Pulmonx Files Initial U.S. IPO Registration Statement

The firm is commercializing a medical device and related system for the treatment of patients with severe emphysema.

Pulmonx aims to raise $86 million in a U.S. IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) has filed to raise $86.25 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed a minimally invasive device for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease [COPD].

LUNG has produced strong growth results as it ramps up its commercialization efforts.

Redwood City, California-based Pulmonx was founded to commercialize a treatment device and related system for patients with severe emphysema who are ineligible for surgical treatments.

Management is headed by President and CEO Glendon French, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously CEO and director at ApniCure, a medical device firm.

Below is a brief overview video of Pulmonx' Zephyr valve approach:

Source: The Pulmonx Channel

The company's system is composed of the following elements:

Zephyr Endobronchial Valve

Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System

StratX Lung Analysis Platform

Pulmonx has received at least $229 million from investors including Boston Scientific (BSX), Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Montreux Equity Partners, De Novo Ventures, Ally Bridge Group, and HealthCap Ventures.

Management believes its current market size is 500,000 patients in the U.S. and 700,000 additional patients in certain international markets.

The company received pre-market approval in June 2018 by the US FDA and its system is now in use in more than 25 countries, with more than '76,000 valves used to treat more than 19,000 patients' as of the end of 2019.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen to 104.9% as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 104.9% 2018 101.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, was 0.4x in the most recent reporting period.

According to a 2019 market research report by GlobalData, the market for COPD treatments is expected to grow from $9.9 billion in 2019 to $14.1 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast total growth rate of over 42% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in the number and efficacy of drug treatments as well as the aging of the world's smoking population, with a growing incidence of disease.

Competitive vendors or treatment modalities include:

Olympus - Spiration Valve System (OTC:OCPNF)

Broncus Medical

Circassia Pharma

AstraZeneca (AZN)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Mylan (MYL)

Theravance (TBPH)

Management says its system compares 'favorably with the Spiration Valve System for several reasons, including the strength of our published clinical data, differentiated patient selection tools and comprehensive technical and reimbursement support.'

Pulmonx’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

Strong increase in gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating losses but reduced negative operating margin

Growing use of cash in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 32,595,000 62.9% 2018 $ 20,004,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 22,414,000 82.4% 2018 $ 12,286,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 68.77% 2018 61.42% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (17,838,000) -54.7% 2018 $ (15,052,000) -75.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ (20,703,000) 2018 $ (18,479,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ (20,765,000) 2018 $ (18,394,000)

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2019, Pulmonx had $28.3 million in cash and $35.6 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, was a negative ($21.5 million).

Pulmonx intends to raise $86.25 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to hire additional sales and marketing personnel and expand marketing programs in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific to promote the sales of Zephyr Valves;to fund product development and research and development activities;in accordance with the terms of the Oxford Agreement and based on the amount drawn thereunder, to pay a success fee of $1.9 million to Oxford on the closing of this offering; andthe remaining proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes, including acquisitions or strategic investments in complementary businesses or technologies, although we do not currently have any plans for any such acquisitions or investments.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Stifel, Wells Fargo Securities, and Canaccord Genuity.

Pulmonx is seeking funding for what is essentially a sales & marketing expansion related to commercialization of its flagship system for the treatment of severe COPD.

The company’s financials show strong revenue and gross profit growth rates but increasing operating losses and cash used in operations.

This is typical of early stage commercialization firms as they ramp up their operations to generate sales growth.

Selling, G&A expenses are still high and growing slightly as a percentage of revenues; its Selling, G&A efficiency rate is at a somewhat lower-than-desired 0.4x.

The market opportunity for the treatment of severe COPD is large and expected to grow significantly as the U.S. and indeed global populations who have smoked cigarettes become older and more susceptible to COPD conditions.

LUNG has produced promising results and is on a satisfactory trajectory for a successful IPO.

When we learn management’s assumptions about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

