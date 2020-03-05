Global Medical REIT (GMRE) CEO, Jeffrey Busch on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call

March 5, 2020 9:00 am ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Busch - Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer

Robert Kiernan - Chief Financial Officer

Alfonzo Leon - Chief Investment Officer

Evelyn Infurna - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Chad Vanacore - Stifel

Drew Babin - Robert W. Baird

Barry Oxford - DA Davidson

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Rob Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott

Gaurav Mehta - National Securities

Greetings. Welcome to Global Medical REIT's fourth quarter and year-end 2019 earnings call.