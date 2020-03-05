Lam Research Investor Day: Execution Easier Said Than Done

Market share gains are also dependent on the lofty WFE growth that Lam anticipates through 2023.

For 2019, Lam gained market share among competitors in etch equipment revenues but lost share in deposition equipment revenues.

Lam Research (LRCX) held its 2020 Investor Day on March 3, 2020. The company discussed several near-term and long-term drivers for revenue and market share growth. In this article, I want to address where LRCX is in 2019 in terms of revenue and market share, using it to establish a baseline to take a deeper dive for the next four years to 2023.

Market Shares in SAM for 2018 and 2019

LRCX competes in several sectors and subsectors in its wafer front end (WFE) served available market (SAM). Table 1 shows market shares for 2018 and 2019, as well as a major competitor in each. Table 1 shows its SAM in two sectors:

Deposition, which includes ALD (atomic layer deposition), non-tube LPCVD (low-pressure chemical vapor deposition) and PECVD (plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition)

Clean and Etch, which includes spray processors, dielectric etch, conductor etch, and sty strip

Each of these sectors and subsectors is part of Lam's future equipment transitions detailed in part two of this article.

According to our report entitled "Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares and Market Forecasts," in the deposition area, Lam's lost share in each of the three subsegments of the deposition segment, including its much-ballyhooed ALD market.

In the etch and clean segment, Lam increased its share in the plasma subsegments but lost share in wet spray processors.

Chart 1 shows how Lam compared to top competitors in the overall WFE market YoY for 2019. A comparison of Chart 1 with Table 1 shows how important it is that readers continue to focus on my articles, taking a deeper dive into the semiconductor equipment (and other markets), lest investors miss the growth the company recorded in the etch segments while reporting in 10-Qs and 10-Ks just one revenue number.

Chart 1

Lam's Revenue and Market Share Hopes To 2023 and Beyond

ALD

In its 2020 Investor Day presentation, LRCX executives presented a series of slides touting the company's plans to increase revenues and gain shares.

ALD is one of the fastest-growing WFE subsegments but the most competitive, with global revenues more than doubling in the past five years. Chart 2 illustrates the ramp in growth I discussed ALD on March 26, 2018, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Lam Research Will Benefit From A Strong Memory Market In 2018 As In 2017."

Chart 2

A key focus of LAM was ALD replacing current deposition technologies into ALD, as shown in Chart 3. Of Lam's three deposition subsegments, LPCVD and PECVD are legacy products, acquired during the acquisition of Novellus in 2012. The company had already divested another legacy product, PVD (physical vapor deposition) in 2013, due to the dominating leadership of Applied Materials (AMAT) in the subsegment. Lam entered the ALD business in 2014.

As a result of the development of new processes, materials, which would enable the substitution of ALD, Lam is targeting a 2x increase in a number of unique ALD applications by 2023 - estimated at driving a 2x increase in SAM and >2.5x increase in ALD tool shipments.

Chart 3

Deposition and Etch

Lam is hopeful its deposition and etch share will grow by 4-8% by 2023.

• For critical applications, Lam hopes its etch share will grow by 3% and its deposition share to grow by 4% by 2023.

• For semi-critical applications, Lam hopes its etch share will grow by 3% and its deposition share to grow by 2% by 2023.

Already, Lam is the market leader in Conductor Etch and second to Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY), and overall is the leader of the combined etch subsegment.

Dielectric etch systems address the challenges associated with etching deep, narrow features required for 3-D NAND production. Dielectric etch systems can etch holes and trenches in complex film stacks with extremely high aspect ratios.

Conductor etch systems enable multiple patterning inflections at advanced nodes, the product is rapidly gaining momentum with customers across industry segments. In logic, the product is positioned at all major foundries and manufacturers focused on multi-patterning-intensive FinFET technology.

Lam hopes its etch and deposition SAM per wafer:

For NAND - to increase approximately double at 256-layers vs. 64-layers

For DRAM - to increase about 1.5x for 1β compared to 1x for DRAM.

For logic - to increase approximately 2.7x by 3nm from 14/16nm.

This is illustrated in Chart 4.

Chart 4

Dry Resist for EUV

Lam is partnering with ASML to create dry resist deposition and dry development solutions. Lam's dry resist technology, which is comprised of small metalorganic units, is not viscosity critical and has higher resolution, a wider process window, and higher purity compared to wet resist, as detailed in Chart 5. Lam expects the new technology to result in a 5-10x reduction in wafer and cost of materials and >2x reduction in power per wafer pass. Lam is targeting cumulative revenue of $1.5B over 5 years. Lam's new dry resist tool that was outlined recently at the SPIE Advanced Lithography conference.

The new technology will compete against wet photoresist tracking systems dominated by Tokyo Electron with a 91% share, and EUV resist suppliers JSR and TOK, who continue making significant progress in their existing product lines.

Chart 5

Investor Takeaway

Lam expectations are based on WFE spending associated with increased revenues, and on technology evolution. Lam expects the WFE market to grow 20+% in 2020. I disagree, and readers can look over my analysis on January 29, 2020, Seeking Alpha article entitled "Lam Research: Revenues Could Beat Because Of Revenue Pull-Ins." This analysis is proving more probable with the CORVID-19 virus.

Lam's anticipated growth with an epicenter at 2023 could be pushed out if WFE expectations built into the company's business model are not met.

Most importantly, one needs to look at Lam's performance relative to its competitors to determine whether it will underperform regardless of WFE growth. I already pointed out that Lam underperformed competitors in 2019 as shown in Chart 1. This follows a similar performance in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.