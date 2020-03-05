Nornickel: Positive Fundamentals Balancing Uncertain Macro Outlook

The company is the world's largest producer of palladium and has benefited from the surge in the commodity price over the past year.

Russia's Public Joint Stock Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 'Nornickel' (OTCPK:NILSY) is the world's largest producer of refined nickel, palladium, and number four in terms of platinum production. Nornickel is also among the top miners for several other industrial metals including a major copper mining operation. 2019 was a big year for the company which benefited from a surge in palladium pricing supporting overall solid operating and financial results. The company just released its 2019 results, presenting an overall positive outlook while acknowledging some ongoing macro headwinds.

Data by YCharts

Nornickel 2019 Results Recap

Full-year results for the Nornickel show across the board strength. The ADR shares of the stock are up 70% over the past year, reflecting a combination of higher production and earnings growth. 2019 revenues climbed 16% to $13.6 billion while EBITDA reached $7.9 billion, up 27% compared to 2018. The company also generated $4.9 billion in free cash flow. The balance sheet position improved, considering a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.9x.

(source: Company IR)

The story for the company was the combination of higher production for the year across all core metals. Nickel output increased 7% year over year, palladium was up by 1%, copper up 5% and platinum up 7%. The 49% increase in the average realized price for palladium at $1,524 per ounce compared to $1,025 in 2018 was the earnings growth driver. Palladium now represents 39% of firm-wide revenues, up from 34% in 2018. Separately, nickel also had a good year with average realized prices up 6%.

(source: Company IR)

Nornickel 2020 Outlook

The surge in palladium gained momentum in the second half of 2019 and has since climbed to $2,800 per ounce at the highs in February. For reference, the historic rally in palladium is based on two underlying themes:

Stricter vehicle emissions standards globally are supporting demand for palladium in more advanced automobile catalytic converters, as it's more efficient than platinum.

A recurring market supply deficit is expected to widen in 2020 given limited new mining output globally.

(source: Company IR)

Across the other core metals, Nornickel has an overall positive view on long-term fundamentals. Nickel and copper are recognized to be in a relatively balanced market in terms of global supply, while platinum could benefit from a narrower surplus in 2020. The main consideration over the near term is some greater demand uncertainty as it relates to China and the macro outlook.

Coronavirus uncertainty on commodity demand

The company in its latest presentation highlights the emergence of the coronavirus outbreak as a posing downside risk to the Chinese economy. There is a high level of uncertainty regarding the near term disruption to the economy and global impact on commodity demand. China represents nearly 50% of global nickel and copper demand along with 29% of palladium consumption.

(source: Company IR)

Constructive on Palladium Fundamentals

Comments by management suggest they remain positive on the outlook for palladium, despite what may appear like a "bubble" or simply speculative charge higher. As mentioned, the autocatalyst demand driver is a major theme that in some ways balances weaker trends in overall vehicle production globally. Automobile sales globally fell by 4% in 2019.

Nornickel sees the current market premium of palladium to platinum as sustainable based on stronger fundamentals. The higher efficiency of palladium supports increased loadings in gasoline vehicles.

(source: Company IR)

Looking ahead, Nornickel expects 2020 production across the platinum metals group 'PMG' including palladium to "subside moderately" based on some planned maintenance. Nickel and copper output are expected to be relatively flat compared to 2019 levels.

(source: Company IR)

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

The way to look at NILSY is that the company is relatively diversified across the industrial metals. This goes both ways as it's not a pure-play on palladium which benefits from significant bullish sentiment while balanced lower by the weaker macro trends pressuring nickel and copper. At current market prices, the company is profitable and generating significant free cash flow supporting shareholder returns.

The metrics we are looking at in terms of valuation include the $4.9 billion in free cash flow the company generated in 2019. Considering a current market cap of $50 billion, NILSY's price to free cash flow multiple of 10x is priced more closely to BHP Group Ltd. (BHP) which trades at a similar ratio. Gold miners like Newmont Corp. (NEM) and Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) trade with higher premiums at 26.7x and 31.8x each.

On the other hand, in terms of EV to Revenue, Nornickel trading at a 4.1x multiple is priced more closely to the precious metal miners. NEM and GOLD each trade at 4.6x and 4.9x EV to revenue multiple respectively compared to 2.7x for BHP. Considering Nornickel's balancing exposure between industrial metals and PGM's, we sense that NILSY is at least fairly valued on a comparable basis.

Data by YCharts

Not mentioned above is the Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) which is the second-largest producer of palladium and number three in gold. We have a more positive outlook on SBSW, given it's more of a pure-play on precious metals compared to NILSY which could be weighed down by weaker sentiment in nickel and copper for example. The risk here is that the global cyclical outlook deteriorates leading to the more extended downside for copper and nickel in particular, while potentially undermining the trends in palladium. We think gold could outperform in this scenario while palladium takes a back seat as simply an industrial commodity.

(source: finviz.com)

Verdict

While recognizing the positive company fundamentals, we take a more cautious view on the stock, given its exposure to industrial metals like copper and nickel. Nornickel today is very much a macro trade and our view is that it will require a rebound of global growth expectations to support a sustained upside in the stock from the current level. We would consider taking a more bullish outlook on a pullback in share towards the $24 level which may present a more compelling buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBSW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.