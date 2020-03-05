CEF Market Update: Nice While It Lasted

Across CEFs we like JPI and JPS in the preferreds sector as well as JLS and DMO in the non-agency RMBS sector.

Although this sharp reversal is surely disappointing to CEF investors, the much lower risk-free rates have repriced fair-value discounts which should allow discounts to move tighter from here.

This article includes market data as of Wednesday close.

Income investors probably feel like they just went through a case of whiplash. The drop and bounce-back so far in the CEF space have been incredibly quick and sharp. If the markets continue to stabilize from here, supported by central bank action and a leveling off of new illnesses in China, then the opportunity to pick up funds at attractive values may have been fleeting indeed. In this article, we take a look at the bird's eye view of the CEF market and then zero in on a couple of sectors where we feel opportunities still remain.

Our main takeaway is that while the discount opportunity appears to have been fleeting, the big move lower in risk-free rates has effectively repriced discounts to tighter levels. This suggests to us that discounts can move well past their pre-drawdown levels adding to potential capital gains from higher NAVs.

In the preferreds sector we continue to like the Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) and the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS). In non-agency RMBS we like the Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO) and the Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS). These funds continue to boast decent valuations and internals.

A Bird's Eye View of The CEF Market

The chart below shows how various sectors have moved from the start of the sell-off. Overall, we see that apart from a few cases, various sectors have seen modest drops in NAV along with modest widening in discounts.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

A few equity-linked sectors stand out - MLPs for their huge drop on the back of oil price weakness and a potential energy sector credit freeze. Utilities and equity sectors have seen their discounts either tighten or do nothing, likely supported by bargain hunters attracted by large drops in price.

Municipal bond sectors have seen increases in NAVs from lower risk-free rates which have been almost exactly offset by discount widening. Our theory of the case here has been that investors likely sold those sectors that had performed the best in price terms in order to allocate to weaker sectors such as equity-linked ones.

Let's break down the total sector discount moves by week. The chart below shows that the initial discount widening we saw in the first week of the drawdown (blue bars) has mostly been retraced in the second week (orange bars) with a few exceptions. The TIPS sector saw its discount widen in both weeks and the agency sector retracement has been small relative to the initial widening.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Let's see how the average sector discount performed on a daily basis through the drawdown against stocks. In the first week of the drawdown, the average sector discount mostly widened as stocks dropped each day, with the exception of the 26th when it tightened a bit. In the three days of the second week, the discount tightened sharply even on the 3rd of March which saw poor performance in stocks. At this point the average sector discount remains about 1.5% wider from before the sell-off. Clearly, CEF discounts have outperformed the moves in risky assets. While discounts have mostly retraced their widening, stocks still remain about half-way through the retracement.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Now that we have mostly retraced the widening in discounts, does this mean that further CEF price appreciation is going to have to come from NAVs? Not necessarily. The much lower level of risk-free rates today than even a few weeks ago is going to play a big role, in our view, in repricing CEF discounts tighter for two reasons.

First, fair-value level of CEF discounts depends in part from the cost of leverage, particularly for those funds that use short-term leverage instruments like credit facilities and repurchase agreements. Short-term rates have dropped about 0.30% in the last couple of weeks and are likely to stay here unless the Fed decides to hike rates back up in quick order - an unlikely outcome in our view.

Secondly, the drops in NAV and the widening in discounts in the CEF market have not only supported CEF yields but have led to a big jump in the yield premium that CEFs boast over and above Treasury yields. We plot this figure for the CEF preferreds sector below. This "credit spread" is now at the most attractive level since 2017, save for a short blip in late 2018.

For these two reasons, we would not be surprised to see discounts tighten past their previous levels a few weeks ago, particularly, if risk-free rates remain at their current levels.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

Is There Anything Left To Buy?

In the non-agency RMBS sector, the Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and the Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund hold some appeal. The long-term performance of DMO has not been a million miles away from the well-regarded PIMCO funds and yet the DMO discount is trading at the 25th percentile since 2000 and is offering a higher current yield than the PIMCO funds. We wouldn't be surprised, however, if DMO cuts the distribution at some point so JLS presents a more conservative play in this regard.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

In preferreds we like the Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund and the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund. Both are trading at discounts that are 5-6% wide of the sector average as well as negative 1-year zscores. Both funds have around 100% distribution coverage figures and above sector-average yields.

Source: Systematic Income Investor CEF Tool

Conclusion

The quick retracement of CEF discounts is certainly disappointing however the much bigger big-picture market dynamic that is as important to CEF investors has been the sharp drop in risk-free rates. This significant shift, which could very well remain with us for a long while, has effectively repriced the fair-value of discounts in CEF space, pushing them tighter. This means that we would not be surprised to see discounts tighten further from here past their pre-drawdown levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPI, JLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.