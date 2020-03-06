Scully Royalty Is Free Once Again

The implied price for the royalty has now declined to a negative price, meaning investors are getting the royalty for less than nothing.

Since the company only reports semi-annually, we are providing our estimates for quarterly royalty sales and earnings.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

(All figures in CAD, except the share price and unless otherwise noted)

For those unfamiliar with Scully Royalty we suggest our previous articles [one] [two] on the company. To quickly recap, the company owns a 7% royalty on the Scully iron Mine in Canada, which had historically produced tens of millions in royalty income per year to the company. The mine was shut down several years ago due to high costs and a lower commodity price environment but Tacora Resources, backed and partially owned by Cargill, restarted the mine and has been producing since August 2019. The company also owns a number of secondary assets including real estate in Germany, energy assets in Western Canada, a hodgepodge of smaller assets (European Bank, Ugandan Hydro Dam, European metals refining businesses), and a very large pile of cash. The value of just these secondary assets, comprised mostly of cash and real estate, exceeds the market cap of the company today.

Even we've been quite surprised at the extraordinary decline in SRL, far outpacing declines in both peers OTCPK:LIFZF and MSB, as well as iron ore companies generally. While the peer group has also disconnected from iron prices somewhat, SRL has dramatically disconnected from its peer group, even before accounting for the fact that most of the company's share price is made up of cash and real estate. With today's decline the implied value of the royalty has declined to a negative amount, despite strong iron ore prices and continued growth in production by the royalty payer, meaning the royalty is being offered by the market for free.

A quick update on the valuation of the company:

Cash 58,183 Securities 11,326 Real Estate 52,301 Other Current Assets 21,321 Total Liabilities (excl Scully DTL & WCSB Decomissioning) - 39,849 Cash Liquidation Value excl Scully, HydroPower, and Gas Processing 103,282 - in USD 77,461 - per share CAD $8.24 - per share USD $6.14 9.9MW Uganda Hydro Dam (USD) on 15x multiple 22,500 23MMcF/d Alberta Gas Processing Facility (USD) on 10x multiple 15,000 Value excl Scully Mine Royalty in USD 114,961 - per share USD $9.17 Current market price USD $7.80

(in thousands CAD, unless otherwise stated)

*Scully deferred tax liabilities are excluded since, if you assume the mine is worth zero, the liabilities also go to zero. The Canadian upstream energy business for conservatism is assumed to be worth zero despite being cash flow positive, so we exclude its assets and their decommissioning liabilities, including only their operating liabilities.

For brevity we did not mark down the current assets or real estate further, though the asset value of the real estate is supported by a 25 million EUR bond that was issued with the real estate as collateral (37.5 million CAD) subsequent to the last report.

Simply subtracting the value of the company's assets excluding the royalty results in a crazy value for the royalty,

Implied Royalty Value USD Negative $17,190,000

How valuable is the royalty?

We know from publicly available sources that the mine produced and sold 295,290 tonnes in Q3 2019, its first five weeks of operations (Aug-Sep). For the first five months (Aug-Dec) the mine sold at least 917,000 tonnes as well as some unrecorded tonnage mixed in and shipped with the neighbouring OTCPK:LIFZF mine that brought the total tonnes shipped by Tacora to one million tonnes in just the first five months of operations in 2019.

We estimate that Tacora received $92,500,000 USD for these cargoes (calculated with the iron ore seaborne index less shipping costs), netting Scully Royalty $6.5 million in royalties for 2H 2019.

We also estimate that Tacora will sell 600,000 tonnes in Q1 2020. 400,000 of these tonnes have already been shipped and sold as of March 5, 2020, and we believe the total will net SLR $3.6m in royalties for Q1 2020.

To estimate EBITDA, one simply needs to assume volume (x) and price of 65% iron (y).

(source: author estimates, previously published)

Assuming the mine continues to slowly ramp, 3 million tonnes of production in 2020 is certainly achievable, and not far off the Q1 2020 annualized 2.4m tonne pace (and keep in mind Q1 2020 was already hampered by the harsh winter, Chinese Lunar New Year shutdowns, and coronavirus disruptions). On a $100 price, that would generate nearly $14mm USD in EBITDA.

Iron ore royalty companies have historically traded at a low double digit EBITDA multiple, though that has compressed recently with the market. Even assuming a discounted 8x EBITDA 2020 multiple, and no future growth coming from continuing to ramp up to its 6 million tonne capacity, that would put the royalty at $112m USD, already more than the market cap today.

Assuming $100 65% iron ore prices, the value of the royalty under different volumes and valuations would be, in USD:

8x EBITDA 3 million tonnes 112 million 8 x EBITDA 4.5 million tonnes 168 million 8 x EBITDA 6 million tonnes 224 million 10 x EBITDA 3 million tonnes 140 million 10 x EBITDA 4.5 million tonnes 210 million 10 x EBITDA 6 million tonnes 280 million

So why is SRL trading where it is?

(source: MMI Metals Market Index)

The entire iron space has been caught up in the commodities downdraft, despite iron ore prices staying resiliently well off their lows due to continued strong Chinese demand and a global supply shortage. Despite this the iron ore royalty companies listed in North America have dramatically underperformed global iron ore companies, likely due to North American retail investors having much less familiarity with iron ore pricing dynamics (all three iron royalty companies lack substantial institutional ownership and research due to their small size, while the global iron ore producers are heavily researched and owned). Within that dynamic SRL has dramatically underperformed its two royalty peers, one of which even shares infrastructure with the Scully mine and is a 5 minute drive away.

(one month chart, yahoo finance. Scully Royalty, Labrador Iron Royalty, Mesabi Trust)

What could explain this decline? We believe SRL's shareholder base differs dramatically from the other companies, explaining part of the short term relative underperformance. First, nearly 60% of the shares are held by just three owners, leading to small 10,000 share volume days that have swung the price nearly double digits. Second, a number of 'hot-money' investors who chased the story when we originally published our pieces have likely capitulated, unwilling or unable to wait for the catalysts to actually play out. Third, the remainder of the SRL's shareholder base (and thus, most of the daily volume) is much more retail than MSB or LIFZF, since SRL is both the smallest and has even less volume that would enable most institutions to build a reasonable position. This last factor we believe has led to a large amount of selling pressure over the past month, as margin calls are almost certainly forcing liquidation of positions into an illiquid market. (for example, on Mar 4 SRL actually declined when the entire iron ore space was up 5%, followed by an 8% decline Mar 5 when the space is down 4%)

Technical reasons aside, the company continues to be a show-me story (covered in previous articles), with management promising investors better disclosures, a dividend from the royalty, and spinoffs of the very distinct businesses currently mashed together in the company. The company has done these in the past - the company itself was originally spun out of Mercer International, and the iron ore royalty was again spun out as a dividend streaming company, along with several other spinoffs detailed in our prior articles. While we believe that the company is not moving fast enough, they did indicate that segment level disclosures would be forthcoming in the April 2020 report, a natural prelude to a spinoff of businesses that do not fit together. Even disregarding these upcoming catalysts SRL simply remains far too cheap by any metric and we continue to believe that long term investors will be richly rewarded even at prices substantially higher than where we are today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRL, MSB, LIFZF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.