Coronavirus And Markets: What We Learned This Week

Policymakers are also saying that if business sentiment falls, the prospect of virtually free money - through lower central bank interest rates - may help make it easier for businesses to continue to spend money.

There has been coordinated government response, in an effort to assure the populace that they stand ready to limit the negative economic impact of the coronavirus.

As of March 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time

After the fear of last week, a new sense of relative calm has descended on the market so far this week. There has been coordinated government response, in an effort to assure the populace that they stand ready to limit the negative economic impact of the coronavirus. The responses just in the last 24 hours:

Yesterday the G-7 leaders pledged that they stand ready to act in the face of possible negative impacts of the coronavirus in their countries. This was received as generally good news, but did fall short of the announcement of actual stimulative fiscal policy that some expected.

Today the U.S. Federal Reserve (the Fed) announced an emergency rate cut of 50 basis points to help fight the potential negative impact of the virus on investor sentiment.

Also today, the Australian Reserve Bank cut its overnight rate to a record low of 0.5%.

As welcome as these steps are, we believe investors should not be feeling that the economy is out of the woods as it relates to the coronavirus. At this point, the enemy government regulators are fighting is investor sentiment. Current levels of infection in the U.S. and Australia are not extensive enough at this point to do direct damage to those economies. The big concern of policy makers appears to be expectations. Particularly, they seem to be worried about the potential steps that individuals and government may take to avoid broader infection.

For example, if U.S. consumers broadly decide that they are not going to shop or go out to restaurants, that would lead to lower consumption rates - and 70% of the U.S. economy is consumption. If governments close schools and businesses in highly affected areas, that too will likely lead to a lowering of economic activity. If business leaders expect that to happen, they may also become more cautious in their spending.

It is the confluence of these events that policymakers are trying to avoid. In response, they are saying that if private spending falls in the economy, they stand ready to support the economy through fiscal spending. Policymakers are also saying that if business sentiment falls, the prospect of virtually free money - through lower central bank interest rates - may help make it easier for businesses to continue to spend money.

It is completely rational for us to worry about the health and safety of ourselves and our loved ones. But economically, to paraphrase Franklin Roosevelt, the main thing we have to fear is fear itself. We do not claim to have any edge or unique ability to forecast the progression of this outbreak. Furthermore, leading medical experts have told us that such an exercise is effectively impossible. While we believe negative economic damage of the coronavirus will be temporary, it could be significant. Either way, it is good to see that economic policy makers stand ready to attempt to limit both the depth of that damage and the length.

Investors should expect the market to seesaw in the days and weeks to come, as concerns over the impacts of the virus battle the optimism that these steps will be effective in reducing the damage. We have seen that today and should expect the trend to continue.

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security. Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional. The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk. Although steps can be taken to help reduce risk it cannot be completely removed. They do no not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

Investments that are allocated across multiple types of securities may be exposed to a variety of risks based on the asset classes, investment styles, market sectors, and size of companies preferred by the investment managers. Investors should consider how the combined risks impact their total investment portfolio and understand that different risks can lead to varying financial consequences, including loss of principal. Please see a prospectus for further details.

Indexes are unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Copyright © Russell Investments Group LLC 2020. All rights reserved.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

CORP-11606

