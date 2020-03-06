The Asset Allocator: Keep Your Head When All About You Are Losing Theirs (Podcast)

Summary

If you’re an advisor getting lots of panicky phone calls or text messages, what should the approach to this quasi-gladiatorial contest between bulls and bears be?

Kipling’s classic poem “If” provides a good advisor job-description at this time: “If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you…”.

To this I’d add that the extreme daily shifts in market sentiment show that the market outlook du jour is a transient one. But client goals are not.