Ventas: Time To Pounce Like A Smooth Criminal

On our view, the stock has actually become cheap enough for Grannie to tread in, albeit carefully.

The recent drop from the highs has been swift and brutal, and we are wondering if Grannie is ok.

Ventas Inc. has been often touted as a good stock for Grannie as it hedges her future senior housing expenses.

Savvy investors often look for hedges for their personal situations in the market. Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on account for its rather large senior housing exposure has often been cited as a stock that "Grannie" could hold. After seeing its performance over the last 7 years and more so, since the recent peak, we feel obliged to check up on Grannie's health.

Ventas has made a few errors over the last few years. The company has repeatedly promised growth when there was going to be none, and also jumped headfirst into the Senior Housing mess. It then compounded the problem by adding more and more senior housing operating portfolio or SHOP assets. The result has been a rather lackluster performance.

The chart above also adjusts for the Care Capital spin-off. The unadjusted share price in December 2012 was actually even higher than shown in the chart.

Source: Ventas 2012 annual report

What is also notable is that VTR has not got much traction on its funds from operations with its 2020 FFO guidance, which likely to be in the same range as the 2012 number. Here again, if we adjust for the Care Capital spin-off, the 2020 FFO is only about 5% higher than what we saw in 2012. The adjustment for the spin-off is roughly based on the fact that investors received one share of Care Capital ($30) for four shares of Ventas ($240) held at the time.

VTR's total return measure lags in the broader indices by such a wide margin that one has to wonder whether the "blue-chip" title is even remotely applicable.

Why That Is Bad

VTR has made a lot of investments over the last decade, and its share count today is higher.

It also paid out far less than its FFO over the years allowing for retained capital to be reinvested and leveraged. We see the 2012 numbers below and it followed a similar trend between 2010 and 2019.

Source: Ventas 2012 annual report

It had the back of falling interest rates and the natural appreciation of real estate over time. When you combine that to have a flat FFO over such a long period of time, it shows that VTR has got quite a few things incorrect in its quest to be the leader in healthcare real estate.

Recent Issues

VTR's 2020 guidance for it SHOP segment was rather gruesome, and it guided for negative 4 to negative 9% NOI change. We think that is likely to be "kitchen-sink" guidance and VTR likely does better than this. On the supply side, we are seeing the roll off in senior homes supplied to the market and that will start to make for better pricing in 12-24 months.

VTR likely was also impacted by the Coronavirus news. A single nursing facility was at the epicenter of an infection spread, and that likely spooked investors. VTR does not have a measurable exposure to nursing care but with the Coronavirus impacting seniors rather disproportionately, it is highly probable that senior homes may be next in with similar news. As always investors choose to shoot first and ask questions later.

Why Grannie Should Consider Buying/Adding

At minimum, investors should know that we have not been cheerleaders for this company. We have brought to light several problems and refused to "buy" any platitudes from management. However, at the same time, we have suggested in the past that a price below $55, obtained via put selling, would set up a good risk adjusted entry. At $55, VTR is close to our approximation of the liquidation value of its real estate. We would consider this as a firm level where investors are being compensated for the risks of owning this company.

In addition, VTR now yields an absurd level over the risk free return (or what we like to call return free risky bonds). VTR is-yielding 3.5% over US corporate bonds.

When was the last time that happened? Smack in the middle of the global financial crisis.

The spread now is good enough to get involved.

A Target Price For Grannie

Shockingly while we think VTR makes a good investment for the next decade, we have no delusions about VTR ever returning to its old growth days or even earning its blue-chip status. Our 10-year outlook assumes that VTR will be able to get back to $4.00 FFO. With a lot of difficulty and will be valued at 15X that number. In other words, we think VTR will move up by an average of 1.4% a year. That said, VTR will pay its rather hefty 6% dividend along the way and create a 7.4% annualized total return for those holding for the long run. This is modest, but in all likelihood exceeds what investors will make over the broader indices. At the same time, the underlying real estate value makes buying it at this point a low risk entry. If VTR price falls, and falls significantly from here, private equity would likely take this one out in the $55-$60 range.

Conclusion

While Grannie may be disappointed and she certainly could have done better, we think Ventas is offering a much better return for her than her bond portfolio. We think Grannie should dump some of her bonds and buy Ventas for the next decade. The probability that she will outperform those low yielding investments via Ventas over the next decade is close 100%. Those odds should put the smile back on her face.

