07 0.06 A- 2.54 SMFG ADM 21.0 3.82 37.65 46.35 -18.77% Y 45 7.84 9.60 57.37 11.66 -6.00 -8.80 0.46 0.23 A n/a ADM CL 57.8 2.55 67.57 77.35 -12.64% Y 56 3.79 7.11 62.55 6.33 3.60 4.84 n/a 0.52 AA- 5.08 CL SRE 39.4 2.77 139.78 161.13 -13.25% Y 17 7.79 9.59 54.01 10.78 -3.10 11.90 1.60 0.39 BBB+ 1.52 SRE BNS 63.5 5.13 52.93 58.22 -9.09% N 5 6.40 n/a 49.00 11.53 3.37 4.63 0.11 0.01 A+ 1.66 BNS WMT 305.5 1.97 107.68 121.28 -11.21% Y 47 2.01 7.18 41.62 4.02 -13.00 5.95 0.76 0.25 AA 3.49 WMT HPQ 30.2 3.39 20.79 23.9 -13.01% Y 10 17.36 15.56 35.06 20.75 5.70 3.45 n/a 0.16 BBB 3.00 HPQ MDLZ 75.7 2.16 52.8 59.68 -11.53% Y 8 12.92 n/a 42.86 15.08 15.70 7.86 0.68 0.31 BBB 2.53 MDLZ FAST 19.7 2.92 34.22 39.02 -12.30% Y 21 11.71 17.06 72.46 14.64 10.60 19.00 0.13 0.20 NA 1.30 FAST CB 65.7 2.07 145.03 165.33 -12.28% Y 26 2.95 9.92 30.90 5.01 -5.00 3.96 0.25 0.08 A 3.78 CB GLW 18.2 3.69 23.86 35.01 -31.85% Y 10 14.87 14.87 83.81 18.56 -9.20 10.59 0.73 0.26 BBB+ 2.14 GLW CNA 11.3 3.56 44.58 51.3 -13.10% N 5 8.16 n/a 35.00 11.72 2.27 5.00 0.25 0.04 A- 2.27 CNA MTB 18.3 3.13 147.51 175.72 -16.05% N 5 9.46 n/a 31.00 12.60 13.13 1.70 0.79 0.06 A- 6.00 MTB CM 33.9 5.73 77.57 87.62 -11.47% N 5 7.23 n/a 55.00 12.96 7.32 1.73 0.12 0.01 A+ 3.92 CM HSY 30.1 2.15 143.99 161.4 -10.79% Y 10 7.95 9.65 56.73 10.09 7.70 7.50 2.45 0.56 A 3.52 HSY SCCO 26.0 4.75 35.15 44.82 -21.58% N 5 31.95 n/a 69.99 36.71 3.58 4.80 1.16 0.49 BBB+ 3.05 SCCO ET 29.8 11.01 11.83 15.87 -25.46% N 5 6.27 n/a 90.26 17.28 47.70 n/a 2.31 0.52 BBB- 0.85 ET NTRS 18.4 3.19 87.76 109.88 -20.13% Y 8 13.87 8.14 42.23 17.06 17.20 2.58 11.03 0.17 A+ 5.12 NTRS BMO 43.4 4.66 69.1 79.93 -13.55% N 5 5.79 n/a 45.00 10.45 6.20 3.64 3.28 0.00 A+ 2.13 BMO FERGY 19.9 2.41 8.68 9.87 -12.06% N 5 8.25 n/a 28.00 10.66 6.37 4.60 0.54 0.21 BBB+ 1.81 FERGY AIG 36.7 3.04 42.85 58.66 -26.95% N 5 20.68 n/a 44.14 23.72 -6.77 7.11 0.54 0.07 BBB+ 2.94 AIG WEC 29.1 2.74 92.33 102.88 -10.25% Y 17 8.63 13.33 70.67 11.37 5.90 6.23 1.22 0.00 A- 4.14 WEC

Table-1B:

This second table shows the weights for each criterion and the total weight sorted on "Total Weight."

