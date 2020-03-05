Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (SCCAF) CEO David Friesema on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTC:SCCAF) Q4 2019 Results Conference Call March 5, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Friesema - Director and Chief Executive Officer

Craig De Pratto - Chief Financial Officer

Stewart Schaefer - Chief Business Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Bank - CIBC

Sabahat Khan - RBC Capital Markets

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session.

David Friesema

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us. With me this morning are Craig De Pratto, our Chief Financial Officer and Stewart Schaefer, our Chief Business Development Officer.

2019 marked Sleep Country’s 25th year in business, and I’m proud of our track-record of profitable growth and last year was no exception. In 2019, we delivered results by executing against our value creation strategy, resulting in improved sleep for hundreds of thousands of Canadians and further market share gains.

The final quarter of 2019 was strong, propelled by robust Black Friday and boxing week results across our Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy brands. In fact, Endy achieved 88% growth over the prior year during these periods. And Sleep Country delivered well over a million incremental dollars over Black Friday weekend versus the prior year.

Our 16.5% Q4 revenue growth and market share improvement reflect the strength and relevance of our evolving business model and strategy. Topping Sleep Country’s list of achievements in 2019 was the expansion of our omni-channel network, enabling us to reach more Canadians any way they choose to shop.

We understand where and how Canadians are buying their sleep products, and are making investments to better serve the customers of today and tomorrow. The launch of our Cloud based Oracle eCommerce platform in Q4 enriched our online and mobile presence by offering our entire assortment of mattresses online and delivering an enhanced user experience.

Results from our re-launch website have exceeded our expectations and we look forward to building upon this foundation with expanded merchandise assortment and enhanced capabilities in the year ahead.

To further bolster our reach we opened 12 new stores in 2019 four of which are in enclosed malls and renovated and additional 26 stores. Resulting in 70% of our store network now being in our new concept.

One of the new stores opened last year in Chicoutimi, Quebec drove our biggest opening weekend ever. New store return on investment continues to be very strong, with an average payback of only 1.2 years.

Further, new and existing stores continue to perform even as our digital footprint grows, demonstrating the complementary nature of our channel strategy. Rounding out our network are our strategic partnerships with Walmart and Urban Barn.

In 2019, we launched the Bloom lineup on walmart.ca and executed two back to school pop-up shops in the GTA. The exposure generated from our Walmart partnership propelled excellent Bloom sales in our stores during key events.

Our growth from retail partnerships, digital properties, new stores and significant growth from Endy combined with a 1.9% growth in the Sleep Country same-store sales in Q4 proves the strength of our overall strategy to drive results. It is important to note that our same-store sales results do not include any growth from Endy. Endy will be included in our results beginning in Q1 fiscal 2020.

I’m pleased to share that our key metrics remain strong in Q4. As we continue to see increases in mattress and accessory AUSP. Basket size, network wide traffic in-store and online and growing conversion rates of shoppers to buyers.

New and loyal customers continue to respond positively to our expanding mattress and accessory collections. With increases of 15.4% and 20.6%, respectively in Q4, demonstrating our ability to identify and serve the sleep needs of Canadians.

As an example of our commitment to bringing Canadians the best in sleep products from around the world. In 2019, we launched two exclusive partnerships. Starting with Simba, the Hybrid matters from Europe with more than 45,000, five star reviews and an exclusive Canadian distribution deal with BlanQuil, the consumer favorite weighted blanket brand, widely popular with American consumers and endorsed by celebrities. These partnerships helped to fuel our overall accessory business.

Of course, we can’t talk about 2019 successes without discussing Endy. We are thrilled with this strategic acquisition and all that it brings to our business. With thanks to Raj, Mike and the entire Endy team. We are very happy with how the relationship has progressed in our first full year together.

Our strategic plan involves growing each of our brands individually, and Endy has made excellent strides on that front, delivering strong and profitable growth in 2019, which accelerated in Q4.

Highlights from Endy’s performance include a tremendous increase in brand search demand in Q4 and significant revenue gains made in multiple provinces as we built out awareness of the Endy brand geographically as well.

In addition to top and bottom-line growth, the Endy team has maintained their commitment to customer experience. As evidenced by winning the Readers Choice Award for Best Mattress Store.

The integration of Endy into our business has been instrumental to the success of our 25th year, and we will continue to leverage knowledge and data across our brands to enable growth and efficiencies for many years to come.

I’m very proud of the team for delivering these results in 2019, while successfully implementing Phase one of our enterprise resource planning platform. Last year, we completed the imagine phase and in Q4 launched a new finance platform with the foundational elements of a new merchandising platform.

These new capabilities enable us to build upon our legacy of operational excellence through strengthening our data architecture, driving further analytics and data driven decision making. The new ERP platform also supports nimble and agile business management and process automation.

Capabilities, we believe will support our growth in today’s fast changing retail environment. Reaching Canadians in a compelling way remains a critical pillar of our success. In 2019, we launched our Tell Us Everything brand campaign across all channels, including TV, public relations, social media and digital along with our social content strategy.

