Brookfield Asset Management 2019 Valuation

Given a boost from the Oaktree acquisition, the asset management plan value is now substantially higher than the invested capital plan value.

Introduction

My thesis is that Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) stock is reasonably priced. The 4Q19 letter to shareholders shows how Brookfield has been a prodigious investment over the last two and a half decades. Specifically, $1,000 invested 25 years ago is worth a little over $62,000 today.

My valuation shows that the stock is rationally priced and I believe tremendous results will continue for long-term shareholders. I focus on three components when thinking about Brookfield's valuation. Annualized fee-related earnings and carried interest are the first two components and they are in the asset management group. The third component is invested capital.

Management's Plan Value - $89.9 Billion

Slide 5 of the 4Q19 supplemental shows management's plan value of $89.9 billion or $85.39 per share. Investors looking through contrasting lenses can have different values for itemized lines like annualized fee-related earnings, target carried interest and invested capital in the red boxes below:

Image Source: 4Q19 supplemental

There is an important footnote for the plan value factor column above:

2. Reflects our estimates of appropriate multiples applied to fee-related earnings and carried interest in the alternative asset management industry based on, among other things, current industry reports. These factors are used to translate earnings metrics into value in order to measure performance and value creation for business planning purposes. The December 31, 2018 fee-related earnings plan value was restated to be presented using a multiple of 25.

The 25x multiple is fairly new, it has been 20x in the past up through the September 2019 Investor Day presentation.

Asset Management: Fee-Related Earnings - $35.9 Billion [$28.7 Billion For My High Range]

Slide 6 of the 4Q19 supplemental reveals details regarding the above $1,434 million in annualized fee-related earnings and the above $1,554 million in target carry:

Image Source: 4Q19 supplemental

The three main contributors of fee-related earnings are long-term private funds, perpetual strategies and Oaktree.

A sizable portion of the $823 million in annualized long-term private funds is from infrastructure per slide 16 of the 4Q19 supplemental:

Image Source: 4Q19 supplemental

The $753 million for perpetual strategies is mainly made up of fees from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP), Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) as per slide 16 of the 4Q19 supplemental:

Image Source: 4Q19 supplemental

Slide 17 of the 4Q19 supplemental shows that the 2019 Oaktree acquisition has brought in substantial fee-related revenue:

Image Source: 4Q19 supplemental

Again, the fee-related earnings plan value has other factors like incentive distributions and direct costs but the three contributors above are the main drivers behind the $1,434 million annualized subtotal. As we said earlier, management now uses a 25x multiple such that the plan value is $35.9 billion.

Neither my high valuation nor my low valuation agrees with this figure of $35.9 billion from management. Later in the article I explain why my high valuation for this component is $28.7 billion.

Asset Management: Carried Interest - $17.9 Billion

As we showed in slide 6 of the 4Q19 supplement, the annualized net target carried interest is $1,554 million and this stems from $2,760 million in annualized target carry before direct costs and the portion of Oaktree carry not attributable to Brookfield. Slide 20 of the 4Q19 supplemental shows details behind the $2,760 million figure:

Image Source: 4Q19 supplemental

Target carry is the product of carry eligible capital, the gross target return, the average carried interest and the utilization factor. I don't see the utilization factor above but in the past management has used 85% for Core/Value Add and 75% for Opportunistic and Private Equity. If we make estimates for the gross target return and the utilization factor, then we can ballpark the way in which management reaches the first four annualized figures in the red rectangle above:

$572 million Opportunistic ≈ $17.3 billion * 0.22 * 0.2 * 0.75

$370 million Value add ≈ $18.2 billion * 0.12 * 0.2 * 0.85

$123 million Credit/core ≈ $10.4 billion * 0.105 * 0.15 * 0.75

$646 million Oaktree ≈ $26.3 billion * 0.144 * 0.20 * 0.85

There are several ways in which annualized target carry could end up being lower than what we see in the slide above. The 4Q19 supplemental states that Carried interest is generated once a private fund exceeds its preferred return which typically ranges from 5% to 9%. We used gross target returns of 10.5% to 22% but some of the funds might end up having returns closer to the 5% to 9% range. We used utilization factors of 75% and 85% but it is possible that some funds may not be utilized that fully. Given these and other considerations, I wouldn't quibble with conservative investors who value target carry at just 75% of the figure used by management.