Ticker WT. Dividend YLD WT. No of Years (Div) WT. Payout Ratio WT Chowder number WT. DGR-10 WT. Growth (Past + future) Debt/ Equity & Asset WT. Credit/ Rating WT. PEG Wt. Distance 52-WK HIGH TOTAL WEIGHT C 3.21 1.00 9.37 10.00 10.00 7.13 4.26 9.50 6.40 4.50 65.38 PRU 5.83 2.40 7.07 8.50 8.50 7.00 4.81 9.00 6.17 5.73 65.00 TGT 2.56 10.00 7.21 6.50 7.50 5.25 4.34 9.00 5.42 4.06 61.83 ADP 2.35 8.80 4.46 8.00 7.50 8.00 4.74 9.75 5.16 2.93 61.68 AMP 2.75 3.00 9.02 7.50 8.50 7.85 3.45 9.00 6.12 4.28 61.47 RIO 10.00 1.00 6.15 10.00 5.00 4.00 4.73 9.00 6.75 4.76 61.40 CCL 5.98 1.00 6.71 9.00 5.00 6.52 4.65 8.00 5.98 8.51 61.35 GWW 2.08 9.60 7.15 6.50 7.50 5.55 4.22 9.50 5.01 3.90 61.00 FITB 3.93 2.00 8.48 8.00 10.00 6.35 4.59 6.50 6.28 4.50 60.63 PH 1.91 10.00 8.31 7.00 7.50 5.74 4.06 9.00 4.17 2.83 60.53 BAC 2.53 1.20 9.23 10.00 10.00 6.09 4.07 8.00 5.35 4.01 60.47 TSN 2.48 1.60 8.74 10.00 10.00 7.01 4.42 5.00 5.66 5.48 60.39 NUE 3.89 9.40 9.46 5.00 1.27 6.01 4.67 8.00 5.96 6.46 60.11 JPM 3.10 1.80 8.31 8.50 9.00 6.37 4.31 9.50 5.48 3.54 59.91 VLO 5.92 2.00 3.54 10.00 9.00 6.63 4.69 5.00 6.02 6.93 59.73 RTN 2.00 3.00 8.55 7.00 7.50 7.77 4.73 9.50 5.78 3.77 59.59 SWK 1.92 10.00 7.07 6.50 6.50 6.18 4.58 9.00 4.32 3.34 59.40 MS 3.11 1.20 9.13 10.00 7.50 6.72 1.96 9.50 5.94 4.34 59.39 GD 2.55 5.60 8.24 7.50 7.50 5.39 4.41 9.50 5.17 3.42 59.28 CE 2.65 2.00 7.96 9.00 10.00 7.53 4.03 5.00 5.80 5.28 59.26 RF 4.59 1.40 7.33 10.00 7.50 6.69 4.75 6.50 5.90 4.49 59.14 RCL 3.88 1.80 8.17 10.00 5.00 7.63 4.39 4.00 6.18 8.09 59.14 MO 8.32 10.00 3.00 8.50 6.50 5.22 3.45 5.00 3.00 6.01 59.00 DFS 2.68 1.80 10.00 8.00 10.00 6.55 3.79 4.00 6.29 5.88 58.99 UBS 6.64 1.00 10.00 10.00 5.00 5.46 3.12 8.00 6.32 3.38 58.92 PFG 4.96 2.40 6.85 8.00 8.00 4.36 4.87 8.00 5.75 5.37 58.56 BSBR 8.29 1.00 10.00 10.00 5.00 7.27 4.48 0.00 6.09 6.35 58.48 HRL 2.24 10.00 