Another more recent development was the implementation of our first ever influencer campaign, which generated fantastic results, more than quadrupling our social engagement in a month. As Sleep Country, we have been dedicated to enhancing the Canadian sleep experience for 25 years.

I’m excited about what we have accomplished in 2019 and look forward to continuing to execute against our value creation strategy for many years to come. Craig, I now turn the conversation over to you to discuss our financials.

Craig De Pratto

Thank you, Dave, and good morning everyone. Turning to the results, it is important to note that like previous three quarters of 2019, this quarter’s numbers aren’t directly comparable to Q4 of fiscal 2018 mainly because of two reasons.

One, the inclusion of Endy in the Q4 2019 results, which as reminders Sleep Country acquired Endy in December of 2018. And two our adoption of the IFRS 16 accounting standards, which came into effect on January 1st of this year. I will explain the impact of these two items on the results as we run through the numbers.

In addition, we will use pro forma numbers for last year where possible. The pro forma numbers are compiled for Q4 and year-to-date fiscal 2018 to improve compatibility between the year-over-year results. By adjusting the reported 2018 results of the respective periods for estimated impacts of IFRS 16 and they are disclosed in the Q4 of fiscal 2019 MD&A and available on SEDAR.

As a reminder upon the adoption of IFRS 16 rental expense, which was previously recorded in cost of sales for our store leases and in G&A for our warehouse leases, is no longer recorded as rent expense in the P&L, but as instead recorded as depreciation on the right to use asset and interest expense on the lease liability.

Well, IFRS 16 has an impact on our gross profit, gross profit margin, EBITDA, operating EBITDA, net income, adjusted net income and earnings per share. There is no impact on the underlying business economics on how Sleep Country operates as a business and more importantly on our cash flow.

Before I dive into the impact of IFRS 16, I would like to reiterate that we are extremely pleased with our results for the quarter and for the year. Given the challenging retail landscape. We think it is worth noting upfront that our same-store sales excluding Endy are up. Our total sales accessories and eCommerce sales are showing double-digit growth and our mattress business continues to deliver strong growth and be our foundational pillar.

Moving on to the impact of IFRS 16 on Q4 2019. In the cost of sales section, depreciation relates to IFRS 16 increased by approximately 8.1 million straight-line rent which was previously recorded in the section was reduced by 9.6 million. In the G&A section, depreciation related to IFRS 16 increased by 0.9 million and straight-line rent expense of 1.2 million was removed.

On the interest expense line, the interest on lease liability increased by 2.8 million. The bottom-line impact on net income after tax was a decrease of 0.8 million, resulting in a $0.02 per share impact tied directly to this accounting standard change.

Under pro forma Q4 2018, the impact was as follows. In the cost of sales section, the depreciation increased by 7.5 million, straight-line rent was reduced by nine million. In the G&A section straight-line rent was lower by 1.3 million and depreciation increased by 0.9 million.

In the interest expense section, interest in the lease liability increased by 2.7 million and therefore, the bottom-line impact on net income after tax was a decrease of 0.6 million, which rounded up to $0.02 per share.

Now on to some of the quarters highlights. Let’s begin with revenue. As Dave also mentioned, our 25th year saw the highest fiscal revenue in the Company’s history. In the fourth quarter revenue increased by 16.5% to 186.5 million. On an annual basis, our revenue increased by 14.3% to 712.4 million, when compared to 623 million in the last year.

Our total sales growth over the year was driven by the addition of 12 new stores, our wrap stores coming into the comp base, positive same-store sales excluding Endy for the quarter at 1.9% and 0.3% for the entire year and lastly the acquisition of Endy generating top-line growth throughout the year.

The success of our strategic agenda to provide customers a more targeted and catered selection of total sleep products was reflected in our double-digit growth in both mattress and accessories revenues this year. As Dave mentioned, Q4 mattress revenue increased by 15.4% to 146.2 million, compared to 126.7 million in Q4 of 2018. On an annual basis, the total mattress sales increased by 13.7% to 564.7 million.

While the mattress growth was significant in and of itself. We achieved an accelerating growth in our accessories revenue, which show the strongest growth as a percentage of revenue and increased by 20.6% to 40.3 million from 33.4 million in the prior year. Demonstrating our ability to profitably stay ahead of the trends in this competitive retail landscape. On an annual basis accessories revenue again, saw an increase of 16.9% to 147.7 million.

As we explained on the first three conference calls of this fiscal year. Gross profit for the quarter is not directly comparable to that of a year ago due to the adoption of IFRS 16 accounting standard on January 1, 2019.

Gross profit during the fourth quarter increased by 25.8% to 59.7 million from 47.4 million in the same period of 2018. Our gross profit margin expand to 32% of revenue from 29.6% in the same period last year, or 30.6% on a pro forma basis, which restates the fiscal 2018 results to confirm IFRS 16.

