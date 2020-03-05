Search For A Dividend At Alphabet If You're Feeling Lucky

With years of excess cash built up and plenty of money coming in to re-invest, look for a change in capital allocation.

Existing business segments are hugely profitable and the company has more cash than it needs for moonshot investments.

Alphabet/Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is one of the world's best known and most profitable businesses. the company has multiple dominant business segments such as Google search, Youtube and the Android operating system, and uses its cash to make far-reaching investments in ideas such as autonomous driving start-up Waymo.

Now after many years of growing profitability, Alphabet appears to be close to making new decisions about what to do with its capital. As can be seen from a change in the disclosures in the most recent Form 10-K, Alphabet is considering different directions. Investors should take note and consider how they would evaluate dividends or accelerated share buybacks.

1. Background and Operating Results

It feels like an understatement to describe Alphabet as a financial powerhouse. Profits grow year after year as can be seen in this table from the most recent 10-K:

As many others have discussed before me, looking at "Net Income" for a tech company such as Alphabet actually understates the earnings power of the business because GAAP accounting requires Research and Development to be expensed every year, meaning it detracts from profits. Certain R&D expenses are required to run the existing, profitable businesses, but many are certainly related to developing new products and business opportunities. To that end, if you believe in Alphabet's ability to create new, future profitable businesses, you want to think of some of the research and development expenses reported by the company as investments in the future:

Alphabet has given investors a basis on which to assess the costs of these kinds of investments by breaking out results into a separate segment called "Other Bets":

So taken together, once can see that the company earned $34.3 billion last year on the whole but lost $4.8 billion in Other Bets. That is to say that you could evaluate the core profitability as closer to $39 billion and either assign no value to the Other Bets, or you could think of it as if they had bought a new company for $4.8 billion and assign a value to its future earnings potential if you want to be more optimistic.

Either way, the two takeaways here are first Alphabet is extremely profitable and second, it only costs them less than $5 billion a year to do all of the "Other Bets" research they desire.

2. Google is overflowing with cash

At the end of 2019, Google had almost $120 billion of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and only $4.5 billion of long-term debt. As we described above, this company is hugely profitable and earns far more than it can re-invest, so that leaves a small number of options for what to do with the excess cash.

Each of the past three years, Google has repurchased a substantial and growing number of its own shares as you can see from the "Financing" portion of its statement of cash flows:

Total share repurchases have grown from under $5 billion to over $9 billion the year before last and finally over $18 billion in the preceding year. At a current market cap of $952 billion, this is about 2% a year, which is not insignificant. Recall that over $115 billion is net cash, so the company repurchasing stock at an enterprise value of $837 billion. If we think that normalized future earnings are $40 billion per year, this means the company is paying 21 times future earnings to repurchase stock at these prices.

3. New disclosures in the 10-K and other filings show where Alphabet may go from here.

I want to credit two Twitter accounts for calling my attention to the following change in Alphabet's 10K. In previous years, the company's statement about returning capital to shareholders looked like this:

This year's version is different:

So now they removed the statement that they do not intend to pay cash dividends and after affirming plans to re-invest in the business, they say they will re-evaluate forms of capital return. I take this to mean they are considering either a dividend, large share buyback or both. It is also possible that they are considering borrowing even more cash for a leveraged buyback of the kind that has gone so well at Apple (AAPL).

In my opinion, some kind of return of capital is in order. The company produces far more cash every year than it uses, so there is no return on keeping the additional cash on hand. A dividend makes a certain amount of sense, but Google investors have lived for so long without one that it seems unlikely any of them are looking forward to it. Accelerated share repurchases seem more likely to me and I expect them to be more popular with investors. A leveraged buyback is not unreasonable in light of low interest rates and the expectation that Google's earnings could grow over time, but the course of prudence to me seems to be that it would be better not to get involved with borrowing money if they haven't need to so far.

Just three months ago, the company also announced a new compensation plan for its CEO including the following terms:

The [performance stock units] will vest, if at all, based on the TSR performance of Alphabet relative to the companies comprising the S&P 100 over a 2020-2021 performance period for the first tranche and over a 2020-2022 performance period for the second tranche, subject to continued employment. Depending upon performance, the number of PSUs that vest will range from 0%-200% of target.

So now the CEO's compensation is directly tied to his ability to get the share price to outperform in the near-term.

Conclusion

Alphabet/Google is clearly a wonderful business. In other circumstances, one might worry that focusing on returning capital to shareholders would come at the expense of growth. In this case however, we can see that there is simply so much cash that there is enough to both re-invest in existing as well as new businesses and return capital to shareholders.

I would view a dividend or accelerated buyback as a good thing and generally supportive of a high valuation, rather than a distraction from profitable re-investment. It may also be an encouraging sign that the company chooses not to lower the criteria for investments just because they're not constrained by having a limited amount of capital.

I do not own Alphabet stock right now, but I would be happy to buy some in the event of a decline in share prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.