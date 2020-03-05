Puxin Limited's (NEW) CEO Yunlong Sha on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)
Q4 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call
March 05, 2020, 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Claire Yung - ICA Investor Relations
Yunlong Sha - Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Peng Wang - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Presentation
Operator
Claire Yung
Claire Yung
Claire Yung

Thank you, operator. Hello everyone and thank you for joining Puxin's