The improvement in gross profit margin in Q4 2019 was primarily influenced by the following items. First, there is no sales or distribution compensation expenses that were incurred for the revenue generated through Endy’s online platform. This reduce sales and distribution compensation expense from 14.5% of revenue in 2018 to 12.9% in Q4 2019.

And two, decreased store occupancy costs tied to the IFRS accounting standard bringing down the occupancy costs to 3.3% of revenue in Q4 2019, down from 9% in 2018.

These improvements to gross profit were partially offset by the following items. Inventory and other directly related costs in Q4 2019 increased to 45.4% of revenue from 44.7% of revenue, driven largely by lower net rebates in the quarter, partially offset by lower direct product costs.

And lastly, increased depreciation expense of 5.8% of revenue was up from 1.6% in Q4 of 2018. Again, the majority of this impact was tied to IFRS 16 and the depreciation of the right of these assets.

Annually gross profit margin also expanded for the year to 31.3% from 29% in 2018, or 29.9% through the pro forma lens. The factors resulting in this improvement were similar to those in Q4 2019.

G&A expenses for the fourth quarter increased by 27.8% to 34.8 million, compared to 27.2 million in Q4 of 2018. As a percentage of revenue, G&A increased from 17% to 18.6%. This increase in spend was largely tied to the inclusion of Endy’s operations for the full quarter and full year and the adoption of IFRS 16.

Shining some additional light into G&A expenses for Q4 2019. The media and advertising expenses increased by 2.6 million mainly due to the inclusion of advertising expense related to Endy in Q4 of 2019 an increase in TV advertising, partially offset by a decrease in internet and newspaper advertising spend during the quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expense increased by 2.1 million, mainly due to increase in the intangible depreciation related to the implementation of the finance and merchandise module of our ERP, which was completed in Q4 of 2019.

In addition, our salaries, wages and benefits increased by 1.9 million, mainly due to the inclusion of compensation expense related to Endy for the entire fourth quarter of 2019, compared to partial inclusion post acquisition in Q4 of 2018.

Touching on credit card and financing charges briefly, this line item increased by $1 million to $5 million in the quarter compared to $4 million in Q4 of 2018. The reason for this increase is tied to the variable processing fees from the inclusion of Endy in addition to the company providing our customers with longer term financing plans.

Annually G&A expenses increased by 32 million or 34.2% to 125.8 million from 93.8 million in 2018. Similar to Q4, 2019, the annual increase is mainly attributable to the increase of Endy since its acquisition in December 2018. The adoption of IFRS 16 effective January one 2019, and the impact of higher processing fees related to providing our customers with longer term financing plans.

Moving on from G&A, our operating EBITDA for Q4 increased by 59.5% to 41.3 million, or 22% of revenue, compared to 25.9 million last year, with a pro forma view for Q4 2018 were operating EBITDA was 36.2 million. This represents an increase of 14%. This is a direct result of a strong revenue growth as Dave and I already discussed, compared with improved gross profit margins and partially offset with increased G&A expense.

On an annual basis, operating EBITDA increased by 47.4% to $155.9 million or 21% of revenue, compared to $105.8 million in fiscal 2018. Again with pro forma, this represents a $10.9 million increase as operating EBITDA was $145 million at this time last year.

Finance related expenses increased in the fourth quarter to 5.3 million, up from 1.3 million in Q4 2018, this is largely due to the adoption of IFRS 16 and increased interest expenses related to the acquisition of Endy. Similarly, on an annual basis, the finance related expenses increased by 16.7 million.

Our adjusted net income for Q4 increased by 0.9 million to 15.7 million or $0.43 per share from what from 14.8 million or $0.40 per share in Q4 of 2018. We rounded off our fiscal 2019 adjusted net income at 59.3 million or $1.60 per share, compared to 63.9 million or $1.72 cents per share in 2018. This represents a decrease of 4.6 million or 7.2%.

This decrease was mainly a result of G&A expenses, higher finance related expenses and lower stock-based compensation costs tied to the forfeiture of options and performance stock units for eligible employees who left during the year in 2019, compared to 2018.

These items were partially offset by favorable gross profit, decrease in income tax expense and an increase in other income as a result of insurance compensation received. On an annual pro forma basis, our adjusted net income and net income decreased by 2.1 million or $0.06 per share and 1.7 million or $0.05 per share respectively.

Net cash flows generated by operating activity in fiscal year 2019 was 132.1 million, compared to 68.1 million last year. This represents positive impact of 136.9 million in cash items generated from operating activities, offset by $4.8 million of cash used towards working capital.

Net cash flows used in investing activities was 35.4 million in 2019, compared to 93.2 million in 2018. As a reminder, in 2018, this figure included the acquisition of Endy for 66 million. Unsurprisingly in the current year, a large contributing factor to our investments of 35.4 million was the additional spend on the investment in our ERP and new eCommerce platform as well as new store openings, renovations and maintenance CapEx.