6.04 8.50 8.00 4.85 4.99 9.00 1.92 2.87 58.41 KEY 4.53 1.80 6.75 10.00 9.00 5.86 4.48 6.50 5.18 3.97 58.07 VIAC 3.90 1.00 9.88 7.50 4.93 5.47 3.83 5.00 6.54 10.00 58.05 PPG 1.95 9.60 7.61 7.00 5.00 5.07 4.36 8.00 4.62 4.38 57.60 WBA 4.00 8.80 6.88 7.00 7.50 4.73 4.49 5.00 1.89 7.20 57.49 CMCSA 2.08 2.60 8.44 8.00 8.50 7.12 4.16 8.00 5.47 2.98 57.34 HBAN 4.89 1.80 6.59 10.00 7.50 5.90 4.50 6.50 5.33 4.27 57.28 DAL 3.49 1.40 9.75 10.00 5.00 7.30 4.56 4.00 6.36 5.39 57.25 APD 2.11 7.60 4.64 7.00 6.50 7.77 4.76 9.00 4.92 2.84 57.13 LOW 2.06 10.00 5.22 9.00 8.50 5.97 1.17 6.50 5.17 3.16 56.75 PNC 3.64 1.80 7.46 9.00 8.50 4.43 4.52 8.00 5.02 4.31 56.69 ITW 2.55 9.00 5.60 9.00 7.50 5.12 3.47 9.50 2.45 2.34 56.53 INTC 2.38 1.20 9.01 6.50 6.50 7.02 4.71 9.50 5.70 3.78 56.30 MMM 3.94 10.00 3.10 7.50 7.50 1.77 3.78 9.60 2.68 6.40 56.27 FNF 3.41 1.60 8.19 9.00 7.50 6.70 4.86 5.00 5.75 4.25 56.26 CSCO 3.51 2.00 5.98 8.00 5.00 6.29 4.65 9.60 4.89 6.24 56.16 BK 3.11 1.80 8.36 8.00 6.50 5.28 4.58 9.00 4.23 5.22 56.07 BEN 4.96 8.00 7.12 9.00 7.50 -5.91 4.94 9.50 3.00 7.80 55.91 CFG 4.92 1.40 7.38 10.00 5.00 5.91 4.65 6.50 5.55 4.49 55.80 USB 3.62 1.80 7.45 7.50 7.50 4.07 4.50 9.50 5.14 4.69 55.77 UNP 2.43 2.60 6.72 8.50 9.00 6.19 4.09 8.00 5.23 2.93 55.68 BBY 2.64 3.40 7.63 9.00 7.50 6.65 4.75 5.00 5.31 3.54 55.42 ORCL 1.94 2.20 8.60 8.00 8.50 4.61 3.08 9.50 5.40 3.55 55.38 CMI 3.47 2.80 7.95 8.00 9.00 3.10 4.78 9.50 3.00 3.77 55.37 TXN 3.15 3.20 3.91 9.00 9.00 6.24 4.52 9.50 3.76 3.00 55.28 MDT 2.15 8.40 5.59 7.50 7.50 3.39 4.61 9.00 3.64 3.40 55.18 NTAP 4.11 1.40 6.88 10.00 5.00 6.27 1.64 6.50 5.39 7.97 55.16 BLK 2.85 2.20 6.12 7.50 8.00 5.47 4.90 9.60 4.65 3.82 55.12 SYY 2.70 10.00 6.07 6.50 4.97 6.47 3.00 6.50 4.43 4.46 55.11 WFC 4.99 1.80 6.16 7.00 7.50 4.26 4.27 8.00 6.05 5.00 55.02 CNI 1.91 5.00 7.56 7.50 7.50 5.27 4.46 9.00 4.28 2.33 