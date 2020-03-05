Singapore Technologies Engineering: A Defensive Play In Times Of Uncertainty

The company's Land Systems and Marine businesses could see a potential turnaround in coming years, while it is on track to meet its medium-term revenue growth for Smart Cities.

A recent new contract from Qantas Airways validates the company's acquisition of MRAS, an engine nacelle systems OEM, in April 2019, and there are expectations of further new order wins.

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed Singapore Technologies Engineering (OTCPK:SGGKF) (OTCPK:SGGKY) [STE:SP], which is a conglomerate with diversified business operations in Aerospace, Electronics, Land Systems, and Marine, which contributed 44%, 29%, 18% and 8% (remaining 1% is derived from other businesses) of its FY2019 revenue respectively.

Singapore Technologies Engineering is perceived as a defensive play, because of the company's strong order book and consistent dividend payout. A recent new contract from Qantas Airways validates the company's acquisition of MRAS, an engine nacelle systems OEM, in April 2019, and there are expectations of further new orders wins. The company's Land Systems and Marine businesses could see a potential turnaround in coming years, while it is on track to meet its medium-term revenue growth for Smart Cities.

While I am positive on Singapore Technologies Engineering's defensive characteristics and its growth potential in the medium to long term, I think a "Neutral" rating is warranted for the stock, considering that its forward P/E above 20 times is not sufficiently attractive.

This is an update of my prior article published on Singapore Technologies Engineering on November 22, 2019. Singapore Technologies Engineering's share price (excluding dividends) has increased by +4% from S$4.19 as of November 20, 2019 to S$4.36 as of March 4, 2020. Singapore Technologies Engineering currently trades at 21.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a slight premium to its historical three-year and five-year average P/E multiples of 19.9 times and 19.6 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.6%.

A Defensive Play In Times Of Uncertainty

Between January 17, 2020 (time when Asian stock markets started to react to the coronavirus outbreak) and March 4, 2020, Singapore Technologies Engineering has significantly out-performed the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index, with the company's share price (excluding dividends) up +4% and the Straits Times Index down -8% during this period.

Singapore Technologies Engineering is perceived as a defensive play in times of uncertainty like this, because of three key reasons.

Firstly, the current coronavirus outbreak has a limited impact on Singapore Technologies Engineering's business operations at the moment. Singapore Technologies Engineering's businesses are relatively less affected by an increasing number of people staying indoors or supply chain disruptions, which makes the company comparatively more defensive than many other listed companies.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on February 24, 2020, Singapore Technologies Engineering emphasized that it expects "our growth momentum to continue as a group" assuming that "the (coronavirus outbreak) situation continues as it is until middle of the year," given that "the impact is not material" for the company on an overall basis.

Of its four businesses, Singapore Technologies Engineering's Aerospace business is likely to be the most impacted by the current coronavirus outbreak on a relative basis. More specifically, the company's Maintenance Repair and Overhaul or MRO business could see lower aircraft utilization and delays to existing maintenance activities, which is partly mitigated by the fact that Singapore Technologies Engineering is working with its aerospace clients to optimize maintenance schedules.

Secondly, Singapore Technologies Engineering has a strong order book, which implies significant revenue visibility for the next two years at the very least. The company's order book as of end-FY2019 was S$15.3 billion, of which S$5.9 billion is expected to be delivered in FY2020. Last year, the company also achieved approximately S$8 billion in new order wins. As a comparison, Singapore Technologies Engineering's FY2019 revenue was S$7,868 million.

Thirdly, Singapore Technologies Engineering offers decent consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 dividend yields of approximately 3.6% and 3.8% respectively. Singapore Technologies has consistently paid out annual dividends per share of S$0.15 since FY2013, despite not having an official dividend payout policy. Market consensus expects the company to maintain its annual dividends per share at S$0.15 for FY2020, and increase annual dividends per share to S$0.16 in FY2021. Singapore Technologies Engineering is also expected to grow its earnings in the high single-digit to low-teens range for FY2020 and FY2021, according to sell-side analysts' earnings estimates.

Singapore Technologies Engineering noted at the company's FY2019 results briefing on February 24, 2020 that "as our business strengthens, our ability to reward or return value to shareholders via various means, including dividend payout continues to be better." It is reasonable to assume that the absolute dividend payout of S$0.15 per share should be at least maintained in FY2020. In contrast, many other listed companies are at risk of cutting their dividends this year in line with lower earnings.