In terms of our cash position, and at the end of 2019, we came out at $44 million, compared to $30 million last year. As of December 31, 2019 our existing credit facility balance was 175.8 million, compared to 68.6 million at the same time last year.

Our NCIB, which authorized us to purchase up to 25% of the average daily trading volume to a maximum of 1.2 million shares expired on February 27, 2020. We have since submitted a request to the TSX for a new program.

As of December 31, 2019 Sleep Country had purchased approximately 510,000 common shares for cancellation at an average price of 19.59 per share, for total consideration of approximately 10 million.

The final note I would like to mention, is that our Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.19.5 cents per share, payable on February 25, 2020 to the shareholders of record as at the close of business on February 14, 2020.

That completes my overview of the financial results back over to you Dave for closing remarks.

David Friesema

Thanks Craig. The great progress we have made this year is a direct reflection of the strength of our business model and the value and service we deliver to Canadians. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to deliver results by executing against our growth strategy, including as always focusing on our customers and our team, continuing to advance our digital banners, including expanding our merchandise assortment and enhancing the user experience on our website, growing our physical footprint by opening at least eight new stores next year, and renovating a further 25 to 30 stores to our fresh new concept, advancing our strategic retail and brand partnerships, and continuing to offer Canadians the most innovative products from around the world. And lastly, expanding our reach and customer engagement through targeted and compelling marketing.

Going forward, we expect to continue to grow each of our brands individually Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy and believe that our new ERP system and eCommerce platform, along with sharing our capabilities and best practices amongst banners will fuel this growth in 2020 and beyond.

As I mentioned, our fundamentals remain strong and we are deeply committed to continuing strengthen our core business and maintaining the magic that has driven our profitable success for the past 25 years.

At the same time, we continue to layer on strategic growth initiatives to evolve our model to serve the customers of today and tomorrow best. We are executing a clear value creation strategy and feel confident we will drive continued market share expansion and profitable growth for many years to come.

As Endy marks its fifth birthday in March and we celebrate 25 years at Sleep Country, Dormez-vous, it is exciting to think about the value our partnership is unlocking. By coming together, we are able to best serve the sleep needs of all Canadians at all stages and in all channels.

On an internal note, Sleep Country, Dormez-vous is once again certified as a great place to work and receive recognition in the following categories. Best Places to Work for Mental Health, Best Workplaces for Giving Back, and Best Workplaces in Retail and Hospitality.

We are also very proud of our progress in 2019 to help the environment and people in need through our comprehensive mattress donation and recycling program. In 2019, alone, over 138,000 mattresses and foundation units were diverted from landfills through donation or recycle.

I would be remiss not to discuss how we are responding to COVID-19, or Corona Virus. We have established a robust plan to address the situation both internally and externally. Internally, we are communicating and educating our teams on the facts and listening to our associates and customers to ensure we are ahead of any concerns.

Externally, we are constantly assessing the risk to our entire supply chain, including the impact on sourcing, inventory levels and marketing campaigns. To-date, we have not seen an immediate impact. However, we appreciate that the situation changes daily and are continually updating the plan to mitigate future impact on our business.

Finally, as always, we remain committed to providing our customers with a safe and healthy environment Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy.

In closing, as we enter into a new decade, Sleep Country is uniquely positioned to continue to grow market share and exceed our customers’ expectations. Our growing 276 store chain, leading digital banners, collection of the most relevant brands in sleep today and ability to serve Canadians coast-to-coast with white club delivery service combined to create a recipe for success not easily duplicated.

We have been dedicated to enhancing the Canadian sleep experience for 25 years, and we look forward to continuing to fulfill our promise while also investing in future growth for many years to come.

With that we conclude our remarks and open the floor for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator instructions] Our first question today comes from Matt Bank from CIBC. Please go ahead.

David Friesema

Good morning Matt.

Matt Bank

Good morning. I guess can we start with same-store sales and if you could give any additional detail on the drivers, so anything on same-store traffic and then trends either by month or by region, anything would be helpful?

David Friesema

So I would say as we have talked in the past, we grow our same-store sales by traffic, closing rates, average unit selling price and we saw again, traffic was not up in same-store sales, but we saw it vary throughout the country and we were comfortable with where we saw our traffic. We did see improvement in conversion rates, we also saw improvement and average unit selling price.

And so we were quite pleased with way that quarter unfolded, especially around some of the holiday weekends, we really felt we were able to capture a lot more business. And so, frankly, October was a little bit slower and it got stronger at the last two months of the quarter. There is some of the color for you.

Matt Bank

Great, thank you. And then turning to SG&A and specifically meeting advertising expense. So, it looks like that was up about 200 basis point as a percentage of sales, pretty consistently Q1 through Q3 and then was up only about 40 bps in Q4. So, is there is there some timing there and then and then also how do we think about ad expense growing versus sales in 2020?

