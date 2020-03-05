J.C. Penney: Negative Comparable Store Sales Push It Further Away From Success

Thus it likely needs to demonstrate a significant reversal in trends in 2021 and 2022 to survive, delivering +2% to +3% per year comps then.

There is probably only limited room for further gross margin and cost cutting improvements (without affecting sales) beyond 2020.

On the negative side, comps are expected to be -3.5% to -4.5%, and its credit income may fall close to $100 million from 2019 levels.

J.C. Penney's (JCP) Q4 2019 results were slightly better than expected, with adjusted EBITDA being helped by gross margin improvement. Its guidance for 2020 was more mixed. It expects some improvement in adjusted EBITDA in 2020, helped by further gross margin improvement and cost cutting. However, it anticipates that comparable-store sales will decline again. This leaves it in the position of likely needing to deliver positive comps of around +2% to +3% per year in 2021 and 2022 in order to have a decent chance of refinancing its 2023 debt.

J.C. Penney's common stock remains quite risky due to its 2023 secured debt maturities and the lack of visibility into when/if comparable-store sales will turn positive. I am avoiding J.C. Penney's common stock since getting +2% or +3% comps per year in 2021 and 2022 is going to be a very difficult task for a department store company. Falling short of that comps target would likely result in J.C. Penney restructuring before 2023.

J.C. Penney does look capable of reaching positive cash flow for now, so its bonds and bond trusts should continue to receive payments through 2020. Beyond 2020 it will need to minimize its comps declines or reach positive comps in order to avoid cash burn though.

Q4 2019 Results

J.C. Penney's Q4 2019 results ended up being a bit better than its earlier guidance reaffirmation suggested. I noted that J.C. Penney might end up with $565 million in adjusted EBITDA on the year, while it ended up with $583 million in adjusted EBITDA. Both numbers were well above the $475 million in adjusted EBITDA floor in its guidance reaffirmation, but it was pretty obvious that it would end up at least $50 million above that floor.

J.C. Penney's better results were driven by a strong improvement in gross margins, with Q4 2019 up by 200 basis points, and 2019 up by 210 basis points. This was better than its full-year guidance range for an improvement of 150 to 200 basis points.

J.C. Penney's SG&A was largely flat, while its comparable-store sales growth continues to be an issue, at -7.0% in Q4 2019 (-4.7% excluding the impact of its exit from the in-store furniture and major appliance categories).

The gross margin improvements are partially due to its exit from those categories in Q1 2019, so I'd expected the year-over-year improvements to moderate after Q1 2020. J.C. Penney could see a 300+ basis point improvement in gross margins in Q1 2020, but from Q2 2020 to Q4 2020, the improvement is more likely to be around 50 basis points.

J.C. Penney's gross margin improvement trajectory appears to be around what it needs (or slightly better) to be in a position to refinance its secured debt in a few years. However, that gross margin percentage improvement won't matter if it can't start delivering positive comps. A 50 basis point improvement in gross margin percentages offsets around a -1.4% decrease in comparable-store sales in terms of its effect on gross margin dollars. Thus, J.C. Penney's gross margin dollars are likely to be significantly lower year-over-year from Q2 2020 to Q4 2020 (given a -4% comps trend).

2020 Guidance

J.C. Penney's guidance for 2020 includes expectations for adjusted EBITDA to increase by 5% to 10% compared to 2019. This improvement is being driven by expectations for a further increase in gross margins of 100 to 130 basis points. However, it is also expecting credit income to be closer to 2018 levels (perhaps nearly $100 million lower than 2019) and for comparable-store sales to decline by -3.5% to -4.5%.

Modeling this out below shows that J.C. Penney may need to reduce SG&A by around 5% to $3.4 billion in order to get to its adjusted EBITDA target.

Estimated Based On 2020 Guidance $ Million Net Sales $10,234 Plus: Credit Income $360 Less: COGS $6,570 Less: SG&A $3,400 Adjusted EBITDA $624

The decline in credit income is a significant impediment, as it expects that the "improved loss performance and favorable reserve adjustments taken in 2019" are not repeatable for 2020.

J.C. Penney's guidance for sales, credit income and gross margins seem achievable, although its apparent SG&A target will require large cuts.

Sales Challenges Are Considerable

The problem for J.C. Penney is that it is quite unlikely to get itself in position to refinance its 2023 secured debt maturities without increases in comparable-store sales, due to the increasing difficulty of generating EBITDA improvements through cost cutting and gross margin increases. J.C. Penney's 2020 guidance shows its comps going down further first, increasing the amount it will need to improve sales by in 2021 and 2022.

I've previously identified $850 million to $900 million in adjusted EBITDA as a target for J.C. Penney to reach in order to give it a solid chance of refinancing its debt. J.C. Penney's 2023 secured notes are currently yielding over 11% to maturity, pointing to the challenges with refinancing that debt in its current state. New first-lien secured notes would likely have a maturity after its $400 million in second-lien debt due 2025, so it would require a higher interest rate to account for that.

J.C. Penney probably doesn't have much more room for improvement in terms of cost cutting (without affecting sales through store closures) or gross margins beyond 2020. Thus, it will require a significant improvement in future sales.

If J.C. Penney improves its gross margins to 36% in 2022 (compared to around 35.8% for 2020) and keeps its SG&A flat compared to 2020, then it would need to improve sales by around +6% compared to 2020 levels in order to get to $875 million in adjusted EBITDA.

Gross margin improvement to 36.25% and a further $50 million reduction in SG&A would reduce the required sales improvement to around +4%.

Valuation

J.C. Penney had $3.3 billion in net debt at the end of 2019, which represents a seasonal low point for its net debt. This is still around 5.3x its projected adjusted EBITDA for 2020, pointing to its common stock having no intrinsic value.

J.C. Penney's bond trusts look interesting at their current price though, with KTP trading at around $5.70. This is three years of payments, so if J.C. Penney survives until its June 2023 Term Loan maturity, KTP will have paid itself off.

I am not taking a position in KTP at the moment since J.C. Penney's comparable-store sales trends are troublesome. If it doesn't improve comps from the -3.5% to -4.5% level in 2021, it could potentially restructure well before 2023.

As well, the Coronavirus adds additional risk to J.C. Penney due to its limited capacity to handle economic disruption. Japanese department stores have recorded double-digit declines in sales recently. This is partly due to reduced tourist visits, so J.C. Penney is unlikely to be affected as much. However, even a couple percentage hit to sales would be painful for J.C. Penney.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney's gross margin improvements have been solid, and further improvements are expected to help it (combined with significant SG&A cuts) increase its adjusted EBITDA modestly in 2020. However, its comparable-store sales are expected to be down -3.5% to -4.5% in 2020.

With gross margin and SG&A improvements very likely to slow in 2021 and 2022, this means that J.C. Penney will need to achieve a reversal in comparable-store sales trends in order to be able to refinance its 2023 secured debt. It probably needs around +2% to +3% per year comparable-store sales growth in 2021 and 2022 to improve adjusted EBITDA to $875 million. This appears to be a pretty tall order as it would require a 6% improvement for J.C. Penney's 2020 trends. J.C. Penney appears likely to survive 2020 (as long as the Coronavirus doesn't hit the United States very hard), but getting past 2023 appears quite challenging. I am avoiding J.C. Penney's common stock, but will monitor its bonds and bond trusts as those could be worth investing in if they get cheaper.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.