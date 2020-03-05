Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/2/20

Includes: DAL, EHI, ET, IFF, NOG, PPR, SIX
by: InsiderInsights
InsiderInsights
Long/short equity, research analyst, insider ownership, behavioral finance
Daily Insider Ratings
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/2/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Six Flags Ent (SIX),
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR),
  • Northern Oil and Gas (NOG),
  • Energy Transfer (ET),
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI), and
  • Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU),
  • Morgan Stanley (MS), and
  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Strategic Education (STRA),
  • Boston Beer (SAM),
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR),
  • Masco (MAS),
  • Casella Waste (CWST),
  • BlackLine (BL),
  • Apollo Global (APO), and
  • Aerie Pharm (AERI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Berkshire Hathaway

BO

Delta Air Lines

DAL

B

$45,308,488

2

Warren Kelcy L

CEO,DIR

Energy Transfer

ET

B

$42,560,000

3

Cottage Holdco B V

BO

Coty

COTY

JB*

$37,473,244

4

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$13,061,066

5

Ruchim Arik W

DIR

Six Flags Ent

SIX

B

$12,536,015

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$3,558,890

7

Rowling Robert B

BO

Northern Oil and Gas

NOG

B

$2,700,413

8

Luczo Stephen J

DIR

Morgan Stanley

MS

B

$2,248,735

9

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,460,418

10

Kingston Brian

CEO

Brookfield Property REIT

BPYU

B

$1,249,500

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Laubies Pierre

CEO,DIR

Coty

COTY

S

$37,473,244

2

Rowan Marc J

MD,DIR,BO

Apollo Global

APO

S

$28,840,970

3

Silberman Robert

CB,DIR

Strategic Education

STRA

AS

$18,886,724

4

Foresite Capital Mgt II

BO

Aerie Pharm

AERI

JS*

$17,070,000

5

Calagione Samuel A Iii

F

Boston Beer

SAM

S

$9,181,750

6

Khan Adeel

CFO

Rexford Industrial Realty

REXR

S

$8,793,393

7

Manoogian Richard

DIR

Masco

MAS

S

$4,211,655

8

Spanicciati Mario

DIR

BlackLine

BL

S

$3,781,333

9

Ittycheria Dev

CEO,DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,455,519

10

Casella John W

CEO,DIR

Casella Waste

CWST

AS

$2,675,684

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.