Recall from the plan value factor footnote quoted earlier that management applies a 10x multiple to target carry meaning they place a valuation of $15.5 billion on the $1,554 million base. Again, some investors might have a valuation for this component closer to $11.6 billion which is 3/4ths of management's figure.

Note that management also shows net accumulated unrealized carried interest of $2.4 billion bringing their carried interest plan value to $17.9 billion. In other words, management adds $15.5 billion target carry and $2.4 billion accumulated unrealized carry.

Invested Capital - $36.1 Billion

Slide 7 of the 4Q19 supplemental breaks down the blended invested capital plan value. Management uses the quoted market number for all the listed partnerships except BPY where they use IFRS:

Image Source: 4Q19 supplemental

Management's invested capital plan value is $36.1 billion which factors in $11.2 billion in debt and preferred capital.

Debt And Preferred Capital

Having a careful approach to financing, CEO Bruce Flatt explains his thoughts in the 4Q19 letter to shareholders:

We take a bottom-up approach to financing the investments we manage. That means that the vast majority of our debt is at the individual asset (or portfolio company) level. Each loan has recourse to only the specific asset that it finances - and importantly, gives lenders no recourse to BAM or our listed partnerships.

The 4Q19 letter to shareholders shows that Brookfield has corporate debt of just over $7 billion and an equity market cap of $72 billion for a debt to capitalization of 9%. The 4Q19 supplemental shows there is also $4.1 billion in perpetual preferred shares such that the debt and preferred capital subtotal is $11.2 billion.

The listed partnerships have debt of $6 billion and an equity market cap of $69 billion for a debt to capitalization of 8%.

The High End Of My Valuation Range

I agree with most of the management plan value for the high end of my valuation range but my lens isn't identical to theirs. The supplements for 2018 and earlier use an annualized fee related earnings multiple of 20x instead of the 25x used in 2019. I like to keep the multiple at 20x for the high end of my range meaning the invested capital subtotal is $28.7 billion instead of $35.9 billion for a difference of $7.2 billion. This implies my total overall valuation is $82.7 billion on the high end instead of management's $89.9 billion. Slide 33 of the 4Q19 supplemental shows 1,052.9 million shares so this comes to almost $79 per share.

The Low End Of My Valuation Range

The fee-related earnings multiple of 25x seems kind of arbitrary. I wouldn't spend much time arguing with conservative investors who use a multiple of 15x for a subtotal of $21.5 billion instead of $35.9 billion for a difference of $14.4 billion.

I wouldn't bicker with conservative investors who shave 25% off of management's target carried interest valuation subtotal to arrive at $11.6 billion instead of $15.5 billion for a difference of $3.9 billion.

The quoted price for BPY has been below the IFRS number for years and we can't have intransigence with Mr. Market's assessment of BPY forever. I like to use the quoted price of $9.6 billion for the low end of the range instead of the IFRS price of $15.8 billion for a difference of $6.2 billion. Using the quoted price instead of the IFRS number is consistent with the methodology management uses for BEP, BIP and BBU so it isn't an unreasonable approach.

Given the thoughts above, the low end of my valuation range is $65.4 billion or about $62 per share because of differences with management's plan value. Specifically, there can be differences of $14.4 billion for fee-related earnings, $3.9 billion for carried interest and $6.2 billion for BPY's portion of invested capital.

Closing Thoughts

The accounting at Brookfield can be enigmatic and opinions on valuation can differ depending on whether one has a liquidation lens or an ongoing lens. Having said that, management has consistently shown the ability to generate fees and increase value for long-term shareholders.

Prior to 2018, management's asset management plan value was higher than their invested capital plan value. This changed before the Oaktree acquisition but now invested capital is well ahead of asset management. Management now has $53.8 billion for asset management plan value and this is substantially higher than their $36.1 billion invested capital plan value.

My valuation range is from $62 per share on the low end to $79 per share on the high end. I think there were times in the past when the share price was at a deeper discount than today but the March 3rd closing price of $61.09 seems quite reasonable. This is a wonderful company and hopefully I'll be able to continue holding it for years to come. Anything can happen in the short run but I expect this company to outperform the S&P 500 over the next five years.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.