54.80 AFL 2.61 7.60 9.33 7.00 5.00 1.68 4.88 8.00 3.45 4.94 54.48 LMT 2.60 3.40 7.03 7.50 7.50 6.93 2.84 8.00 5.08 3.18 54.06 CAT 3.32 5.20 7.55 7.00 6.50 5.09 3.48 9.00 3.36 3.49 53.99 TRV 2.74 3.00 8.37 7.00 7.50 1.72 4.85 9.00 5.19 4.52 53.89 PSX 4.81 1.60 8.61 8.50 5.00 3.44 4.66 6.50 3.00 7.49 53.61 HIG 2.40 2.00 9.63 8.00 6.50 4.68 4.81 6.50 4.92 4.04 53.48 TEL 2.22 1.40 7.59 7.00 7.50 6.17 4.71 8.00 5.30 3.49 53.37 MFC 5.02 1.40 5.80 8.50 2.52 5.97 4.86 9.00 6.08 4.07 53.22 ALL 1.90 2.00 10.00 7.50 6.50 3.43 4.86 8.00 5.79 3.24 53.21 MET 4.12 1.40 8.86 7.00 7.50 2.20 4.87 8.00 5.36 3.76 53.07 XOM 6.77 7.40 -0.45 7.00 6.50 -0.85 4.82 9.90 4.29 7.66 53.04 BR 2.07 2.60 4.96 8.50 8.50 7.33 3.94 6.50 4.09 4.52 53.02 HD 2.50 2.20 5.07 10.00 8.50 6.80 1.75 9.00 4.43 2.36 52.61 PFE 4.55 2.00 5.86 7.00 5.00 3.37 4.45 9.60 5.72 4.95 52.48 AMGN 3.20 2.00 6.29 9.00 5.00 6.39 3.20 9.00 4.83 3.57 52.48 EOG 2.37 1.00 9.13 8.50 5.00 0.89 4.78 8.00 4.36 8.35 52.37 ATO 2.23 7.20 6.05 6.50 4.96 5.03 4.65 9.00 3.74 2.87 52.23 EPD 7.63 4.60 2.20 7.00 4.95 4.69 4.20 6.50 5.64 4.78 52.19 ABC 1.99 3.20 5.68 7.00 9.00 6.76 4.24 8.00 3.70 2.61 52.19 MXIM 3.45 3.60 4.08 8.00 6.50 7.18 4.87 6.50 4.95 2.98 52.10 EMR 3.12 10.00 5.38 5.00 4.05 3.33 4.50 9.00 4.18 3.53 52.08 KLAC 2.21 2.00 6.55 7.00 8.50 8.00 4.18 5.00 5.47 3.16 52.07 TROW 2.58 6.80 7.33 7.50 7.50 6.89 5.00 0.00 5.44 3.03 52.07 BNPQY 6.96 1.00 6.37 8.00 5.00 2.80 4.06 9.50 4.75 3.60 52.04 CUK 6.28 1.00 2.28 8.00 4.93 4.00 4.65 5.00 6.64 9.12 51.90 HPE 3.75 1.00 7.14 10.00 5.00 4.49 4.46 5.00 5.64 5.35 51.83 VFC 2.67 9.40 5.31 8.00 7.50 3.80 4.61 0.00 4.85 5.63 51.77 WPP 10.00 1.00 4.88 10.00 5.00 -0.46 4.46 5.00 5.34 6.52 51.74 DOV 1.91 10.00 7.19 5.00 6.50 2.93 4.31 6.50 4.47 2.87 51.67 TD 4.57 1.00 6.50 8.00 5.00 4.60 3.91 9.60 5.78 2.47 51.42 HON 2.22 1.80 6.90 7.50 7.50 5.34 4.43 