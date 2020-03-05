Market Keeps Underestimating Gilead's Antiviral

However, clearly Covid-19 is now more certain to spread across the globe and potentially resurface year after year.

The market keeps underestimating the potential of Gilead's (GILD) Remdesivir. There are indications this molecule is effective inhibiting covid-19. For example, there are media reports describing at least five instances of patients being administered Remdesivir under compassionate use and recovering subsequently. Importantly, not all of these reports are available in English but instead only in French or Italian. Read about 16 more reasons here. After a respective rally it declined yesterday again:

What is Remdesivir?

Remdesivir is a molecule that Gilead developed as an anti-viral. Various trials are being run where it is being evaluated as a treatment for patients with various stages of covid-19. It is administered intravenously. In my view it is clearly the most promising treatment.

Why is Remdesivir underestimated?

Chinese media translated WHO Bruce Aylward's comment in a way that Gilead's drug did not get singled out and at least one article at the Global Times News was deleted.

As per CNBC correspondent Eunice Yoon on Twitter:

Several influential sell-side healthcare analysts have talked down the potential for Remdesivir.

-A healthcare equity strategist appeared on CNBC said it was in a phase 1 trial (but it is in phase 3) and that vaccines don't make money. I'm not sure whether it can be turned into a vaccine. But 1) it is a treatment and 2) vaccines can make money under the right circumstances.

-Morgan Stanley said the company can "only" charge $260 in China. Unfortunately, covid-19 spread beyond China. South Korea and Italy have 5500 and 2600 cases already. These are not emerging economies.

Goldman wrote:

we see GILD’s current share price as already reflecting much of the potential Remdesivir opportunity, but we note that there are a still number of outstanding questions which will all be inputs into any potential market opportunity including the efficacy of the drug, duration of the outbreak, how much it spreads beyond China, and price point of the drug.

Obviously, if Remdesivir is not effective or not very effective there is no opportunity. In my earlier article referenced above, I've documented why I believe there are a lot of positive indicators.

When I highlighted Gilead based on remdesivir's potential for the first time to subscribers on February 2 no upside had been priced in. It was basically an opportunity to speculate on its potential for free. Some people are telling me to wait for the trial results because efficacy has to be proven. But I think sometimes you can speculate intelligently or be unintelligently prudent. There is quite a bit of news leaking around compassionate use, there are statements made by experts, trials are unusually structured, suppliers to Gilead talk about monster orders (based on Remdesivir) and other information that together offers a mosaic of information that has me very confident.

About the duration of the outbreak and spread beyond China I'm not particularly optimistic from a humanistic standpoint. It is well beyond China. I don't think it can be stopped in South-Korea, Italy or Iran. Italy has open borders with the rest of the EU. But in the France, Germany, U.S. it's going to be tough as well. My general read of European politics is that this virus is going to be accepted as a fact of life and they would prefer to continue business as usual. I hope for them the WHO isn't right about its latest ex-china 3% mortality rate figure. Continued:

.... all of which assumes Gilead can charge anything in the short term for remdesivir, and it’s not obvious that it can. Chinese health authorities are running two clinical trials to evaluate the safety and efficacy of remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment that involve ten days of intravenous dosing and a primary endpoint of clinical improvement 28 days later. Initial results are due in April — but no regulator in the world would rush-approve a drug on that dataset. Gilead can therefore only supply the drug for compassionate use, extracting no profit, which is something the company has said already.

Several trials outside of China have started including in the U.S. Gilead is providing Remdesivir for free under compassionate use and to trials. There is no rule that forces Gilead to do so. Trials are necessary but other parties are funding the trials. Supplying drugs under compassionate use is the right thing to do and the numbers don't matter at this stage. Trials can be expanded and initially the only way to get people on treatment with mild symptoms or earlier on in the disease.

From Credit Suisse:

Even if remdesivir is shown to be effective in patients infected with the 2019-nCoV, we do not believe that there would be any meaningful sales opportunity for Gilead. First, we expect that generic version of remdesivir would likely be made locally in China. Even if Gilead were to provide product, it would likely be provided under a compassionate use arrangement (potentially covering manufacturing costs), as we do not believe any health authorities will approve remdesivir for use to treat COVID-19 near-term. Per a Nature article dated 15 Feb 2020, there are >80 clinical trials launched to test treatments for COVID-19.

Initially, it appeared like the Chinese would try creative things as a government associated organization applied for patents on Remdesivir. Afterward, three patents were granted to Gilead. And a Chinese company Brightgene issued a press release saying it started to manufacture Remdesivir but got shut down later as well. It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me that the analyst sees China manufacturing locally, asking Gilead for product under compassionate use and possibly compensate manufacturing costs. I mean, who's manufacturing what now?

In its latest earnings call Gilead said it's ramping up production in place of other medicine. Sure Gilead is generous and likely primarily wants to help as much as possible. But this is a business. Are facemasks for free? Are Costco (CSCO) and Walmart (WMT) providing temporary free canned goods? If Remdesivir turns out to be a great treatment option for people that get sick with Covid-19 that's fantastic news and it could potentially help mitigate hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of personal dramas as well as soften the blow to the global economy. Call me crazy but I think that's worth a fair price.

Finally, there's one more reason the market is underestimating the opportunity. The company itself is downplaying the potential of Remdesivir. It is prudently emphasizing it is not proven to be effective in press releases as well as on its latest earnings call. But its actions betray tremendous confidence and its CEO said on the latest earnings call:

In terms of manufacturing, our team has really been working night and day, it's been very impressive to watch this team over the past couple of weeks really ramp up to the extent that we can. Our capacity is going up every day. We're looking at all the options we have expecting to be prepared for what may come.

This is the opposite of what some promotional small-time biotechs and operators with surging share prices are doing. Intuitively that makes me more confident Gilead really has something here. The table below is an overview of all my recent Gilead coverage. Together it helps to understand the opportunity here:

On March 2 at the Cowen Healthcare conference Gilead's management downplayed the economics of the cure. Gilead did say the Chinese CBC demonstrated in-vitro efficacy against this particular plan. It also said the U.S. CDC would soon release results of a similar test of Remdesivir but with human cells instead of animal cells. The company emphasized it is not really about making money. I'm expanding on that subject to subscribers of The Special Situations Report, because it may not help the company if I do so here, but this may have confirmed the assumptions of the sell-side. While I believe many of its assumptions are faulty. This isn't the asymmetrical opportunity it was back in 1-3-2020 but Remdesivir success is primarily dependent on how wide covid-19 spreads across the globe and whether it will be a lasting disease we'll have to deal with.

Check out the Special Situation Investing report if you are interested in uncorrelated returns. I look at mergers & acquisitions, spin-offs, companies with buyback programs, rights offerings as well as unique opportunities like Gilead today, which is so well positioned with its Remdesivir cure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.