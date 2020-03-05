AT&T: Better Value, But 5G Is Struggling

The coronavirus induced market fears provides better value for stocks and AT&T (T) is no exception here. The stock was trying to push through $40 and is now trading down closer to $36. With the dividend yield above 5.7%, investors only need small stock gains to generate strong total returns. My investment thesis hasn't been very positive on the stock lately and the latest 5G testing reports add more frustration for a shareholder, but AT&T should see solid returns when bought at $36 and below.

5G Problems

On a day that AT&T announced 22 more 5G markets launched, a recent Opensignal report details the struggles in the domestic 5G market. Now over two months into 2020, the domestic wireless market is increasingly going to struggle to see a major boost from 5G in the near term.

According to the report, 5G is both difficult to connect with and the download speeds are depressingly slow. Most of the stats aren't very inspiring for consumers looking to upgrade to 5G phones, including the 5G iPhone from Apple (AAPL) expected in time for the holidays.

The issue more specific for AT&T is that the download speed isn't going to inspire any customers to aggressively upgrade this year in order for the company to generate wireless revenue growth. Without the wireless growth, the company will fail to meet financial targets.

The report shows that Verizon Communications (VZ) led the 5G race with download speeds of 723 Mbps while both T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) had networks generating speeds closer to 200 Mbps due to either mmWave or 2.5 GHz networks. These speeds will warrant customer interest. Both AT&T and T-Mobile have low-band networks that aren't actually generating 5G speeds with downloads more in the 4G range of 50 Mbps.

While some of the 5G networks gave glimpses of truly fast download speeds, none of the networks provided any of the coverage expected by users. Only T-Mobile's 600 MHz network connected to 5G over 50% of the time, while AT&T only saw connection rates barely top 10%. Verizon trailed the group at 6% connection rates suggesting one will hardly ever connected to a truly fast network.

As these tests clearly show, 5G isn't ready for primetime and uninformed consumers are likely to be very unhappy with services that don't deliver as advertised.

Even AT&T is bound to confuse consumers with multiple 5G offerings. The latest press release on the launch of 5G in 22 new markets including Denver and Cincinnati discusses two versions of the service. The networks include the low-band tested above with broader distances and connection and the 5G+ using the mmWave similar to the Verizon network generating the massive download speeds. Both of these are on top of the current 5G Evolution network offered by the wireless giant as a boost to 4G and the evolution to 5G networks adding greatly to consumer confusion.

The problem is that consumers want the combination of the 5G network with more coverage and the 5G+ speeds now.

Total Return Matters

A lot of investors prescribe just buying AT&T for the long term and happily collecting the 5%+ dividend. The problem here is that the wireless and media stock has a long history of underperforming the total return of the S&P 500.

Even after this market collapse, the S&P 500 still has a total return of over 230% over the last 10 years while AT&T has a total return of 152%. The gap is very wide for an AT&T investor to absorb that could simply just grab market returns and avoid the single stock risk here.

Over the last decade, AT&T investors have only seen the stock rise ~46%. The S&P 500 market rose 176% in the period. Investors must buy the wireless giant at a good price in order to enjoy solid returns.

Over the last decade, the only periods that AT&T really outperformed the market was when the dividend yield topped 6.4%. Not only does the stock rally, but an investor collects a large dividend in the process.

In early 2010, the stock rallied from under $25 to nearly $40. In late 2018, the stock dipped below $30 and rallied to nearly $40 recently. Over the last year, the total return has beaten the S&P 500 for the only period tracked here with a 27% return versus the 12% of the market benchmark index.

Over all the multi-year tracking periods, AT&T gets smoked by the S&P 500. The most notable collapse was over the 3-year period where AT&T has barely created a positive return while the market is up nearly 38%. Also, don't forget these numbers are taken after the market is down 15% from the recent highs and the wireless giant has held up better than the market over this period.

The disappointing 5G networks will leave growth potential very limited for AT&T. For this reason, analysts have revenue estimates near flat from 2020 to 2022 while the company promised a growth rate of up to 2%.

With no revenue growth due to 5G struggles and HBO Max weakness, the stock is likely going to remain in this $30 to $40 cycle of the last decade. AT&T is a buy below $36 and a better deal closer to $30 when the dividend yield will again top 6.4%.

Again, these outsized returns are only obtained by trading the stock. One holding the stock for over 30 years has generated about half of the market returns. Those buying the stock when the dividend yield spikes above 6.4% have generated solid returns over the next year or so with reduced risk.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T needs a clear indication of 5G or HBO Max generating substantiated and material growth in order for the stock to become a long-term hold. Otherwise, investors should just trade AT&T at optimal times such as now with stock potentially dipping under $36 here on global coronavirus fears.

