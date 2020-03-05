Anthem: Using The Relief Rally To Add Protection

That protection may come in handy if Senator Sanders regains the lead in the nomination race, or the coronavirus correction drives stocks to new lows.

That bounce gives Anthem shareholders an opportunity to add downside protection while it's relatively less expensive to do so. I present two ways of doing so.

Anthem shares had one of the biggest bounces on Wednesday, as health insurers rallied after Joe Biden outpointed Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday contests.

Joe and Jill Biden celebrate the former Vice President's Super Tuesday victories (photo via Joe Biden's Twitter account).

A Biden Bounce For Health Insurers

One thing I've tried to do during this coronavirus correction is to highlight opportunities for investors to add protection on bounces when it's less expensive to do so. Former Vice President Joe Biden's strong showing in the Super Tuesday primaries offered such an opportunity for investors in health insurers as shares of companies such as UnitedHealth (UNH), Cigna (CI), and CVS Health (CVS) jumped on the day. Here, I'll show a couple of ways holders in one of the biggest movers on Wednesday, Anthem (ANTM), can take advantage of the bounce to lock in some protection. First, a reminder of why health insurers were so sensitive to Tuesday's election results.

Background: A Single-Payer Candidate

Since the focus of Seeking Alpha is investing, rather than politics, I'm only going to address the salient political position here: Senator Bernie Sanders' plan to turn Medicare into a "single-payer" national insurance system. Senator Sanders describes it as "Medicare for All" on his website, but if you read the details there, he doesn't appear to envision any role for private health insurers such as Anthem. Hence, the relief rally in health insurers the day after Super Tuesday when Joe Biden's strong showing made him the new favorite to win the nomination on PredictIt.

Screen capture via PredictIt.

Investors in Anthem and other health insurers shouldn't be complacent though: Senator Sanders won the largest state on Tuesday, California, and isn't far behind Biden in the delegate count.

Screen capture via RealClearPolitics.

So, that's another reason cautious Anthem bulls may want to add protection here, beyond the possibility that the coronavirus pandemic will push us into a global recession. With that in mind, let's look at a couple of ways of adding downside protection to Anthem.

Adding Downside Protection To Anthem

For these examples, I have assumed you have 200 shares of ANTM and can tolerate an 18% decline over the next six months, but not one larger than that.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 200 shares of ANTM against a greater-than-18% decline by mid-September.

Here, the cost was 5.65% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). That worked out to an annualized cost of 10.47% of the position value.

Capped Upside, Lower Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 11% by mid-September, this was the optimal collar to protect against the same, >18% decline over the same time frame.

Here, the net cost was $190, or 0.32% of position value, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That worked out to an annualized cost of 0.59% of the position value.

Wrapping Up

It's tempting to believe that a big up day is the end of the correction, but in reality, none of us knows. Bloomberg anchor Joe Wiesenthal rightly noted that the 2008/2009 stock market crash included big up days as well.

That history offers another reason why it may be prudent for Anthem longs to consider hedging here.