9.00 4.32 2.30 51.31 HAS 3.52 1.00 7.46 7.50 4.80 5.61 4.18 4.00 5.69 7.50 51.25 IBM 4.98 4.80 4.95 7.50 7.50 0.69 2.90 9.00 5.33 3.39 51.04 MPLX 10.00 1.60 -3.34 10.00 5.00 5.50 4.12 5.00 4.93 8.18 50.99 PCAR 1.91 1.80 10.00 7.00 6.50 3.10 4.22 9.50 3.00 3.87 50.90 CNQ 4.40 1.00 8.38 8.00 5.00 2.64 4.51 6.50 5.99 4.36 50.78 PEP 2.89 9.40 3.30 7.00 6.50 3.44 3.71 9.50 2.98 2.04 50.75 OMC 3.75 2.00 7.15 7.00 8.00 4.02 3.94 6.50 4.74 3.65 50.75 PSXP 6.44 1.60 3.31 10.00 5.00 6.74 3.79 5.00 5.61 3.21 50.69 GM 4.98 1.00 9.21 6.50 2.42 6.83 3.52 5.00 6.21 5.00 50.67 FCAU 6.20 1.00 5.43 10.00 5.00 4.00 4.71 3.50 5.44 5.21 50.49 GS 2.49 1.80 9.53 8.00 7.50 3.91 1.07 6.50 5.71 3.92 50.42 LYB 5.88 1.80 7.03 7.50 4.49 2.60 4.09 6.50 5.14 5.34 50.36 JNJ 2.83 10.00 4.06 6.50 5.00 1.83 4.67 10.00 2.79 2.53 50.21 GPC 3.50 10.00 3.18 6.50 5.00 2.83 4.37 8.00 1.72 4.85 49.95 MPC 4.89 2.00 5.23 9.00 5.00 4.41 4.43 5.00 3.64 6.06 49.66 AMTD 2.94 2.00 8.18 9.00 5.00 0.20 4.96 9.00 3.00 5.28 49.56 IP 5.55 2.00 4.15 7.00 8.50 5.09 4.21 5.00 3.32 4.52 49.34 KMB 3.14 9.60 3.93 6.50 5.00 5.19 1.49 9.00 3.36 2.05 49.26 ETN 3.13 2.20 5.55 7.00 7.50 3.81 4.62 8.00 4.44 2.74 48.98 NSC 2.06 1.00 7.88 7.00 4.88 6.55 4.42 6.50 5.17 3.39 48.85 KR 2.28 2.80 8.40 7.50 7.50 5.70 4.01 5.00 4.18 1.44 48.80 UPS 4.46 2.20 2.62 7.00 6.50 5.51 0.91 9.50 4.55 5.44 48.68 TFC 3.90 1.80 6.79 8.00 3.27 6.34 4.52 5.00 5.33 3.73 48.67 SU 5.03 1.00 6.56 8.00 5.00 1.94 4.72 8.00 4.29 4.11 48.64 BHP 9.14 1.00 3.18 8.50 5.00 -1.05 4.60 9.00 4.09 5.01 48.46 HMC 4.02 1.00 9.37 6.50 2.83 3.06 4.39 9.00 5.84 2.37 48.38 DGX 2.00 1.80 7.94 7.50 8.50 5.00 4.40 6.50 3.40 1.31 48.34 SPG 6.82 2.00 -3.46 8.00 8.00 6.87 -0.44 9.00 4.82 6.73 48.34 MRK 3.19 1.80 4.56 6.50 3.77 6.34 4.36 9.75 4.63 3.36 48.26 QCOM 3.17 3.40 3.67 7.00 7.50 2.67 3.00 8.00 6.17 3.67 48.24 PKX 5.84 1.00 7.98 7.00 