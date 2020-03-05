Karyopharm Therapeutics: All Systems Go

With a rash of upward analyst price target revisions flooding in, we update the investment case around Karyopharm Therapeutics in the paragraphs below.

Late stage key trial results just out are a key inflection point and the company just did a secondary offering to advantageously raise additional capital.

The stock of Karyopharm Therapeutics had soared over 60% since we said to 'buy the dip' in an article last month.

Today, we are going to take a look at recent events at Busted IPO Forum model portfolio member Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI). The stock has soared over the past week even as the overall market has seen a huge spike in volatility. We take a look at the news propelling the shares and update the investment thesis on this small oncology concern in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Karyopharm Therapeutics is 'Tier 3' biotech concern based just outside of Boston. The company focused on creating novel, first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company received approval for Selinexor (whose brand name is Xpovio) in July of last year for the treatment of Quadruple Refractory Multiple Myeloma. Xpovio is the first and only nuclear export inhibitor approved in the US and is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. With the rally in the shares over the past week, the stock sports a market capitalization north of $1.7 billion.

Recent News

The shares jumped on Monday after the company posted positive results from a key Phase 3 clinical trial 'BOSTON'. This study was evaluating the combination of Xpovio, Takeda's (TAK) Velcade (bortezomib) and low-dose dexamethasone in multiple myeloma patients who had received one-to-three prior lines of treatment. The trial met its primary endpoints and the stock shot up as this removed a major potential overhang on the stock.

Data should also boost sales of Xpovio which already is off to a strong start to commercialization. Tuesday, the company took advantage of the approximate 70% surge in its shares to raise approximately $150 million in additional capital via a secondary offering at advantageous prices.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

The company ended FY2019 with just over $265 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. The new capital raise will bring funds on hand to roughly $400 million. Karyopharm also has a royalty agreement with Healthcare Royalty Partners that the company can tap for up to $150 million, so the entity seems more than well-funded for the foreseeable future.

Since BOSTON results were disclosed earlier this week, five analyst firms including RBC Capital, Jefferies and Robert W. Baird have reiterated Buy or Outperform ratings. Four of those had significant upward price target revisions. New price targets proffered ranged from $35 to $43 a share. Wedbush seems to be the lone pessimist on the stock, reissuing their Hold rating (albeit while boosting its price target on KPTI from $19 to $25).

Verdict

The company has several other potential milestones (The results of the BOSTON study was the first of those) in 2020 which we highlighted when we stated the shares were a buy when they pulled back to the $15 level in mid-February. Obviously, we like the shares more at $15 three weeks ago than now at over $25. However, trial results also significantly de-risked the investment case on Karyopharm and plenty of potential milestones remain in 2020. Accumulating on dips or taking an initial stake via a buy-write order still seems viable.

