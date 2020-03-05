Nike: Chinese Forced-Labor Bombshell Report To Impair Sales Growth

More immediately, it is too early to confirm that Vietnam, Indonesia, and China have full virus control. A production slowdown in Asia is likely, as is a demand slowdown in the U.S and European retailers.

With NKE trading at such an extreme valuation, it would only take a small drop in expected sales growth to bring down the stock.

While consumers may not react, there is a significant risk that they do so en-masse as was seen with plastic straws to years.

The report suggests that at least one of Nike's largest contracted factories in China has doubled as a prison camp and has used forced-labor since 2017.

So far, Nike (NKE) stock has not been hit too hard by the Coronavirus pandemic. While the stock has lost about 10% of its value, it remains positive since November despite the fact that it's likely to be impacted more than most by production shortages in China.

According to its last annual report, 49% of Nike footwear products were made in Vietnam, 23% China, and 21% Indonesia with the rest scattered throughout the world. Further, 27% of Nike apparel products are made in China, 22% Vietnam, and 10% Indonesia. This gives the company high exposure to the production halt in Asia and the risks that relate to growing uncertainty and lack of information in the region.

After having a few weeks off, workers in China are being asked to come back. However, many migrant workers and others are not coming back to the production lines in fear of infection. The lack of production in Asia is confirmed by a prolonged drop in pollution:

The severity of the manufacturing drop is confirmed by China's abysmal manufacturing PMI the other day which was worse than during the worst month of the 2008 recession:

Indeed, it could be catastrophic for China and for Asia-dependent producers like Nike if production remains low and people continue to stay home from work.

Nike Production is Coming From The Interned

Sadly, the CCP and Nike's contractors may have found a bit of a workaround. Recently, many reports from reputable sources have come out with evidence that China is forcing its Uyghur concentration camp population (let's call them exactly what they are) to produce Nike products. Relevant articles include:

The study originally came from the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and is called "Uyghurs for Sale". Importantly, this practice did not start with the virus and has been going on since 2017. Further, the study has implicated many other companies than Nike including Apple (AAPL), Gap (GPS), and Huawei.

The report estimates that more than 80,000 Uyghurs were transferred out of Xinjian detention camps to work in for factories across China under constant surveillance where they were not allowed to participate in religious observances.

This concurs with the card-manufacturer Tesco's (OTCPK:TSCDY) incident last year where a forced-laborer from an Uyghur camp wrote a 'cry for help' message on a card that would later be received by a young girl in the U.K. Similar to that incident, the Chinese media has called the Nike claims slander. However, unlike the Tesco case, there is photographic evidence in the Nike-related case.

Just to be clear, these are not Nike-owned factories. Nike does not own factories. Like most U.S producers in China, Nike contracts with Chinese companies who are more directly involved in labor. That said, these factories are essentially controlled by Nike as it is often their sole customer and it is hard to believe that Nike is unaware of the extreme internment measures at said factories.

The Taekwang-Nike Supply Chain

The first section of the case study explicitly implicates Nike. One factory that produces 7 million pairs of Nike shoes a year, Qingdao Taekwang Shoes, has workers that are almost entirely Uyghur women. As detailed in the study, they are forced to produce shoes all day, study mandarin at night, and sing the Chinese national anthem and receive a 'patriotic education' curriculum. This directly mirrors Xinjian's 're-education camps'.

The report suggests that these workers are not able to go home for the holidays. Photographs of the factory from January 2020 show the factory is equipped with watchtowers, razor wire, and inward-facing barbed-wire fences.

Here is a photo that was taken from the factory-camp in November 2019:

(Archived Chinese Media - 'Strengthening Patriotism Education and Building a Bridge of National Unity)

Pictures of the prison-style infrastructure of the factory can be found in Washington Post's Beijing Bureau chief Anna Fifield's report 'China compels Uighurs to work in Shoe factory that supplies Nike'.

Importantly, Taekwang is not a minor producer of shoes for Nike. In fact, it is one of Nike's largest. Further, it is the only one that investigators have been able to pin down on Nike. There are likely many more than remain hidden and will never reach the media's attention. Further, with many migrant and national workers not returning to factories in fear of catching (or re-catching), it is not hard to imagine that China, and Nike, will become more reliant on forced-labor to meet production targets.

The report illustrated, the supply-chain between the factory-camp and Nike as follows:

Similar labor issues exist outside of China. There are numerous instances of Nike factory workers in Vietnam being illegally forced to work over 48 hours per week. The Clean Clothes Campaign told the fact-checking website Snopes that most Nike workers in Vietnam made between $118-$171 per month, but were often forced to work high overtime without extra pay, meaning the women are making between $0.6 and $0.89 per hour.

Nike's Efforts to Combat Negative Consumer Sentiment

I contacted Nike requesting comment on these allegations and have yet to hear back. However, Washington Post which did much of the primary research was able to get a comment. Nike said:

"We are committed to upholding international labor standards globally" said Nike spokeswoman Sandra Carreon-John, adding that its suppliers are “strictly prohibited from using any type of prison, forced, bonded or indentured labor".

Nike has been here before and, as you may have realized from their advertisements, is extremely adept at steering public approval by touting its 'social responsibility'.

Two decades ago, there was a flurry of reports extolling Nike's use of child labor. Back then, it was known that the company employed children as young at 10 to make shoes and other items. The company maintained that it had a lower age limit of 16 but had nixed appropriately auditing contractors.