David Friesema

Sure. I will let Craig answer any of the dollar questions, but I just wanted to say, as we said at the end of Q3, and we have said in the past, our marketing expense isn’t always exactly the same on a quarter-over-quarter basis and we have to watch out for that.

And on a couple of occasions we did as in Q3, we are held accountable for having higher marketing expense and we explained it was more branding and that it would come back into line and that is what you are seeing a lot of.

Craig De Pratto

Yes. And just kind of quarter-over-quarter as Dave mentioned, we did see the step down from about 8.5% of sales in Q3 down to 7.2%. Some of the de-levering year-over-year was mainly driven by the Endy acquisition rolling through, cause they do have a higher percentage of marketing, compared to their sales versus our core business.

And, in terms of kind of what is a good kind of a level to set for 2020, we feel that at the end of 2019, it is a good proxy as a percentage of total sales for the three banners Sleep Country, Dormez-vous and Endy as a percentage of sales.

Matt Bank

When you say end of 2019 is a good proxy, do you mean the full year 2019 number or the Q4 2019 number?

Craig De Pratto

The full year.

Matt Bank

Okay. Thank you. That is it for me.

David Friesema

Thanks Matt. And by the way, while we are waiting for the next question, we do realized that our comments were longer than normal this time and that had a lot to do with FRS 16 and the Endy acquisition and so hopefully, you got a lot out of it and we are going to continue to - those should not be nearly as in depth in the future.

David Friesema

Good morning.

Sabahat Khan

Hi, good morning. Thanks. Just on the gross margin side, the numbers came in somewhat higher than we are looking for, and can you maybe talk about, what the drivers there were, was it just the full quarter of Endy there? Was it maybe the type of mattresses you were selling in the quarter? I just want to understand the driver and then were the Endy now in your numbers for a full year at the kind of similar question to the last one, is this gross margin number a good proxy going forward for us?

Craig De Pratto

Yes, I Sabahat, it is Craig here. Some of the efficiencies that we saw on the gross profit line item where, I will go through the positives first and then offset by some items that went in the delevering direction as well. Our sales and distribution costs, we did see that a lever by about 1.6% on the quarter.

And that is really, the sales that are driven by the Endy business, are not for which the commission structure that we have in our core business of Sleep Country, Dormez-vous. And other good news in that bucket is our SCC and Dormez-vous compensation and sales commission also remained flat. So, we didn’t see any levering or de-levering there. So, the main pickup there was the Endy business rolling through.

And then the next big piece is really an efficiency that is caused by the IFRS 16 bucket within the cost of sales stack. In this area, we did see a pickup on the rent and occupancy from about 9% to about a 3.3% pickup. So, a significant pickup there of about 5.7% in occupancy costs, and then that gets offset by depreciation on the right to use asset, that flows through in the other direction. So, it is a net overall pickup from the IFRS 16 standard of about 1.5%.

The other item in the cost of sales stack that did go in the other direction is tied to inventory direct costs, net of rebates. On a positive note within that bucket, we did see our product costs and product margin improve somewhat tied to the split of accessories and the weighting of sales mix to accessories.

And then we did see a lower rebate in Q4. This is not to say that we won’t see that benefit in Q1. It is somewhat tied to timing of purchases, when we purchase the goods the rebate gets attached to the inventory item and then gets relieved once the good is it subsequently shift. So, we don’t see that as a loss rebate, which is somewhat of timing and we should see that back in Q1 of 2020.

Sabahat Khan

Alright, great. And then just directionally speaking, I think when you acquired Endy, the EBITDA margin was lower, but obviously they have lower SG&A. Should we assume that it might be a similar or higher gross margin business or how does that compare to the legacy Sleep Country gross margin?

Craig De Pratto

I think it is where our results came in at, we shouldn’t see significant variations expected in that area. So I wouldn’t say that we should expect significant levering in that line item or delevering. So I think it is a deepest proxy.

And then the only thing just on the Endy business is you had mentioned G&A being lower that does get - there is some different real estate within the Endy business model, where again, as mentioned on the SG&A piece, the marketing and advertising spend is higher for Endy.

Sabahat Khan

Alright great. And then can you maybe comment on I guess, in early days of the eCommerce platform? Are you noticing anything different in the consumer take up of mattresses from kind of the traditional Sleep Country model versus what you have historically seen in the Endy model kind of price point or just consumer use of the website anything you can share?

David Friesema

Sure. I think while we share that, I will just get a little bit more of an overall comment and reminder. We rolled out our new eCommerce platform at the end of last year. And we are pleased with the improvement that we see in that over our old site.

And one of the biggest differences is that we do carry the majority of our products online now. I will say that we are still in the process of optimizing and making the site as good as we want it to be in the future. And that is an ongoing process.

But what we are seeing is we are seeing more sales across our full product line, rather than just obviously the Bloom products that we sell. And so we are actually pleasantly surprised by how many people are willing to buy a traditional mattress online through our website. And we will continue to be able to optimize that as we move forward.

