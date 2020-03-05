Tencent Has A Bytedance Problem

Overall, all these risks, along with a high valuation, means that Tencent is no longer a buy.

The coronavirus may be providing an opportunity for competitors to take market share from Tencent.

Bytedance is also threatening to enter the gaming sector, which is one of Tencent's most lucrative segments.

For a few years, we have always admired Tencent(OTCPK:TCEHY) from afar. It has managed the incredibly hard task of finding dominance in multiple industries despite strong competition from other well-funded players. Today, however, we believe Tencent is losing its dominance as innovative startups like Bytedance start to capture more market share. We believe the current coronavirus crisis will only worsen this market share decline and possibly affect Tencent's advertising revenues substantially. Considering its current high valuation, we are rating Tencent a sell.

Bytedance(and other app companies) rising

For many years, Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent(or BAT for short) collectively represented the Chinese tech sector. They invested in any promising startups and it was hard to find large tech companies without their backing. Recently though, one company, Bytedance, has grown incredibly large without the backing of BAT, creating hit app after hit app.

Bytedance is mainly a threat to Tencent as, like Tencent, Bytedance mainly makes money through advertisement. The main reason why Bytedance is so successful is because of its hit app Douyin, or Tiktok(as it is known overseas). Douyin was one of the pioneers in the lucrative short video app market and today it has hundreds of millions of MAUs around the world. While we(and many others) cannot fathom why this app is such a hit with Gen Z, it is incredibly popular nevertheless and should not be ignored. Other than Douyin, Bytedance is also responsible for Jinri Toutiao, a news aggregator app, Xigua Video, and much more, but we believe growth in Douyin usage is the main reason Bytedance is taking share away from Tencent.

Source: Questmobile

As you can see from the chart above, Tencent's share of mobile time spent has dropped 3.6% YOY, losing share to Bytedance and other apps.

Note that the "other" segment is also growing quickly, with market share increasing by around 3.3%. It is not clear what these "other" apps are, but we believe this shows that competition is rising for Chinese eyeballs, which wouldn't be good news for Tencent.

We also recently read an article that announced that Bytedance was getting into the gaming sector, one of Tencent's most lucrative segments. Worse, Bytedance has already published 3 games that have broken into the top five free mobile games in China.

Early moves from TikTok maker ByteDance into gaming are showing signs of success, and the company hasn’t even developed a single game yet. But the company is already publishing games made by others, and three of those games broke into the top five free mobile games in China on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday. Source: abacus

It's hard to say whether Bytedance will be successful in the gaming space long term, but its early success should be a warning signal for Tencent investors.

Coronavirus: A gift and a curse

We're sure everyone has heard of the recent coronavirus by now. The virus has caused most cities in China to go into lockdown, but by forcing millions of people to stay at home, it has substantially boosted traffic of most apps and websites.

Source: quartz

As shown above, all of Tencent's apps - Tencent Video, QQ, Wechat, showed increased traffic during Lunar New Year 2020. However, increased traffic doesn't always lead to increased revenues. As the Chinese economy slowed to a halt, advertising budgets were slashed. According to Weibo, it expects revenues to fall 15-20% in Q1 2020 due to the coronavirus despite seeing a 30% increase in traffic.

Source: Q3 2019 presentation

Considering 19% of Tencent's revenue comes from online advertising, a decline in ad revenues would likely slow down growth substantially. On the bright side, revenues from online games would likely be strong as bored gamers start playing more games at home.

Overall, though, we believe Tencent would lose more than it benefits from the coronavirus. As the picture above shows, usage growth for competitor Douyin was far higher than usage growth for most of Tencent's products, so we believe competitors are taking advantage of the coronavirus to attract users and grow their market share.

Valuation

At its current stock price, Tencent trades at a $475bil market cap. Excluding net debt and investments of around $49bil, it would have an EV of around $426bil, representing around 30x FY 2018 earnings. Considering operating cost pressures, which have dented profit growth, and the other risk factors mentioned above, we do believe Tencent is fairly valued or even overvalued currently.

If it Bytedance fails to properly compete with Tencent in the gaming sector, and if the advertising market recovers, our bear case for Tencent might be proven wrong, but at the moment, Tencent is just too risky to be a buy.

Takeaway

Overall, although we do like Tencent a lot, with new competition taking market share and with the coronavirus scare, the company no longer seems to be undervalued, especially considering its high valuation. We would wait for a further pullback before buying Tencent again.