2.43 0.98 4.77 6.50 4.98 6.77 48.24 SLF 3.80 1.00 6.88 7.50 4.42 3.00 4.85 9.50 4.93 2.33 48.20 MCD 2.58 8.80 4.63 7.00 6.50 4.71 1.26 6.50 3.76 2.44 48.18 SBUX 2.09 2.00 5.80 9.00 5.00 7.53 1.46 6.50 4.58 4.17 48.13 MGA 3.19 2.20 8.82 8.00 10.00 4.13 4.77 8.00 -5.00 3.83 47.93 KO 2.99 10.00 2.60 6.50 5.00 1.28 3.62 9.50 3.97 2.21 47.66 IMO 2.99 1.00 6.46 7.50 5.00 -3.42 4.83 9.90 8.04 5.10 47.39 ENB 6.53 4.80 -2.83 8.50 7.50 5.82 4.25 6.50 3.55 2.61 47.23 OKE 5.61 3.60 -3.03 8.00 8.00 8.00 3.70 5.00 5.52 2.79 47.18 SMFG 5.36 1.00 10.00 7.50 3.90 -0.64 4.44 8.00 4.46 3.15 47.16 ADM 3.82 9.00 5.33 7.00 6.50 -4.93 4.66 9.00 3.00 3.75 47.12 CL 2.55 10.00 4.68 5.00 6.50 2.81 1.49 9.60 1.92 2.53 47.08 SRE 2.77 3.40 5.75 7.00 6.50 2.93 4.01 6.50 5.48 2.65 46.99 BNS 5.13 1.00 6.38 7.00 3.20 2.67 4.94 9.50 5.34 1.82 46.97 WMT 1.97 9.40 7.30 4.02 6.50 -2.35 4.50 9.75 3.51 2.24 46.83 HPQ 3.39 2.00 8.12 9.00 8.00 3.05 1.67 5.00 4.00 2.60 46.83 MDLZ 2.16 1.60 7.14 8.00 5.00 6.62 4.51 5.00 4.47 2.31 46.80 FAST 2.92 4.20 3.44 7.50 8.00 7.53 4.84 0.00 5.70 2.46 46.59 CB 2.07 5.20 8.64 5.00 6.50 -0.35 4.84 9.00 3.22 2.46 46.57 GLW 3.69 2.00 2.02 8.50 7.50 0.46 4.51 6.50 4.86 6.37 46.41 CNA 3.56 1.00 8.13 7.00 4.08 2.42 4.86 8.00 4.73 2.62 46.39 MTB 3.13 1.00 8.63 7.50 4.73 4.57 4.58 8.00 1.00 3.21 46.34 CM 5.73 1.00 5.63 7.50 3.61 3.02 4.94 9.50 3.08 2.29 46.29 HSY 2.15 2.00 5.41 7.00 6.50 5.07 3.50 9.00 3.48 2.16 46.26 SCCO 4.75 1.00 3.75 10.00 5.00 2.79 4.18 6.50 3.95 4.32 46.24 ET 10.00 1.00 1.22 8.00 3.14 4.00 3.59 4.00 6.15 5.09 46.18 NTRS 3.19 1.60 7.22 8.00 6.50 4.86 -0.60 9.50 1.88 4.03 46.18 BMO 4.66 1.00 6.88 7.00 2.89 3.28 3.36 9.50 4.87 2.71 46.15 FERGY 2.41 1.00 9.00 7.00 4.12 3.66 4.63 6.50 5.19 2.41 45.92 AIG 3.04 1.00 6.98 9.00 5.00 0.11 4.70 6.50 4.06 5.39 45.78 WEC 2.74 3.40 3.67 7.00 7.50 4.04 4.39 8.00 2.86 2.05 45.65