Sabahat Khan

And then just on the performance of sort of the new store openings and some of the mall openings. Are those also still tracking in-line with your expectations? How are some of the nearest store, I guess in the bigger shopping centers performing for you?

David Friesema

Yes. We have no reason to feel that our real estate strategy is not going well. We have opened approximately 70 stores since went public. Our same-store sales have continued to get - our average sales per store have continued to grow through that period of time. And frankly, our payback on stores even with more expensive mall stores is falling in the same category at 1.2 years payback on a store.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then last one for me. Of the kind of at least eight stores that you are looking to open this year. Is there a focus on a region or type of stores or market that you are looking to add those into?

David Friesema

No. We have investigations all the time going on across the whole country. And we know where we want our next many stores to be and as we find the best opportunities across the board then we can take those.

And the one thing that we have mentioned for the last year or so and was again in 2019 successful. We are still also very, very much looking at the satellite type stores. I mentioned the store in Chicoutimi, Quebec that we open and it was the biggest opening weekend we have had. So just because it is in a smaller town doesn’t mean it is not a good location or a very advantageous place to be.

Sabahat Khan

Great. Thank you.

David Friesema

Good morning Vishal.

Vishal Shreedhar

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Management noted in the script that it aims to advance strategic retail partnerships. Maybe you can expand on that and talk about your thoughts on the partnerships that you have right now and how they are progressing?

David Friesema

So well, first of all, Stewart Schaefer would normally answer this and he is writing notes right now, because he is not feeling well. He has a sore throat. So he might chime in a little bit. But his voice is not what it should be today. So, one of the things that we have always done as a company is we wanted to be the house of brands. And we wanted to make sure that we offer the best selection to our customers.

So that has been since we have been around for 25 years. And so we can continue to do that now in our stores, as we did with Simba, as we have done with BlanQuil, as we have done in other times across our history. And so there are many other companies we are looking at, to talk to have exclusive relationships.

And that is the nice thing about having as much market share as we do in our breadth of stores is that we can both bring something to the table that benefits each other, whether it be marketing dollars that they bring, whether it be our stores that we bring our expertise that we bring, and we are finding that to be a real additive to both sides of that equation.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay. And just on the actual brands that Sleep Country offers. Through this period of coverage, I have noticed that it has expanded fairly significantly and that is part of management’s goal. But are you noticing at some point to consumers get decision fatigue as they review the portfolio and they just try and decide among all these options that Sleep Country offers?

David Friesema

Well, I think the one thing you have to keep in mind and it is one of our strength is that our in-store experience is very good and we have very long tenured people that have a lot of expertise. And every single one of our transactions generally is assisted.

So, we are able to really explain to the customer, listen to the customer, talk to them and understand what their needs are and help them make the right decision. So, as long as you are bringing out new products that actually have different qualities than other products that might be associated with different customers, which we always do. It shouldn’t be confusing.

Stewart Schaefer

Vishal I will add that our choice of partners and brands that we bring in is very important to us in terms of the branding that they do and the awareness that they are creating through their own advertising campaigns.

Because in the end, as Dave mentioned, our positioning as the house of brands, the traffic and the investments that they are making on their own is driving additional traffic not just specifically for their own brand, but for our entire network.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, and on the traffic, management noted total traffic increase for the network and a little bit decline on an in-store basis. Wondering if the traffic on the per store basis that decline is that due to cannibalization from your store growth? Or is that just market fatigue from the consumer, do you have any insights on that?

David Friesema

So, I think there is a few different category of buckets to look at. So, number one is, as a general rule, we don’t feel that we are seeing cannibalization in our stores from ourselves across the Board. We measure that carefully.

Now I will say and we have talked about it before, in some of mall stores which are very centrally located. Whenever you open a store closely located to another, you might see some for that 12 month period. And so we are seeing that.

Outside of that we can really look at our same-store sales as a reflection of what the consumer confidence is in a particular market. And so we spend a lot of time making sure that we understand our traffic flows, and that we have a really good explanation for are we causing it? Is the market causing it? or is it something unknown.

And we are very comfortable as we look across the country that there is good reasons for where it is high, and there is good reasons for where it is not as high.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, and just moving on to your average unit selling price. Management noted increases again and I’m wondering, what is that related to particularly as you as you add these mattresses, some of them seem to be attacking the lower price points or at the lower end of the range. So, I’m just surprised to see that the average price point continues to go up. Maybe you can describe that dynamic for me.

David Friesema

Well, I think again, it kind of goes back to what we talked about a minute ago with our expertise in store and making sure that we are showing the customer what we have listening to them. Generally speaking, given a good education and the understanding of how important sleep is, a person will generally buy something a little bit more expensive, because they realized that suits their needs more, and that is nothing new.

But we also bring in product at all price point. And we have always had products at all price points. So, that is also nothing new. So, while you are seeing some things that might be lower price, we are also bringing in things that are higher priced, and it is a good balance.

