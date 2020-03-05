TYG: Threatened By Coronavirus, Supported By Booming Natural Gas Production

In our next article focusing on MLP-related CEFs, we will present to our readers the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG), which was incepted in February 2004. It has roughly $1.41 billion in total assets and charges its shareholders an annual management fee of 0.95%. The fund has been distributing its shareholders a quarterly dividend payment of approximately $0.6500 per share since Q1 2015; however, it was recently cut to $0.3950 per share. That makes up still a very high 12.15% market distribution rate as of February 28, 2020, which might look very attractive for investors looking for high-risk/high-reward investments. In terms of the key bullish catalysts, we find them as the following: (1) booming domestic natural gas production, (2) undervaluation, as this MLP, trades at a historically very low discount to NAV value of approximately 11.5%.

About the Fund

(Source: Tortoise Advisors)

During normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 90% of its assets in securities of energy companies and at least 70% of its assets in equity securities of MLPs and midstream entities. The fund is allowed to invest up to 25% of its assets in debt securities, including both investment grade or high-yield bonds. In addition, the fund is not allowed to engage in short sales and should have on average a leverage of 25%.

(Source: Fund’s Fact Sheet)

The fund has the highest exposure in the natural gas/natural gas liquids pipelines (36%), refined product pipelines (28%), and Gathering and processing (23%) industries. In our view, natural gas and natural gas liquids will be key successors of crude oil over the next decade, as plenty of oil & natural gas integrated companies are trying to limit their carbon emissions. Therefore we like the fact that this fund has a large exposure to the natural gas/natural gas liquids pipeline business segment. We believe that makes it way more resilient over the uncertainties surrounding the future of crude oil products over the long run. In addition, customers of MLPs involved in the natural gas/NGL business usually sign long term contracts for around 10 years. That makes particular MLPs even more immune to the short-term fluctuations of the natural gas/NGL commodity prices.

(Source: Fund’s Fact Sheet)

When it comes down to a portfolio concentration of the fund, the top 10 holdings have a weight of 4-10%. If we sum them up, then the aggregate weight of the top 10 holdings is approximately 58%, which is slightly lower compared to the similar fund in the field GER. In our view, the fund is slightly overexposed to the top 4 holdings, especially when it comes down to the largest holding - Energy transfer(ET) with a weight of approximately 10%.

(Source: 2019 Annual Report)

Interestingly, the top five contributors of the fund were companies outside the top 10 holdings, which were primarily involved in the refined product pipeline industries. According to the figure above, the most common performance drivers were good valuations, supportive legislation outcome and a better than expected volume growth from the Permian Basin.

(Source: 2019 Annual Report)

On the other hand, three out of the bottom five contributors were actually stocks listed on the top 10 holdings list. That definitely raises a question whether those MLPs were negatively impacted by some seasonal fluctuations or just fund managers inadequately allocated capital into individual stocks that are maybe overvalued or at least fairly valued. Nonetheless, the most common worse than expected performance drivers were uncertainties surrounding approval of pipeline project licenses, drilling activities in key areas as well as some organizational issues of parent companies.

In addition, portfolio management listed the following reasons for a poor performance in Q4 2019:

Midstream energy performance lagged broader energy for the fourth fiscal quarter, but outperformed for the fiscal year. A combination of concerns regarding a slowdown in U.S. production growth, political rhetoric regarding proposed frack bans from Democratic candidates, and tax loss selling largely contributed to midstream underperformance for the fiscal quarter (Source: 2019 Annual Report)

Despite the recent major correction of the global stock market indexes, sell-side analysts anticipate an upside potential of more than 50% over the next twelve months for stocks listed in the top 5 holdings.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In addition, our fellow SA contributors are also very optimistic about the future performance of the largest domestic MLPs. We believe that booming natural gas production in the U.S. leading to an increased number of exports outside the U.S. will act as an important growth driver for domestic MLP and midstream companies.

