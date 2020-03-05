SPXL: An Idea To Blend Growth With Lower Risk

Today, I present a strategy that I believe will beat the S&P 500 over the long run as well as during times of market turmoil.

I'm a big proponent of making investment decisions driven by portfolio strategy, not by single-ticker convictions. To better explain what I mean, take the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF (SPXL) as an example, a fund that seeks to return three times the daily performance of the S&P 500.

I do not know if a leveraged stock ETF will perform well over the next week, month or year. There surely seems to be enough uncertainty and risks in the market today to make me want to avoid such an aggressive, triple-leveraged play at this moment (or ever). But if SPXL is used with caution to create a growth portfolio that is less exposed to risk, then the idea might make a lot more sense.

Today, I propose one such portfolio that I believe can outperform the S&P 500 over time while staying better protected from sizable losses during times of market distress.

A quick review of SPXL

Before going into the sample portfolio allocations in more detail, let me take a step back and talk about the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3x Shares ETF.

This leveraged exchange-traded fund, also known by the acronym LETF, has a bad reputation for its high-risk profile and perceived use as a day-trading tool only. I, on the other hand, have been much more open to using these instruments as a long-term investment vehicle - see my article on leveraged fund Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TYD) for a deeper discussion on this subject.

To be crystal clear, I believe no one should buy LETF shares without understanding very well how they work. I have written about these funds in the past, and have received quite a bit of push back from readers concerned about holding these instruments for a period longer than one day, if at all. While I certainly welcome the devil's advocate arguments on the subject, I think that anyone who is remotely uneasy about owning LETFs to begin with or is reluctant to do a good deal of homework before buying shares should probably stay away from these instruments.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

With the disclaimer above out of the way, let's get to the details. As I mentioned previously, SPXL mimics the daily return of the S&P 500 leveraged to a factor of three. For example, if the stock index is up 1% for the day, SPXL should be up 3% (plus or minus a small margin of tracking error, which has been immaterial, as the chart above depicts). Conversely, if the S&P 500 is down 1% on a given trading day, SPXL would be roughly 3% lower. Over a period longer than one day, SPXL's cumulative return is the compounded daily return of the fund. These longer-term returns are subject to the effects of volatility drag like any other risky asset, but generally to a greater extent.

SPXL's management fee of 1.02% is pretty steep. But as we will see later, the extra cost may very well be justified. Regarding liquidity, the ETF trades an average volume of about 4.5 million shares per day across high and low vol environments, which is not bad at all. In the recent past, due to coronavirus-related market jitters, daily volume has increased substantially.

The sample portfolio

In order to create a fairly minimalist portfolio of ETFs with a small allocation to SPXL that would likely produce superior risk-adjusted and even absolute returns over time compared to the S&P 500, I once again turn to asset class diversification. I have spoken about this subject quite a bit in the past, the last time only a few days ago.

My high level goal with this sample portfolio is to balance out holdings that are only loosely correlated with each other so that one end of the portfolio may do the heavy lifting when the other end is underperforming. To ensure that the portfolio's risk profile is not too heavily influenced by the riskier assets contained within in, I generally try to weigh the portfolio more heavily toward the less risky assets.

The pie chart below provides a good depiction of the sample portfolio, followed by a detailed description of the allocation by ticker:

Source: DM Martins Research

Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X : With the 10% allocation to the leveraged equities ETF, roughly 30% of the portfolio gets exposure to the S&P 500 (minus management fees that cost the portfolio about 10 bps per year, plus or minus a very small amount of tracking error).

: With the 10% allocation to the leveraged equities ETF, roughly 30% of the portfolio gets exposure to the S&P 500 (minus management fees that cost the portfolio about 10 bps per year, plus or minus a very small amount of tracking error). Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU): The goal of putting 20% of the portfolio in utilities is to seek diversification within the equities' asset class. Utilities have produced roughly one percentage point per year more in absolute returns compared to the broad stock market over the past 20 years, but this is not why I like the investment in XLU today. Utility stocks have historically been very loosely correlated with the S&P 500 at a factor of 0.35 (zero being completely uncorrelated, 1.0 being perfectly correlated), which makes sense due to utility companies' lower sensitivity to the ebbs and flows of the economic cycle. As a result, blending the broad index with utilities has offered plenty of diversification, and I expect the balanced dynamic to remain largely unchanged going forward.