Vishal Shreedhar

Okay, thanks very much for your color.

David Friesema

Thank you.

David Friesema

Good morning Stephen.

Stephen MacLeod

Good morning Dave, good morning Craig. Just a couple of questions here. I just wanted to go back to your comments around the Corona Virus and COVID-19. Obviously understanding that you maybe haven’t seen anything to-date. Can you just talk a little bit about or could you just remind us about the supply chain and how it is currently set up in terms of across and the accessories in the Sleep Country?

David Friesema

Sure. Generally speaking, we would have exposure to offshore product in both Endy and Sleep Country in some of our areas, but generally speaking, it is not as much in the mattress side as it is in the accessory side. So, first of all the mattresses we get some components or some of our suppliers get components from offshore and some of our mattress do come from offshore, but it is a lower percentage.

On the accessory side, it is a little bit higher percentage, but we do also have alternatives that are more locally produced. So, if this were to continue, it would not be completely unworthy of us keeping a very close eye on it. We are certainly not in a position of many of other retailers or other companies in Canada, as far as how serious it could get.

The other side of that equation is, we are talking to all of our suppliers every week and many of them are already in production. So, it is not like we are sitting back saying, we think we are going to be okay because they are going to start in a couple of weeks. There are a lot of that are already back up in production.

Stephen MacLeod

Right. Okay. That is helpful. And then just turning to the eCommerce platform. You talked a little bit about expanding or merchandising assortment. Can you just expand a little bit on that, on what that means? I was under the impression that you already had everything or I guess the majority of your in-store offering already online.

David Friesema

Well, we do, but that is really only been since the end of last year. So, prior to rolling out our new eCommerce platform, we sold accessories and we sold the Bloom product and we sold Simba product. And when we rolled out the new eCommerce platform, we still carry all those products, but we have added most of the mattresses that we carry in our store. So, that is still very new.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. And then in terms of the new store outlook, you talked about - in the prepared remarks and the press release, I think a minimum of eight new stores for 2020. Can you talk a little bit about, what maybe pushes you - what the high end of that range could be? I mean, historically it is been Eight to 12. Just curious is it actually do you think you would maybe can’t do 12 this year?

David Friesema

No. Let’s be really clear about this one. Our methodology and our messaging isn’t changing. We just found it saying eight to 12 was confusing, because some years we do more than 12, and then we are having to answer question why you we ran over 12. So, over the last year, we have been telling people that we are just going to go now to say more than eight, because it really is the same statement and it is less confusing, but our feeling of our ability to open stores has not changed.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That is great. And then maybe just finally, I just wanted to clarify, Craig, your commentary around SG&A and gross margin. Did I understand correctly that the SG&A rate and the gross margin percentage for 2019 is a good proxy for what you would expect going forward? Or is it still fair to assume that, you could still see leverage on SG&A as you drive further sales growth?

Craig De Pratto

Yes. I would say, on the margin, the margin profile and gross margin is a good proxy. And now where on the SG&A, we are in a year of transitioning our ERP system, a release to will be throughout the year and there is a different license component to the new ERP. So, I think in terms of levering in that area in 2020, I would say we probably won’t see us in levering. I would also say on the other side, we shouldn’t see a significant delevering in any regard as well.

The only difference is that, we will continue to have a full year of Endy rolling through that does have a lower EBITDA margin, but we also had that in 2019. The main difference is where we did see some additional investments in Q3 specifically around the brand of Endy.

I think we will see some opportunity on the marketing side of the business, and that is why we have kind of said that end of year percentage of sales for marketing is a good kind of, I guess measurement to go by on that marketing spend side. So, you will see a little bit of efficiencies there on the growth and sales at the Endy business.

But, outside of that, I would say it is going to be a pretty fair proxy of where the business is at with some pressures from the ERP investment on licensing, but some, a little bit of pickup on the marketing side of the Endy business.

Stephen MacLeod

Right. Okay. And then just on the gross margin side. Would you not expect to see higher gross margin as you increase your proportion of accessory sales?

Craig De Pratto

Yes. There will be. Like I said, I think in terms of mix and we do see, we are seeing double-digit growth compounding over a strong growth in the accessories piece. So, you should expect some efficiency there. Yes, I think that is a fair statement. Yes. So, we might see a little bit of opportunity there.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay.

David Friesema

And the only thing I would like to add to that is, our gross margin percentage is - our product margins are quite healthy and we want to make sure that we have a good mix of that. So again, I’m not taking away from what Craig said, because he is completely accurate. But, our gross margin are already quite high and we just want to make sure we are cautious on that.

Stephen MacLeod

Right. Okay. And then maybe just one more, if I could. Craig, in the last call you mentioned, putting some more discrete parameters around the NCIB and the dividend. Is that something that you are in a position to share this point or it is something maybe for future quarters?