Selection of the Final 15

To select our final 15 companies, we will follow a multi-step process:

Step 1: We will first take the top 10 names in the above table (based on total weight).

Step 2: Now, we will take the top 40 (based on total weight) and then sort the list based on dividend yield (highest at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

Step 3: We will again take the top 40 (based on total weight) and sort the list based on five-year dividend growth (highest at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

Step 4: We will again take the top 40 (based on total weight) and sort the list based on distance from 52-WK high (most negative at the top). We will take the top 10 after the sort to the final list.

From the above steps, we have a total of 40 names in our final consideration. The following stocks appeared more than once:

Appeared 2 times: BEN, BSBR, C, CFG, PRU, RIO, UBS

Appeared 3 times: CCL, VLO

After removing 11 duplicates, we are left with 29 names.

Also, since there are too many names from the financial sector, we keep the top few and remove the rest. We remove AMP, FITB, MS, RF, UBS, PFG, BSBR, HBAN, BEN, and CFG. We kept C, PRU, and BAC from the financial sector. We also remove NUE, PH, RCL, and CSCO to bring the list to 15 names.

Below is the list of final 15:

TABLE-2:

Company Name Ticker Market Cap ($ Billion) Div. Yield % Last Close 03/02 52 Week High Distance from 52WK High Yrs Div DGR 5 Ratio S&P Credit Rating TOTAL WEIGHT Citigroup Inc. (C) 133.7 3.21 63.46 81.91 -22.52% 5 116.89 25.03 A+ 65.38 Prudential Financial (PRU) 30.0 5.83 75.45 105.71 -28.63% 12 13.01 43.48 A 65.00 Target Corporation (TGT) 52.2 2.56 103 129.21 -20.28% 52 6.47 42.31 A 61.83 Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 66.8 2.35 154.74 181.25 -14.63% 44 13.39 64.31 AA 61.68 Rio Tinto Group (RIO) 76.6 11.98 48.77 64.02 -23.82% 5 22.65 50.79 A 61.40 Carnival Corporation (CCL) 17.7 5.98 33.46 58.25 -42.56% 5 14.87 46.30 A- 61.35 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) 14.9 2.08 277.54 344.71 -19.49% 48 6.38 42.83 A+ 61.00 Bank of America (BAC) 248.8 2.53 28.5 35.64 -20.03% 6 40.63 26.18 A- 60.47 Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 24.8 2.48 67.83 93.46 -27.42% 8 36.59 30.11 BBB 60.39 Valero Energy (VLO) 27.2 5.92 66.25 101.4 -34.66% 10 27.94 71.66 BBB 59.73 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 75.0 8.32 40.37 57.73 -30.07% 50 10.85 76.00 BBB 59.00 ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) 15.1 3.90 24.31 53.71 -54.74% 5 9.86 21.00 BBB 58.05 Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 40.5 4 45.76 71.48 -35.98% 44 6.58 44.96 BBB 57.49 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) 29.5 3.49 46.13 63.16 -26.96% 7 38.06 21.99 BBB- 57.25 3M Company (MMM) 85.8 3.94 149.24 219.5 -32.01% 62 10.99 75.19 AA- 56.27

Final Step: Narrowing Down to Just Five Companies

This step is mostly a subjective one and based solely on our perception. The readers could select any of the above 15 names according to their own choosing or as many as they like.

The readers could certainly differ from our selections, and they may come up with their own set of five companies. Nonetheless, here's is our final list for this month:

Final List:

C

ADP

GWW

CCL

VLO

It goes without saying that each company comes with certain risks and concerns. Sometimes these risks are real, but other times, they may be a bit overblown and temporary.

Nonetheless, we think these five companies would form a solid group of dividend companies that would be appealing to income-seeking conservative investors, including retirees and near-retirees. Our final list of five has, on average, 22 years of dividend history (including two dividend-aristocrat), 19% of annualized dividend growth during the last 10 years, above-average credit/debt rating, and trading on an average of 22% discount from their 52-week highs. Their average dividend/income (as a group) is very attractive at 3.97%, which is nearly 41% higher than what it was about two years ago. Though we selected only five stocks based on several criteria, however, there are many other stocks on our extended list of 15 that may be equally appealing.

Below is a snapshot of five companies showing their current discount and dividend yield compared to two years ago.

Table-3A:

Ticker Company name Industry Segment Close Price on 03/03/ 2020 52-Week High Difference/ Discount C Citigroup Inc Finance/ Banking 65.05 83.11 -21.73% ADP Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Industrials/ Employment Services 155.24 182.32 -14.85% GWW W.W. Grainger, Inc. Industrials/ Distribution 285.86 346.6 -17.52% CCL Carnival Corporation Consumer Cyclical/ Travel Services 31.83 57.69 -44.83% VLO Valero Energy Corporation Energy / Refining 64.44 101.99 -36.82% Average 120.48 154.34 -21.94%

Table-3B:

Ticker Div Yield (03/03/2020) Div Yield - Feb/2018 Difference in 2 years C 3.14% 2.39% 31.2% ADP 2.34% 1.94% 21.1% GWW 2.01% 1.85% 8.8% CCL 6.28% 3.61% 74.0% VLO 6.08% 4.24% 43.6% Average 3.97% 2.80% 41.6%

Conclusion

The average dividend yield of these five stocks (as a group) was 2.80% about two years ago. Today it is 3.97%, roughly 41% higher. During the course of the last two years, all five of these companies have raised their dividend payouts, many of them twice. Moreover, the average price as a group has remained about the same during this period. When compared to their 52-week prices, they offer nearly 22% discount on average. We believe this group of five stocks makes an excellent watch list for further research and buying at an opportune time.





