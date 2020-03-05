Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/2/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/2/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are on the rise, and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Six Flags Ent (SIX),

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR),

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG),

Energy Transfer (ET),

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI), and

Delta Air Lines (DAL).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU),

Morgan Stanley (MS), and

Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Strategic Education (STRA),

Boston Beer (SAM),

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR),

Masco (MAS),

Casella Waste (CWST),

BlackLine (BL),

Apollo Global (APO), and

Aerie Pharm (AERI).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

MongoDB (MDB), and;

Coty (COTY).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Berkshire Hathaway BO Delta Air Lines DAL B $45,308,488 2 Warren Kelcy L CEO,DIR Energy Transfer ET B $42,560,000 3 Cottage Holdco B V BO Coty COTY JB* $37,473,244 4 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $13,061,066 5 Ruchim Arik W DIR Six Flags Ent SIX B $12,536,015 6 Saba Capital Mgt BO Western Asset Global High Income Fund EHI B $3,558,890 7 Rowling Robert B BO Northern Oil and Gas NOG B $2,700,413 8 Luczo Stephen J DIR Morgan Stanley MS B $2,248,735 9 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,460,418 10 Kingston Brian CEO Brookfield Property REIT BPYU B $1,249,500

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Laubies Pierre CEO,DIR Coty COTY S $37,473,244 2 Rowan Marc J MD,DIR,BO Apollo Global APO S $28,840,970 3 Silberman Robert CB,DIR Strategic Education STRA AS $18,886,724 4 Foresite Capital Mgt II BO Aerie Pharm AERI JS* $17,070,000 5 Calagione Samuel A Iii F Boston Beer SAM S $9,181,750 6 Khan Adeel CFO Rexford Industrial Realty REXR S $8,793,393 7 Manoogian Richard DIR Masco MAS S $4,211,655 8 Spanicciati Mario DIR BlackLine BL S $3,781,333 9 Ittycheria Dev CEO,DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,455,519 10 Casella John W CEO,DIR Casella Waste CWST AS $2,675,684

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