Craig De Pratto

Yes. So, one I will touch on there, because we didn’t touch on to the prepared remarks is. As you can see, we did act on our NCIB in quarter four. So, we did buyback over 500,000 shares. So, obviously, that did move up in terms of the priorities of our capital allocation.

And then in terms of the broader strategy, which we do intend to come to the market with some ranges in the future around how we think about dividends debt payment NCIB program. We will have more to share in upcoming quarters.

And then we did also get approval by the TSX and release the renewal of the NCIB program. So we have put that in place for the next year as well. So I would say more to come in the future. But NCIB has been a priority that we didn’t see in Q4. We did act on that.

Stephen MacLeod

Okay. That is great. Thank you.

David Friesema

Good morning Brian.

Brian Morrison

Hey good morning team. If I could just follow-up on that question of buyback. Maybe you could just talk to us about what your target leverage is?

David Friesema

Again, I think when we look at the capital allocation strategy, we will also be looking at and sharing our comfort levels around leverage, as well as some of the opportunities we see with working capital. Right now, we do not feel we are, levered to extent where we may be could be in the future, but we are also very comfortable with where we are at.

So again, I’m not trying to kick the can on this one, but I would just say we will have more to share on the next call around some of the parameters around capital allocation, but also as it relates to our comfort around leverage and more cohesive plan going forward. So that we can be a little bit more succinct in our messaging to investors and to the market.

Brian Morrison

And then just one follow-up question. I don’t mean to repeat something. But with respect to your operating margin, I hear all the pluses and minuses. Now that we have IFRS 16 and all the impact of comparables behind us. Is the message here that operating leverage, and I’m specifically talking about the EBIT margin. The operating margin should be flat as we look at 2020. And then, can you maybe just talk about your approach to me in advertising? I see that sequentially, the rate of growth was down in Q4. I presume that is just the timing issue. But if the economy is to remain challenge your approach to media and advertising. How that will play out?

David Friesema

Yes. I will talk to the EBITDA piece of the business and then Dave, maybe can add some color around marketing. I think your comments are fair. We should see our operating EBITDA in a very, very similar range. Again, where we see some items within the G&A stacks specifically -.

[Technical Difficulty].

- that are - that haven’t been as connected with us in the past. And so again one of the things we want to do is we want to open up more to more ethnic communities, we want to open up more to even more rural communities, which is also part of our real estate play and we are seeing those taking hold. But when you look at the urban customer that - the suburban customer that has always been very loyal to us, we are still seeing strengthen those.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks you. that is helpful.

David Friesema

Thank you.

Sabahat Khan

Thanks. Just a quick one on the ERP, can you maybe give a timeline of sort of the next phase of rollout just more focused on when the ERP goes live in-store. And your comment around running a dual system, is that sort of to make sure that when it does go live in-stores, even if there is issues with a new one, you have a backup system working that is a little bit clear on timing and the process?

David Friesema

Sure, so we are still working out the final planning on how we are developing the system, and then when we are rolling it out. But our plan is to roll out our first platform over the next quarter. And then as that stabilizes, just continue to start rolling out region after, region after that. And our hope is to have that done by the end of the year or a little after that depending on how it starts.

There is two things to your point about running dual systems. Number one is we are not planning to throw the switch for all of our regions at once. So, as we roll over, we will have some regions on the new system and some on the old so that is why we have both.

And to answer your second question is, yes, if we roll out a region and we find out that there for some reason as a challenge, we can roll back to the old system. So, as I said, we are really trying to make sure this has a smooth rollout as possible. And then it can’t hurt our business, even though it might make us pull our hair out, it won’t hurt our business.

Sabahat Khan

Thank you.

David Friesema

Thank you.

Stephen MacLeod

Hi I just had one follow-up question. You talked about your expectation or your outlook for sort of continued market share gains in terms of your outlook. Can you just prioritize or maybe give us color around where you see the largest market share gain opportunity, whether it is eCommerce, accessories, et cetera?

David Friesema

So, when we talk about market share, we have to break it into two different - actually even probably more than two categories. But in a big stroke, we would have one being mattresses, and one being accessories.

And as we have always said our accessories, we don’t really have a great understanding of what our market share is, because there is no unified source of that data. We have better understanding of how strong we are in pillows versus sheets and so on and so forth. But when you look at mattresses, that is where stat scan data helps us peg that a bit more.

Now, it is not 100% perfectly accurate either, but it is a very good trending system and using the same parameters on mattresses, we just at the end of 2019 feel that on a dollar basis across the 33.5% margin.

So, we are at the end of last year using the same parameters we were at 31.5% and this year 33.5% and so that is an interesting dynamic for us that one out of every three dollars spent on mattresses in Canada is with us.

And we still think we have room to grow there. We think we have more room to grow on the accessory side, because overall it is smaller. And by the way, online will play a role in that and so will our stores.

Stephen MacLeod

That is great. Thank you.

David Friesema

Thank you.

David Friesema

Well, thank you very much for all the great questions, and we look forward to talking to you at the release of our next results. Have a great day.

