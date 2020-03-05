Volkswagen's Electric SUV Is Coming To America: What You Need To Know

Starting in the spring of 2022, the U.S. will be supplied by ID.4 units from Volkswagen’s factory in Chattanooga, TN.

Initially, the VW ID.4 will be exported from Germany and go on sale in the U.S. market in February 2021.

For U.S. consumption, there will be two compact SUVs: VW ID.4 and Audi Q4 eTron. They enter production in stages during the second half of 2020.

Alleged and unspecified software issues have delayed consumer deliveries in Europe of the initial car, the ID.3, which entered production in November 2019.

Volkswagen’s first major all-electric integrated car factory is ramping up for the production of five electric cars, in steps before the end of 2020.

The Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAF), which includes brands such as Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Seat, is tied with Toyota (TM) as the world’s largest automaker, according to the most common definition of an automaker’s unit size, which includes 100% of the output from joint ventures-- which is important in China: Volkswagen is World's Largest Automaker 2019. As such, it's important to understand what VW is doing with its next steps in electric cars.

The kind of electric cars we are talking about here are battery-electric vehicles (BEVs). Those are “pure” electric cars, containing no internal combustion engine whatsoever. When you combine these BEVs with plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), you get the total electric vehicle category: BEV + PHEV = EV.

The other important background point is that the Volkswagen Group has been selling several BEVs in various geographies already:

VW eUp: Sold in Europe (2013)

VW eUp: Sold in Europe + North America (2014)

Audi eTron (2019)

Porsche Taycan (2019)

Seat M2 (2019)

Skoda Citigo (2019)

All of those nameplates are going to look like small-volume potatoes compared to the various vehicles that are built on the MEB platform, initially in the Zwickau factory in Germany. There are five vehicles that begin production this year, in that factory:

VW ID.3, where production started in November 2019. VW ID.4, where production will begin in July or August 2020. Audi Q4 eTron, where production will begin in November 2020. SEAT el-Born, where production will begin in the Fall of 2020. Skoda, where production will begin in the Summer of 2020.

Basically, what’s going on here is that the VW ID.3 was the “pilot” MEB platform product from this factory, which will validate the hardware, the software, and the manufacturing techniques, including the supply chain. This product will not be sold in the U.S. Why? See Volkswagen’s dismal Golf sales in the U.S., and this is basically the new all-electric Golf (in spirit), replacing the eGolf: Here. Americans want SUVs, not relatively small European hatchbacks, sadly but apparently.

While production of the ID.3 began in November 2019, and VW has 37,000 orders for the launch edition, deliveries mysteriously won’t begin until the summer of 2020. There has been no shortage of articles talking about there being unresolved software issues. Logically, that’s the only explanation that fits, so no wonder.

We got the early whiffs of such delays when VW had a major shakeup in its software leadership team in early 2019. That likely didn’t happen because things were progressing on time.

So, what precisely are these software issues, and what's a realistic assessment of when they will be fixed, so that European volume deliveries of the ID.3 will begin? Sadly, there's no way to know, from this vantage point outside the company. Volkswagen has not been very transparent about what’s going on with these software issues.

With that obvious informational disadvantage in mind, let’s say that the software issue - whatever it is - is about to be resolved, and deliveries begin in the Summer as stated most recently. What comes next, after the ID.3?

The U.S. attention will first be on the ID.4

For U.S. consumption, two of these five vehicles that will matter are the VW ID.4 and the Audi Q4 eTron. Skoda and SEAT are not sold in the U.S., and the ID.3 isn’t coming to the U.S.

From what we know thus far, the VW ID.4 and Audi Q4 eTron will be extremely similar, just like the Audi A3 is similar to the VW Golf. I have seen both concept cars, and if you removed the badges, it would be hard to tell them apart.

Clearly, the Audi will be the “luxury” version of the VW, as you would expect. Think a base price of $49,000 instead of $42,000, all other things equal. The VW will initially be rear-wheel drive (RWD) with all-wheel drive (AWD) being offered perhaps a few months later, or even a year. Perhaps the Audi would come with AWD from Day 1.

The other difference is that there are currently no announced plans to build the Audi Q4 eTron in the Americas. In November 2019, Volkswagen broke ground on a factory expansion in Chattanooga, TN, which will start pre-production of the VW ID.4 in 2021 and reach final consumer production around March 2022, with U.S. deliveries beginning in Q2 2022. The battery source for this factory will be a new SKI plant currently under construction in Northern Georgia, close to the Chattanooga, TN, Volkswagen factory.

European production start of the VW ID.4

Production of the VW ID.4 will first begin in July 2020 in Zwickau, Germany. Assuming that the aforementioned software issues have been resolved, VW looks to deliver the first ID.4 units to customers in Europe as early as Oct. 1, 2020.

Following that production start in Q3 2020, the ID.4 version that will be exported to the U.S. is intended to start such production by November-December 2020. That also means U.S. sales are scheduled to begin by the end of February 2021. Again, that assumes that the software issues have been resolved long before then.

Transition from European production to the U.S.

If you followed the above description, you would correctly conclude that the U.S. will be getting the VW I.D. from Europe for basically a hair over a year - February 2021 until Q2 of 2022. Then, it would be supplied from Chattanooga, TN.

What about the production of the Audi Q4 eTron?

As I wrote above, Audi has not communicated any plans to make the Q4 eTron other than in Zwickau, Germany, and, eventually, in China. However, if you consider how easy it would be to add such production to the VW plant in Chattanooga, on the same production line as the VW ID.4, it would seem to be a natural fit. In addition, Audi has a factory in Mexico which produces the Q5 - which also is the gasoline engine version of the ID.4, from an overall market positioning perspective. It's only a matter of time before Audi starts to produce a BEV in the Americas.

Other competitors to the VW ID.4

The earliest and most direct competitor to the VW ID.4 is clearly Tesla (TSLA) Model Y, which starts U.S. consumer deliveries in about a week from now. However, there's a very long list of other competitors too that will enter the market in 2020 and 2021. Here are five of the more obvious ones:

Volvo XC40 (Fall 2020)

Nissan Ariya (concept for now; in production a year from now)

BMW iX3 (in Europe and China, at the end of 2020)

Ford Mustang Mach-E (October 2020)

Hyundai Kona EV (already on sale for a year)

How will the VW ID.4 impact Volkswagen’s sales, financial results and its stock price?

Perhaps surprisingly given the news headlines, Volkswagen delivered a solid 2019 and with a respectable outlook for 2020: Volkswagen Group with positive business performance in 2019.

2019 revenue up 7.1%

2019 operating profit before special items up 12.8%

Unit sales guidance for 2020 is flat, but revenue up 4% thanks to higher average selling prices

Guidance for return on sales to be between 6.5% and 7.5%

This outlook reflects significant start-up costs for the VW ID.3, ID.4 and the other three nameplates from Audi, SEAT and Skoda that are going to be manufactured in the Zwickau plant later in 2020. Other than perhaps the ID.3, actual deliveries are unlikely to begin much before September, in a best-case scenario. That’s when VW will begin to reap the sales benefits from this investment.

