Groupon: Still Too Much Hope Priced In

On balance, investors would do well to be patient and avoid this stock for now.

Groupon falls in value and attempts to reposition itself for growth.

Investment Thesis

Groupon (GRPN) appears to be trading cheaply since its valuation has taken a significant haircut. However, I argue that investors are not likely to be rewarded here, even after this aggressive sell-off. Avoid this stock for now, but revisit it at a later stage. Here's why:

(Source)

The Painful Reality

The graph that follows doesn't need much clarification:

Source: author's calculations

There is a clear trend that the business model is unraveling.

However much we wish to avoid dealing with the facts, it's undeniable -- Groupon was at one stage a promising enterprise with strong potential, however today, the facts paint a different and painful reality.

When a company faces consistent declines of double digits, something is very wrong with its business model.

To this effect, Groupon declares that it's exiting Goods business, stating that the landscape has become overly competitive and that customers are demanding expedient shipping on a fast array of products, which Groupon is poorly positioned to offer.

How About Its Long-Term Prospects?

Management highlights these long-term targets:

What would one expect management to do? They have to give investors some hope, that's their job.

Groupon notes that 2020 will be a challenging and unpredictable year as it navigates through situations that will be largely outside their control. There are high hopes that through 2020 and into 2021, Groupon will aim to remove as much as $125 million from its cost structure, allowing it to better leverage its revenues.

Moreover, Groupon notes that 2020 and 2021 will be building years as Groupon looks to reposition itself in 2022 with mid single-digit growth on its revenues.

Valuation -- Simply Too Speculative

There is always the chance that Groupon will make a surprisingly strong recovery, but this is highly unlikely.

The most important action for investors is to avoid pricing anchoring. This means, just because the investor paid a higher price and is now holding onto a loss, that hoping that things will not get worse, hoping that they will be able to breakeven in time, is not a good investment strategy.

In fact, investing in 'hope' rarely makes for a promising investment opportunity.

The one aspect which keeps me fairly interested in this company's long-term prospects is its strong balance sheet. Groupon has a net cash position of more than $500 million.

When asked on the call about its capital allocation priorities management was unwavering in its response, noting that it has no near-term intentions to repurchase its stock from these low levels, but rather seeks to reinvest back into its business.

In my mind, although Groupon wishes to position itself in the Experiences marketplace, and it will come against tough competition from the likes of TripAdvisor (TRIP) that is similarly focused on the same strategy. Although, thus far, neither of these companies has gained any meaningful traction here.

The Bottom Line

Groupon's market cap valuation has taken a huge beating. This becomes very attractive for contrarian investors. However, the most important aspect of investing is not to be contrarian for contrarian's sake but to be selective, contrarian, and correct.

Investors need to put the odds firmly in their favor, and simply because Groupon has fallen in value, does not automatically imply that there is a strong bargain opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.