(XLU): The goal of putting 20% of the portfolio in utilities is to seek diversification within the equities' asset class. Utilities have produced roughly one percentage point per year more in absolute returns compared to the broad stock market over the past 20 years, but this is not why I like the investment in XLU today. Utility stocks have historically been very loosely correlated with the S&P 500 at a factor of 0.35 (zero being completely uncorrelated, 1.0 being perfectly correlated), which makes sense due to utility companies' lower sensitivity to the ebbs and flows of the economic cycle. As a result, blending the broad index with utilities has offered plenty of diversification, and I expect the balanced dynamic to remain largely unchanged going forward. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT): When it comes to diversifying away some of the risks associated with stocks, there's probably no better complement to the S&P 500 than Treasuries. In my sample portfolio, I allocate 20% to long-duration government bonds.

(TLT): When it comes to diversifying away some of the risks associated with stocks, there's probably no better complement to the S&P 500 than Treasuries. In my sample portfolio, I allocate 20% to long-duration government bonds. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF): Following the same rationale above, part of the portfolio gets allocated to intermediate-term government bonds. Since these are less risky than their long-duration counterpart, IEF receives a beefy portfolio allocation of 40%.

(IEF): Following the same rationale above, part of the portfolio gets allocated to intermediate-term government bonds. Since these are less risky than their long-duration counterpart, IEF receives a beefy portfolio allocation of 40%. SPDR Gold Shares (GLD): Lastly, 10% of the sample portfolio ends up in gold. As I have explained recently, the precious metal has not been a great investment historically, in the aggregate. But "even mediocre makes sense" when low correlations are at play. I don't have a view on whether gold price will appreciate in the foreseeable future, but I maintain my belief that this particular commodity can serve as a great balancing factor inside a diversified portfolio.

I believe that the portfolio above can produce high single-digit, if not low double-digit returns rather consistently over a long period of time. Such results are not too bad for long-term investors looking to grow their nest egg over the years, but who also appreciate a bit more predictability in their investments. While this kind of performance may have seemed insufficient during the roaring bull years of 2009-2019, expecting stocks to continue their relentless march north indefinitely does not seem like a good enough strategy going forward.

Back-testing the sample portfolio

Certainly, past performance is no guarantee of future results. But it may help to look at how the sample portfolio proposed above would have performed in prior years, through bull and bear periods.

SPXL has been around since 2009 only. Assessing an investment strategy under one single set of macroeconomic and market conditions does not seem reasonable. Therefore, to do a full 15-year backtest that extends beyond the Great Recession, I simulated the performance of the SPXL since 2004 by leveraging the S&P 500 by a factor of three. While this is not a perfect approach, I believe it's good enough for our purposes.

The graph and chart below are from Portfolio Visualizer (click on the link to change the parameters of the backtest as desired to perform different sensitivity analyses). Portfolio 1 in blue is the model portfolio, while portfolio 2 in red is the equities benchmark. Rebalances happen on a quarterly basis.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The first metric that stands out is absolute returns. The model portfolio would have produced more than 80 bps per year in additional returns over the S&P 500. Therefore, $1 million placed in the sample portfolio starting in December 2004 would have produced about $400,000 more in cumulative gains by 2020 compared to a similar investment in stocks over the same 15 years. However, the more impressive numbers above are the risk metrics.

The model portfolio would have endured volatility of only 7.8% vs. the S&P 500's 13.9%. Looking toward the bottom of the well, the model portfolio would have lost only 16.5% of its market value from peak to trough vs. the broad market's 51% unwind during the Great Recession. The former's worst year would have been 2008 at a loss of only 5.1%, much better than the latter's -36.8% in the same year.

Notice that the model portfolio would have produced risk-adjusted returns that are roughly twice as good as those of the S&P 500, measured by both the Sharpe and Sortino ratios. Better yet, because of the small allocation to SPXL that would have allowed the portfolio to be effectively leveraged by a factor of 1.2x, such superior risk-adjusted performance would not have compromised absolute returns vs. the benchmark.

Last few words

Much has been debated recently about the COVID-19 spread, its effects on the global economy, the potential for a recession and the direction of interest rates in the US. Given the uncertainties and the conflicting opinions about what lies ahead, it must be nerve-wrecking for investors to make well-informed portfolio decisions amid the chaos.

I, on the other hand, believe that a good portfolio is one that performs well in virtually any market environment. I think that the sample portfolio described above is one of the approaches that investors can use to position themselves for long-term success, regardless of what may happen to the economy or the markets.

Counter intuitively, an otherwise risky LETF like SPXL plays a key role in this strategy - one that I believe serves the dual mandate of consistent growth and portfolio protection against gut-wrenching volatility or sizable drawdowns at the same time.