Today, Nike puts considerable effort into maintaining its public image. In fact, they have gone so far as to create a global manufacturing map that shows the products made in each country, number of factories, the number of workers, gender, average age, and migrant status. Unfortunately, the map excludes 'freedom status'.

Nike has also pioneered the use of celebrities and social media integration, not to mention creating a shoe-collecting/trading sub-culture. Nike also has a website devoted to its "purpose" that extolls its demographic and climate-related projects.

Though, the fact remains that Nike's energy-consumption and emissions per unit have been on the rise. While 'green-washing' may help boost sales and encourage investment temporarily, facts are what matters at the end of the day and the fact is that Nike is far less socially responsible as it lets on. This is particularly true when it comes to basic human freedom. It has not been long since we saw Nike pull a shoe line because its designer supported Hong Kong Freedom protests.

What This Could Mean for Nike Financially

It is not entirely clear if this report will impact sales and investment in Nike. Nike has very high momentum both in its stock-price and in its public clout. However, much like the plastic-straw-effect, we saw two years ago that, in a matter of months, turned the public against the use of straws (i.e 'save the sea turtles effect').

Everyone knew that plastic staws killed sea turtles, but it was not until enough people stopped using them that nearly everyone felt pressured to follow suit. People respond much more to the actions of their peers then the logic of their conscious.

In a similar vein, Nike could see its popularity decline rapidly, much like a virus. Everyone knows that Nike products are not ethically produced, but once enough people stop buying them, everyone may stop buying them and advertisement efforts that tout social responsibility could be in vain.

As you can see below, Nike has managed to considerably boost its sales over the past two decades, though its stock price has risen at a much faster pace than its sales:

As you can see, Nike's sales have risen from about $20B in 2010 to over $40B today, though its stock price has risen 4X.

Now, Nike has also been to boost profits via higher gross and net profit margins. As you can see below, profit margins have risen from 8% in mid-2009 to 11.2% today:

However, the fact is that Nike has never been as expensive as it recently is. In fact, as you can see below it's long-run historical "EV/EBITDA" has never been even close to this high in past bull-markets:

A high valuation like this is completely fine if it is matched by high expected future revenue growth. Of course, margin growth works too, but I doubt Nike will be able to grow its already very high gross margins further (without even more use of forced labor).

While Nike has high recent revenue growth, I highly doubt that its future revenue growth will continue to be so high. Remember, NKE's valuation was not this high in 2010 before all of its recent meteoric revenue growth. This implies that a high revenue-growth rate is priced-in to the stock today than it was before its revenue doubled.

There are two factors that I believe could significantly hurt Nike's revenue growth. First is an expected drop in consumer sentiment surrounding its labor practices. This factor could be far more catastrophic for the company (back to the viral plastic-straw effect), but it is also less likely.

The more likely factor is a continued production halt in its major producing regions. Most notably in Vietnam, Nike's main shoe manufacturing place, which is believed to have 16 cases of the Coronavirus. However, the Vietnamese government has touted that all of its 16 cases have fully-recovered and that Vietnam is completely 'virus-free'.

While this could be true, I have my doubts. Those 16 patients were cured awfully fast and there are cases of ex-patients remaining contagious for up two weeks after post-recovery. Further, one can have and spread the virus for up to 27 days before symptoms appear. Even more, Vietnam lacks the healthcare infrastructure to do mass widespread testing and the 'authoritarian infrastructure' to stop internal spreading (the same can be said for the U.S in both instances). These factors are likely worse in Nike's other hub Indonesia which has been very slow to announce confirmed cases.

Put simply, I believe it is far too early for investors to bet that the coast is clear when it comes to the virus in Nike's three primary production countries. When workers inevitably stop showing up in Vietnam and Indonesia, the difference cannot be made up with forced-workers. This could lead to major long-term declines in Nike's production.

The Bottom Line

Nike is perhaps one of the companies with the most negative virus exposure. Their production is extremely concentrated in high-risk areas and their sales are likely to decline as people avoid going shopping unless necessary. As I've tried to explain, the economic risk with the virus is not the virus itself, it is the supply-chain and sales impacts of fear related to the virus.

Even if the virus blows over, Nike is not in a great position. The company has become the dominant shoe and sports apparel firm, but the fact is that it has some serious skeletons in the closet. Despite their best efforts, I doubt that they will be able to keep them shrouded by an aura of social responsibility much longer.

Again, I am not predicting that public sentiment will immediately rise again Nike and bring down its sales. However, the fact is that very high future revenue growth is priced into Nike stock. It will only take a few quarters of lower-than-expect growth to cause a significant re-pricing of Nike stock.

In my opinion, without this revenue growth, NKE should be trading at a forward "P/E" of 20X if not lower due to its cyclical consumer discretionary nature. This gives me a price-target of $60 on the stock. Of course, add on the risk of Coronavirus wiping out earnings and causing supply-side shortages and one could easily rationalize a lower valuation target. It is worth pointing out that Nike has already shut its European headquarters which houses 2000 employees due to the virus which is likely to negatively impact Q2 earnings.

For all of these reasons, I believe NKE is a clear "sell". I am not currently short and plan to wait for confirmation that the current Monday bounce is indeed a bull-trap.