Booming production of Natural Gas/NGL

(Source: Goldman Sachs Asset Management)

According to the figure above, the production of natural gas has increased from 60.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) in 2010 to 99.10 bcf/d in 2019 which makes up a CAGR of approximately 6%. On the other hand, the price of natural gas has been very volatile during the same period between 2-5 USD per MMBTU. Considering the increased number of shale producers entering the natural gas market over the last couple of years, we anticipate that the price of natural gas and LNG will remain under downward pressure over the next couple of years.

(Source: EIA)

U.S Energy Information Administration estimates that the dry gas production will increase by 2 bcf/d to 94.16 bcf/d in 2020, however, it should decline on a monthly basis through 2020 because of lower natural gas prices.

The falling production mostly occurs in the Appalachian and Permian regions. In the Appalachia region, low natural gas prices are discouraging natural gas-directed drilling, and in the Permian, low oil prices are expected to reduce associated gas output from oil-directed wells. (Source: EIA)

In our view, the price of domestic natural gas and NGL will most likely remain very volatile throughout 2020, given all of the possible negative impacts of the Coronavirus on the global economy and an unpredictable monetary policy of the FED. Another important factor will be the uncertainty of natural gas production, as some producers might decide not to ramp up their production due to lower natural gas and oil prices.

(Source: EIA)

Nevertheless, the total consumption of natural gas in the U.S. is expected to reach 86.24 bcf/d in 2020 or roughly 8 bcf/d lower than dry gas production. Therefore it makes sense for our domestic natural gas producers to export this excessive natural gas globally.

(Source: Goldman Sachs Asset Management)

According to the figure above, there are at least 4 upcoming LNG export-based projects in the Southern and Western USA. We find this as an important bullish catalyst for MLPs and midstream companies, as a higher volume of natural gas/LNG will go through domestic pipelines to reach LNG export sites. However, the key risk to our bullish thesis remains a negative impact of coronavirus on global economies, as they require less natural gas and LNG due to prolonged lockdowns of key factories and educational institutions.

Concerns about the virus and its impact on global commodities persist. A spike in cases in Japan and South Korea, among the world’s top LNG buyers, continues to threaten demand as measures to help stop the spread, such as the closing of schools in Japan, could limit imports at a time when inventories are already high. (Source: Natural Gas Intel)

Another risk factor could be an increased number of declined contracted LNG shipments.

China National Offshore Oil Corp.’s (CNOOC) decision to declare force majeure and refuse some contracted LNG shipments due to weak demand and the virus sent another bearish signal to the global market. Meanwhile, quarantines, travel restrictions and requirements that vessels allow 14 days to pass before they enter ports in some parts of the world could disrupt global shipping, sources said. (Source: Natural Gas Intel)

Performance

(Source: Tortoise Fund)

According to the figure above, both historical market price and NAV have been in the range of $25-$30 per share over the last four years. However, both market price and NAV started to decline in the second half of 2018 and recently things got even worse in the first quarter of 2020.

(Source: Morningstar)

Based on the figure above, this MLP has generated a total return of -37.66% over the last year, or approximately 40% lower than the general global markets ACWI benchmark. In addition, it has underperformed by a wide margin both corresponding benchmarks - global MSCI ACWI and Energy Limited Partnership - in the time period of the last 3 and 5 years as well. If we take into consideration a longer time span of 15 years, then TYG has achieved a total return (market price) of 2.04%. Further, it has underperformed the global MSCI ACWI and Energy Limited Partnership benchmarks for a slight margin of roughly 400bps and 100bps, respectively. Investors should still keep in mind that this fund uses on average a leverage of 25% which makes an unlevered total return (market price) of only 1.63% over the last 15 years. Based on our analysis of historical total returns, shareholders have experienced excessive losses over the last couple of years. Nonetheless, they have generated similar annualized returns to other asset classes including global equities and fixed income securities over the last 10 - 15 years.

This chart indicates that the fund has underperformed its comparable ETF - Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), which is composed of the largest domestic MLPs and midstream C-corps. Further, we believe that REITs are the most direct competitive asset class compared to MLPs. For instance, Vanguard Real Estate ETF has generated almost a 65% higher total return compared to TYG over the last 3 years.

