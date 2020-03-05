Microsoft: The Cornerstone Of A Portfolio

Worst-case scenario, Microsoft has the balance sheet to see them through and massive amounts of recurring revenue.

Microsoft is one of the strongest companies in the world with a diversity of offerings across technology.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), along with the broader markets, has been hampered by the effects of COVID-19. Market-wide concerns have seen shares of Microsoft fall from their 52-week highs by as much as 19% with 10% daily swings.

While COVID-19 concerns are genuine, I believe sudden drops in Microsoft present buying opportunities for the long-term investor. Microsoft has many prospects on the table, and after fears die down, those prospects will shine through.

The COVID-19 Effect

COVID-19 has brought volatility to the markets in ways unseen since the 2008 financial crisis. I am writing this article while Microsoft is trading in the $160s. There's a good chance that, by the time you read it, it won't be anywhere near there.

If you're a trader, volatility is excellent. If you're an investor, it's not so good. A buy today at $165 could be a regret tomorrow if you see Microsoft trading in the $150s. Well, as you know, it's near impossible to time the markets, so let's discuss why Microsoft is a buy-and-hold stock today.

So far, the only negative news out of Microsoft is weaker guidance in their More Personal Computing segment thanks, in part, to supply chain woes. This makes complete sense, and I won't even begin to debate it. What I will contest is that those woes are overblown when weighed against Microsoft as a whole.

The data for the chart above comes from Microsoft's most recent 10K. It shows a breakdown of sales to external customers. The More Personal Computing segment of Microsoft is made up of:

Search

Windows

Devices (such as the Surface)

Gaming (Xbox consoles and services)

More Personal Computing is a segment that saw 2% growth year over year per Microsoft's last 10Q report, so show-stopper growth this year was already off the table. More Personal Computing is Microsoft's least profitable and slowest growing segment.

Growth in the segment is driven by Windows, which grew 18% year over year, and search where revenues grew by 9%.

When it comes to actual manufacturing, we're left with Surface and Xbox. Xbox was a year over year laggard with hardware sales down some 43%. The reason for this? A new Xbox on the horizon, and much cheaper consoles available today to account for that.

With a slowdown in manufacturing, Microsoft may see Surface and Xbox suffer in the calendar year 2020. However, given that these two areas make up such a small portion of Microsoft, I don't think investors need to be worried.

The Future is Bright in the Clouds

The biggest reason to be an investor in Microsoft? Azure.

Azure is part of Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment, a segment that grew 27% to $11.9B. While Microsoft doesn't report Azure specific numbers, they did state that the IaaS/PaaS provider grew at 62% year over year. When we're talking about billions of dollars, that kind of growth is truly staggering.

As we don't know, specifically, how large Azure is, we cannot compare it apples-to-apples with AWS, but I'd feel confident in saying they're a second-place player in the space. That's second place in one of the world's fastest-growing areas, according to Gartner, which believes IaaS will grow 24% year over year.

The segment, last quarter, had a 35.7% operating margin. This is fantastic, but I suspect we'll see much growth in this area over the coming years, pushing up to ~40% by 2025. In my valuation, I assume 38% margins for this year as Azure continues to grow.

This kind of growth is unlikely to be affected by COVID-19. It's even more likely that it's a boost to growth. If more workers transition to remote work, those services have to be hosted somewhere, and Azure is a perfect place.

Recurring Revenues Galore

Finally, atop the Microsoft heap, and yet another reason for investors to avoid worry is the Productivity and Business Processes segment. This segment houses Office 365, a SaaS juggernaut. Microsoft, during their most recent earnings call, boasted 37.2 million consumer subscriptions to the service. That's just consumers! New customers during the most recent quarter meant that Office Consumer revenue increased $190M, or 19%.

Office Commercial wasn't left in the dust. It, too, grew. Revenues increased $1.1B during the most recent quarter, a 16% boost. Office 365 commercial saw growth of 27%.

Again, at this scale, such growth is truly staggering.

I think growth will slow a little in this sector in 2020. One area to watch out for is reduced commercial spending, should COVID-19 continue to cause supply chain disruptions. Microsoft, however, is in an enviable position as cost-cutting usually means consolidating vendors. By offering almost everything a business needs to run online, Microsoft may be the first door that gets knocked on.

Valuing Microsoft

Starting plain and simple, my fair-value 2020 price for Microsoft is $175/share. This assumes a PE of 30, given the security of a behemoth like Microsoft, and favorable growth prospects. If you're looking to be more conservative, a PE of 25 (their annual average) will equate to $146/share.

My valuation assumes 15% annual growth in Productivity and Business, 20% growth in Intelligent Cloud, and no increase in More Personal Computing.

I believe margins will grow from 35.7% in Intelligent Cloud to 38%. This growth comes as the higher-margin Azure expands within the segment. I have kept the other margins the same (39% for Productivity and Business, 28% for More Personal Computing).

Doing the math, we get $139.8B in revenues and just over $49B in operating income. Subtracting $4.5B for continuing operations gives us a net income of $44.5B for FY20. Dividing this by our shares outstanding, and then multiplying by our PE of 30 gives us our price target, $175.

Buy At These Levels, Hold Forever

All this to say Microsoft is fine. A couple of quarters of less than impressive growth in the devices segment will not bring the company to its knees, and anyone who says it will is blowing things out of proportion.

I have held Microsoft stock for many years. I will continue to be a buyer of the stock at or below $175. If fear takes hold, I will gladly continue to catch this falling knife as the future looks more than bright.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.