S&P 500 Yield Above 30-Year U.S. Treasuries Sign To Long-Term Buyers

Dividend yield - 30 year spreads remain even wider in Europe and Japan than in the US, and worth checking when deciding on US vs international developed exposure.

S&P 500 dividend yield just crossed above the 30 year US treasury by more than 10 basis points, something last seen in 2008, and before that only in the 1950s.

If you were presented with the following two $100,000 investments, which would you choose?

Receive a fixed payment of $1,600/year, then get your $100,000 back at the end of 30 years, with no adjustment for inflation.

Receive a payment estimated to be $2,000 in the first year, and generally expected to rise about 2-4x the rate of inflation over multi-year periods of time. At the end of the 30 years, there is no guarantee you will get your full $100,000 back, but in most cases, you would be able to cash the investment in for several times your original $100,000, especially if those annual payments kept rising.

Of course, these two investments are meant to represent bonds and stocks respectively, but the latter could refer to generally to risky assets that may fluctuate in price, but generally pay rising levels of income over time. Since the late 1950s, when 10-year US treasury yields seem to have "permanently" crossed above stock dividend yields, this choice generally appeared as a tradeoff between:

The higher and "safer" yield from bonds today, versus

The hope that lower yielding stocks would ultimately grow and pay you back more over time

My interpretation of this is that unless you expect dividends to fall and stay lower than their current levels for the next 30 years, this could be sign to consider allocating up to 100% of your long-term portfolio towards equities and equity-like assets. Note that this is a significant shift from my October 2018 article recommending an increased allocation to US treasuries at yields over 3%.

The most memorable example, to me at least, of stocks underperforming bonds over a 30 year period has been Japan over the past 30 years since 1989, which could be described as a "deflationary depression". Note that at that infamous peak of the Nikkei in 1989, the dividend yield on Japanese stocks was only 0.4% compared with 6% bond yields, the opposite of the scenario we are describing today.

This first chart plots the dividend yield of the 10-year US treasury versus the dividend yield of the S&P 500 stock index. Several times in my career so far, I have heard investors tell me that "back in the day", most stocks had to yield more than bonds to compensate investors for taking the risk of owning stocks, and since then, stock markets "lost their way" by focusing on price appreciation over dividend growth. It seems the "good old days" where stock dividend yields were well above 10-year bond yields persisted for much of the first half of the 20th century, with a very brief exception in 1929 just before the great crash that year. In much of the post-WWII era, bond yields were persistently higher than stock yields until very recently, which can be interpreted as an era of expansion, reinvestment, and expectations of capital appreciation.

Source: Robert Shiller's Online Data at Yale.edu

Since I look at stocks as very long term investments, my preference is to compare stock yields to 30-year, not 10-year, treasury yields, which unfortunately I haven't found a good pre-1950 data source for. As more recent and more easily tradable benchmarks for the yields between 20-30 year government bonds versus US stocks, we compare the following two ETFs:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), versus

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

This second chart shows their dividend yields touching in the crash of 2008, and about to cross again this month. Note that dividend yields are trailing numbers, which is why the TLT yield on this chart is still significantly higher than the latest yield of 1.67%. Also note that TLT holds a portfolio of treasuries maturing between 20 and 30 years, so its reported dividend yield a few months from now may be below the 30 year yield by that time.

Data by YCharts

This third chart should show a more timely measure of the current 30-year treasury yield having fallen 14 basis points below the S&P 500 dividend yield. CNBC reported that a brief, shallower crossing late last year, and this time the crossover seems deeper and likely to last longer. This chart also shows the history of 30-year Eurozone and Japanese government bond yields, which last crossed below the S&P 500 dividend yield in early 2019 and early 2012 respectively.

Data by YCharts

I also plotted the Eurozone and Japanese 30-year yields above so that we can compare against dividend yields of these two other major developed stock markets, plotted in the fourth chart below. The benchmarks for these dividend yields plotted below are:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK), and

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

I would compare VGK's 3.52% dividend yield to the 0.91% 30-year Euro bond yield, and EWJ's 2.23% dividend yield versus the 0.31% 30-year Japanese bond yield, dividend yield spreads of 2.61% and 1.92% over bonds, respectively. In both cases, the significantly higher yield from stocks implies that dividends would need to decline even more dramatically than in the US for stock buyers in these markets to end up worse than bond buyers after 30 years. I generally recommend hedging currency risk for foreign bonds, but not for foreign stocks, as equities in any economy earn their return on invested capital minus the rate at which they borrow, and are often to increase these profits to more than offset declines in their currency. I mention this return on invested capital metric because although these foreign yield spreads are much higher than in the US, the profitability ratios of US companies are high enough for me to want to retain a good allocation to high yielding, high quality US equities. As one metric, the S&P 500 has a return on equity rate of around 18%, compared with around 13.5% for Europe, and less than 12% for a portfolio of Europe and Japan together.

Data by YCharts

Although I have so far focused on nominal yields, the 30-year yield that matters most to most long-term investors is the 30-year real yield. One major reason I increased allocation to bonds at nominal yields of 3% was because at the time that represented a real yield of just over 1%, and I don't expect real yields to stay much above 1% in a post-2008 demographic and central banking environment. Since then, the yield on 30-year inflation indexed treasuries reached a low level of just 0.19% last week, lower than the lows when even the 10-year real yields fell to around -0.8% in 2012, as shown in our fifth chart:

Data by YCharts

As captured in the chart, the 30-year real yield more than tripled over the last week to 0.70%, while the 10-year real yield continued to fall. While I won't pretend to be able to call a bottom on any bond yield, this recent and sudden steeping of this part of the real yield curve could be seen as a sign that the market is not ready to accept 0% real yields out to 30-years. That steepness could also be seen as a sign to sell the 10 year and buy the 30 year if this spread reaches record levels, sometimes called a "flattening" trade.

Conclusion

When real bond yields are higher and yield curves are steeper, I find it important to include some allocation to longer-dated bonds to both enhance returns and balance out risks of stocks. Medium-term government bonds tend to serve as more closely traded "recession insurance", while the 30-year tenor is meant to span several credit cycles.

For years, I have avoided buying negative yielding European and Japanese bonds, and preferred to instead buy equities in highly profitable companies able to borrow at very low or even negative rates. It should be common sense to borrow at low rates and lend at high rates, which is why I would wonder why anyone would buy negative yielding bonds unless they had to, so long as there are quality higher yielding alternatives.

Over many retirement investors' time horizons, the 30-year yield serves as an important "over-under" benchmark of how much other investments would have to earn for you to be better off than buying bonds. As long as developed markets are able to maintain return on equity rates above 10% with some growth for at least half of the next 30 years, it seems likely even today's 2% dividend yield will grow into far more than a 1.6% fixed bond yield. For this reason, I am reducing US treasury exposure significantly and increasing allocation to equities at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We maintain a portfolio of options where our delta to TLT is currently negative, but this and other delta exposures may change rapidly without notice.