If we expand this selection to other related CEFs in the MLP and midstream field, then TYG has underperformed its largest direct peers by reaching a roughly - 50% total return loss since early 2018. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER) is also operated and managed by Tortoise Investment firm, therefore it has achieved almost exactly the same return as TYG. Our readers can find more information about this particular MLP related CEF in our previous article. On the other hand, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) outperformed its direct peers by achieving a total return of -17.93%. In addition, both funds ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO) and Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN), achieved a total return of approximately - 31% during the same period.

The next table presents even more information about the most common metrics, including distribution rate and market cap.

(Source: CEFConnect)

According to the figure above, we can spot that the largest MLP related CEF, KYN offers a 50bps higher distribution rate compared to TYG. On the other hand, EMO has only a market cap of $448 million, however, it offers the highest distribution rate of 14.72% among its peers. In addition, most of the funds have effective leverage of approximately 40%. In our view, that is quite a high exposure, especially now, when a worldwide spread of coronavirus might negatively impact global energy consumption. Therefore we would feel a bit comfortable with effective leverage of approximately 25% over the next couple of quarters.

Discount or premium to NAV metric has been recently very volatile for all of the CEFs listed on the figure above over the last month. Volatility was primarily driven by strong market correction as the result of the global spread of coronavirus. GER and FEI are both trading at close to a fair valuation of discount or premium to NAV of 0.33% and -1.54%, respectively. On the other hand, TYG has a discount to NAV of 11.66% or approximately 400bps - 500bps below the other two competitors CEM and KYM.

If we take a look at a historical multiple, then investors can get now the largest discount to NAV of 11.66% over the last three years. In a year before, this MLP was trading at a discount to NAV in the range of -8% to -2%. Consequently, some investors might find a discount to NAV at a recent level as a solid buying opportunity. Nonetheless, potential investors should definitely base their investment decision upon their risk preference, long-term financial goal and whether they are optimistic over the long-run performance of the domestic MLP and midstream asset classes.

Distributions

(Source: CEFConnect)

TYG has returned to its shareholders a quarterly distribution of approximately $0.65 per share between FY 15 - FY 19. However, the fund has recently cut its monthly distribution back to $0.3950 at the beginning of 2020. That makes up a total distribution rate (market price) of 12.15% as of 02/28/2020, which is still higher compared to direct peers. However, an important question arises whether this distribution rate can be even more reduced in the near future.

(Source: 2019 Annual Report)

According to the figure above, the fund reported a total income from investments of $179.2 million in FY 19, while the distribution to shareholders came out at $140.6 million. In fact, total income from investments was also approximately $40 million higher than distributions paid on common stock in FY 18. Therefore this clearly indicates that this fund can maintain a similar level of distribution coverage, during both stock market corrections like the one in 2018 as well as during the strong outperformance of the markets in 2019.

Given the current global spread of coronavirus and its recent outbreak in the U.S., we anticipate that it will most likely have a negative impact on the industrial and consumer energy demand. Another major risk is a continued decline of the global stock market indexes combined with the crude and natural gas oil prices. Consequently, it is very difficult for us to claim that this fund will be able to maintain its recently announced quarterly distributions of $0.3950 in the near future.

Conclusion

We find this MLP-related CEF as a suitable candidate to be placed on the watchlist for the rest of 2020. In our view, the market valuation of this MLP should return closer to fair value, as momentum-based and fear-driven investors have been dominating the global stock markets these days. In our view, particular investors usually overlook the resilient nature of midstream business, which is labeled by long-term fee-based contracts based upon the volume of natural gas & oil going through pipelines. Nonetheless, we are concerned that a current double-digit distribution rate of this fund might not be sustainable over the long run. For instance, it has recently cut its distribution payment for the first time since early 2015. We believe that a global spread of coronavirus presents the biggest short-term risk, as it negatively impacts the global energy consumption and could even lead to supply-side shocks in the midstream industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article does not constitute a bid or an invitation to bid for the purchase or sale of the financial instruments in question. Neither is it intended to provide any kind of personal investment advice, therefore readers should conduct their own due diligence. Investing in financial instruments may always be associated with risk. Please contact your personal financial or investment advisor for any additional questions or materials regarding this article. We shall not be liable for any type of damage or loss arising from the use of the information contained in this article.