New Aerospace Order Win Validates Recent Acquisition

On February 11, 2020, Singapore Technologies Engineering announced that the Aerospace business has won a new five-year nacelle maintenance contract to service Qantas Airways' (OTCPK:QUBSF) (OTCPK:QABSY) Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737-800 and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) A330 fleet. The company had earlier acquired MRA Systems, LLC or MRAS, an Original Equipment Manufacturer or OEM of engine nacelle systems in April 2019, which made it possible to win this recent new order from Qantas Airways.

Looking ahead, there is significant potential for new aerospace order wins. With Boeing facing issues regarding the grounding of the 737-MAX, Airbus is likely to gain market share over its closest rival in the near term. Specifically, the Airbus A320 Neo has been the key direct competitor for the Boeing 737-MAX, and Singapore Technologies Engineering's MRAS is the single-source provider of nacelles for the Airbus A320 Neo using LEAP-1A engines.

Furthermore, there are also growth opportunities in the military space, on top of commercial aviation. The US Airforce is in the process of re-engining of its fleet of B-52 bombers. Singapore Technologies Engineering disclosed at the company's recent FY2019 earnings call on February 24, 2020, that it is "the nacelle system manufacturer for two of the four engines being considered" for the B-52 re-engining.

Potential Turnaround Of Land Systems And Marine Business Segments

In contrast with the core Aerospace and Electronics businesses which contributed close to three-quarters of Singapore Technologies Engineering's revenue in FY2019, the company's Land Systems and Marine businesses have been under-performers in recent years.

Revenue growth for Singapore Technologies Engineering's Land Systems business has been stagnant, with annual revenue stuck in the S$1.2-S$1.5 billion range for the past decade. The Land Systems business also has the lowest profitability of the company's four business segments with segment net profit margins in the mid-single digits, compared with high single-digit net margins for the other three business segments.

There are signs of improvement for the Land Systems business, with segment net profit up +46% YoY in FY2019, versus a -39% YoY decline in FY2018. The earnings turnaround for the Land Systems business was mainly driven by new order wins in FY2019 (details below). This should also support earnings growth for the next two years as the company progressively delivers on the order backlog from these new contracts.

Land Systems Business Segment's New Order Wins For FY2019

Source: Singapore Technologies Engineering's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Separately, Singapore Technologies Engineering's Marine business segment annual revenue has been stuck in the S$500-S$600 million range in the past three years, which is approximately half of what the Marine segment achieved in FY2014. The company's Marine business has been inevitably impacted by the downturn in the global shipbuilding industry in the last couple of years.

On the positive side of things, the Marine business segment revenue and net profit grew +13% YoY and +14% YoY to S$647 million and S$51.5 million respectively for FY2019. There is upside to revenue growth for the Marine business segment in the coming years, relating to the S$1 billion contract for a single Polar Security Cutter or PSC vessel for the U.S. Coast Guard. There are options for the second and third PSC vessels which are worth approximately S$1.6 billion, if exercised subsequently.

Marine Business Segment's New Order Wins For FY2019

Source: Singapore Technologies Engineering's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

On Track To Meet FY2022 Smart Cities Revenue Growth Target

Singapore Technologies Engineering has set a medium-term target for revenue from Smart Cities more than double by 2022 from approximately S$1 billion in 2017, at the company's Investor Day presentation in March 2018.

The company is on track to meet this medium-term growth target, having generated S$1.4 billion of Smart Cities revenue (mainly derived from the Electronics business segment) in FY2019. This represented a 40% growth from 2017, or an 18.3% two-year CAGR. As of end-2019, Singapore Technologies claimed to have already completed 700 Smart Cities projects in 130 cities globally. The company's strong track record should put it in a good position to secure more Smart Cities projects going forward.

Capitalizing On Various Smart Cities Opportunities In FY2019

Source: Singapore Technologies Engineering's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Valuation

Singapore Technologies Engineering trades at 21.1 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 19.2 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of S$4.36 as of March 4, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average P/E multiples were 19.9 times and 19.6 times respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Singapore Technologies Engineering are lower-than-expected new order wins for the Aerospace and Smart Cities businesses, a longer-than-expected time to turn around the Land Systems and Marine businesses, overpaying for future acquisitions, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

