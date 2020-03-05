Acquire Aercap For Your Portfolio

It is estimated that 4 out of 10 commercial aircraft are currently are leased vs. owned by airlines and leased aircraft are growing at twice the rate of owned aircraft. Leasing an aircraft is similar to renting a house vs. owning it. Leasing makes sense for airlines as they don't have to carry the aircraft on their balance sheet, worry about financing it (with liabilities) or depreciating it. They can focus on the service side of the business (i.e. moving people and cargo) and let the leasing company worry about the finance of capital intensive asset.

Moreover, aircraft leasing companies tend to have better credit ratings than most airlines, therefore they can borrow at better rates and pass some of this advantage on to their customers. They are also able to place bulk orders and that makes it easier to secure big discounts from manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus as well as negotiate (e.g., for subsidies) with counter parties such as national governments and their export-import banks.

Noted value investor David Einhorn has made a big bet on Aercap Holdings NV (AER). He has nearly 14.5% of his assets in AER. Einhorn in his Q4-2019 letter republished here on Seeking Alpha has the following to say regarding Aercap Holdings NV, the largest Aircraft leasing company in the world.

AER leases new and mid-life airplanes to airlines globally. AER's 99%+ utilization rate and 7.5- year average remaining lease term support a high degree of earnings visibility. Additionally, the company is well-managed and a strong capital allocator. Since we invested in the company in 2014, AER has disposed of about 500 planes to improve its fleet age, technology mix and customer concentration, while generating strong gains-on-sale consistent with its conservative carrying values. During this period, the company has de-levered, bought back 42% of its shares outstanding and grown book value per share annually by 15%.

Book Value

Aercap's book value per share has consistently grown over the last 5 years.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Source: Company Q4-presentation

In its Q4 report Aercap says that, during 2019, it sold 88 aircraft at an average gain on sale of ~10%, which represents a ~35% premium to book equity value. The aircraft that were sold had an average age of 15 years. It redeployed the proceeds of these sales to repurchase shares at an average ~26% discount to book value.

Einhorn pointed out that in September and November 2019, two smaller peers (with inferior platforms and returns on equity) agreed to be acquired for 111% and 117% of book value. This would indicate that Aercap is undervalued by 25 to 40% based on book value and recent M&A activity. As the chart below indicates that Aercap's Return on Equity is pretty consistently in the low double digits.

Stable ROE & Net Margins

Source: Gurufocus.com

AirCaps Net Margins have been stable for the last 5 years.

Source: Author

The suspension of Boeing 737 MAX deliveries since March 2019 and the subsequent recent production halt has reduced global narrow-body deliveries by 50% and structurally strengthened the demand for (and the value of) AER's airplanes on a multi-year basis.

Valuation

On both a 10 year median P/E and P/B basis, Aercap appears to be 15 to 20% undervalued.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Growth

Aercap's per share growth metrics are impressive.

Annual Rates (per share) 10 yrs* 5 yrs* 12 months* Revenue Growth (%) 15.50 24.20 11.40 EBITDA Growth (%) 19.20 23.70 16.50 Operating Income Growth (%) 17.30 20.20 23.10 EPS without NRI Growth (%) 18.60 18.60 12.50

*Compounded Annual Growth Rate per share.

(source: Gurufocus.com)

Share Buybacks

Aercap returns capital to shareholders is via share buybacks as it pays no dividends. Aercap has reduced diluted shares outstanding from 214 million in Q4 2014 to around 140 million currently. While some investors prefer dividends over share buybacks, proponents of the latter cite better tax efficiency and say that you can always sell some the shares to generate income without diluting ownership.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Conclusion

Aircraft leasing is a highly specialized & risky business. Scale, information and agility is key. Expertise and systems have to be maintained to buy, sell, place, protect, maintain, repossess and re-lease aircrafts. It's interesting to note that an aircraft leasing company is more like running a bank (or a REIT) and less like running an airline. Risk management is a core requirement. Arguably, management of balance sheet is more important than management of the Income statement. It's also interesting to note that as airlines have shed assets (by taking advantage of leasing, rather than owning) and the industry has consolidated, profitability has soared. Warren Buffett who once disdained airlines as perennial money losers is adding to them. Recently he added to his shares of Delta Airlines (DAL). Aercap appears to have that scale as the industry globalizes and vast number of people, particularly in developing countries take to the skies. Coronavirus briefly interrupt this growth but it's likely to be only temporary. High profile airline failures will generate headlines and put pressure on the shares but low oil prices are also a huge tailwind to the industry. You can pick up this double digit secular growth company for a P/E of <7. There is margin of safety in that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AER over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.