Microsoft Could Be Worth A Defensive Investment Play

Introduction

Especially, investors with a long-term horizon often try to limit the risk of their investments, even if this reduces the chances of slightly higher returns. As far as stocks are concerned, so-called defensive investments and defensive portfolios, in particular, are intended to protect assets and still ensure a good return in the long term. Interestingly, Microsoft (MSFT) also seems to fulfill this category. For investors, this is particularly important because it would certainly justify a premium.

How the market sees a defensive stock

It is more likely that the market characterizes other companies as defensive investments than companies like Microsoft. For this, we simply look at the following indices.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF)

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF)

I was quite surprised to see that the DEF does not include Microsoft shares. The same applies to the IWD. At least, the holdings of QDEF consist of 4 percent of Microsoft shares. All three funds are aimed at investors who, in turn, want to limit their risk, i.e. invest primarily in defensive companies. Microsoft has outperformed all these funds significantly in the past years.

Of course, this does not necessarily mean that Microsoft is a defensive investment. However, I believe that despite the non- or small-consideration in the DEF, IWD, and QDEF, Microsoft certainly deserves a (bigger) place in these funds. When it comes to defining defensive companies, Investopedia actually offers a very useful wording:

A defensive stock is a stock that provides a constant dividend and stable earnings regardless of the state of the overall stock market. Because of the constant demand for their products, defensive stocks tend to remain stable during the various phases of the business cycle. A defensive stock should not be confused with a "defense stock," which refers to stock in companies that manufacture things like weapons, ammunition and fighter jets.

So, let's just take a closer look at Microsoft in the following. I think that investors here sometimes pay too little attention to the extent to which the company already contains the individual aspects of a defensive company.

It is a fact that Microsoft is only offered with a premium

The first thing I want to point out is that Microsoft is always traded at a premium price. In the case of Microsoft, some may say, the company is overpriced when it comes to such pure fundamental figures like PE ration, dividend yield, etc. And indeed, with a current P/E ratio of more than 30, Microsoft seems to be at least classified as a growth company rather than a defensive value company. The historically low dividend yield also underlines this assessment.

The net common payout yield is historically low as well and indicates an overvaluation too.

While it is common for growth companies to be generally valued higher than other companies normally considered defensive, it is also clear that Microsoft meets all the criteria to be considered as such a growth company. Hence, a certain premium is at least partially justified by the fact that Microsoft is delivering extremely sustained growth for many decades:

So, yes, there is no question that the company deserves a premium because of its past and also because of its current growth. But the fact is that not all strongly growing companies are automatically considered defensive companies. After all, growth alone does not tell us how a company will behave in a crisis or a crash.

The premium is justified not only by the growth but possibly even by the fact that the company is a defensive stock

However and concerning Microsoft, I believe that the premium price should not only result from a pure consideration of the company as a growth company but especially because it should also be considered as a defensive investment opportunity. This is because Microsoft meets some of the characteristics of the definition listed above. On the one hand, there are the pure growth figures in the operating business. But we have even more indices. For example, the company has increased its dividend every year for 16 years now, with some impressive growth figures. Even during the period of the major economic crisis in 2008 and 2009, it increased the dividend, thus demonstrating the resilience that characterizes defensive companies in particular:

Even if the dividend yield is historically low as shown above, the payout ratio is still low enough to ensure double-digit increases in the following years.

Microsoft also consistently buys back its shares. This also creates value for long-term investors, as the profit and the dividend are distributed among fewer shares.

Similarly, Microsoft seems to be increasingly tending to remain stable during the various phases of the macroeconomic business cycles. Of particular interest here is last week when the markets fell more than at any time since the financial crisis. Microsoft has lost less value at the end of the week than the above-mentioned funds as well as regained more value on Monday, the day of the market-wide countermovement.

Things to consider

The problem of the above consideration is obvious. So, it is questionable whether these short-term considerations are really meaningful. However, it can be said that last week was outstanding and there have been no such price losses since the financial crisis. Conversely, however, it must also be seen that on Tuesday of this week, Microsoft lost significantly more value than the defensive funds:

In volatile times, it is, therefore, difficult to draw firm conclusions from price movements. Nonetheless, a fundamental view of business shows that Microsoft is characterized by a constant demand for its products. And that's exactly what defensive companies are characterized by because they always generate sufficient sales even in times of crisis because people are simply dependent on the products. Cloud applications, services such as Office and operating systems are essential in today's world. Microsoft offers all this and is growing at an amazing pace.

(Source: 2Q business highlights)

Conclusion

Every investor has to make his own due diligence and I believe that investors must also attach importance to the character of a company in their due diligence. For some investors, this article may help to look at Microsoft from a different perspective. This particularly affects risk-averse investors who, due to Microsoft's high valuation, refrain from investing and prefer to invest in supposedly classic defensive stocks or funds. In view of Microsoft's business model, share price development and dividend history, it could, therefore, become increasingly clear that Microsoft also bears important characteristics of a defensive investment.

This consideration also influences how particularly risk-averse investors can invest in Microsoft. Since defensive companies are less vulnerable to crises, it makes sense to always invest in Microsoft in small tranches in order to take advantage of the cost average effect. It is equally reasonable not to trade these companies, but simply to leave them in the portfolio and continue to buy when prices fall back.

