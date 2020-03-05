Novartis Price Fixing, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Centene Provides Guidance Update, Stock Tanks

Centene Corp. (CNC) stock slipped as the company provided updates about its 2020 guidance. The changes were largely made to account for the changes due to an acquisition. The company also stated that it may have to undergo a rate reduction. Centene now expects its sales to be in the range of $104.8 billion and $105.6 billion. The company's projection for per share earnings is between $3.00 and $3.14. For 2020, Centene anticipates its adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.56 and $4.76.

Centene had provided its fourth quarter and full year results in the month of February. The company reported its diluted earnings per share at $0.49 for the quarter and at $3.14 for the entire year. Its adjusted diluted EPS was at $0.73 and $4.42 for the quarter and the year respectively. Its revenue for the fourth quarter was announced at $18.9 billion, up 14 percent on a year over year basis while its full year revenue was at $74.6 billion.

The company recently completed its acquisition of WellCare, valued at nearly $19.6 billion, including the assumption of debt. The combined entity will focus on government sponsored healthcare program. Centene expects its health benefits ratio to be in the range of 85.9 percent and 86.3 percent. The company's selling, general and administrative expense ratio is expected to be between 8.9 percent and 9.3 percent.

As for its guidance update, the company reported that it has received a potential rate decrease from the state of New York. It is expected that the change will cause nearly $200 million in overall pretax net rate reduction. The company is planning to initiate steps to mitigate the resulting loss.

Durect Reports Full Year Results, Gets DUR-928 Boost

Durect Corporation (DRRX) reported its fourth quarter and full year numbers while also providing updates for its various clinical trials. The company also provided details about its collaboration with Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) which pertains to the development of investigational long-acting injectable HIV product. The drug candidate uses Durect's SABER technology and is currently being reformulated. It is expected to undergo additional pre-clinical development work.

Durect announced its fourth quarter revenue at $10.7 million while its full year revenue stood at $29.6 million. It reported its net loss at $4.2 million and $20.6 million for the fourth quarter and full year respectively. The company ended its year with $64.8 million in cash and investments, up from $34.5 million in cash and investments it had reported at the end of the previous year.

James E. Brown, D.V.M., President and CEO of DURECT said, ""The highlight of the year for DURECT in 2019 was achieving positive results from our DUR-928 Phase 2a alcoholic hepatitis (AH) study, which were featured in multiple presentations at the Liver Meeting® 2019, including a late-breaking oral presentation by Dr. Tarek Hassanein," The company also reported that it overachieved the target of enrolling 60 patients for its ongoing NASH trial.

Durect expects 2020 to be a pivotal year as it looks forward to start Phase 2b trial of DUR-928 by mid 2020. It also expects to report top line data from the DUR-928 during this year. The company anticipates the FDA to give its decision on POSIMIR later this year while Durect explores partnership opportunities for the commercialization of the drug.

The company also provided data from Phase 2a study of the DUR-928 in Alcoholic Hepatitis. 19 of the treated patients demonstrated statistically significant reductions in bilirubin at days 7 and 28. 67 percent of the patients suffering from severe AH were discharged from the hospital within four days of administering a single dose of DUR-928.

Novartis hit with $195 million bill to pay for Sandoz price fixing issue

Novartis (NVS) reported that it has agreed to pay $195 million in settlement for its subsidiary Sandoz. The subsidiary was found accused of conspiring with other pharma companies for fixing prices of certain generic drugs. It is believed that the collusion took place between 2013 and 2015. The penalty is the largest settlement so far in the case of a domestic cartel.

The Novartis subsidiary also agreed to cooperate with the antitrust division authorities. Justice Department's antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim said, "Today's resolution, with one of the largest manufacturers of generic drugs, is a significant step toward ensuring that prices of generic drugs are set by competition, not collusion." Sandoz acquiesced that the conspiracy involved common use drugs such as high blood pressure medication, cystic fibrosis treatments and the medicines required for treating common skin ailments. It also said that the revenue affected by the collusion exceeded $500 million.

Sandoz accounts for nearly 20 percent of Novartis' annual revenue. It has now set aside a reserve of $185 million pertaining to a separate case pending with Civil Division of the Department of Justice. The Sandoz settlement is the seventh settlement for DOJ's Antitrust Division in relation to investigation of practices undertaken by generic pharmaceutical industry. In Sandoz case, three executives including former executive Hector Armando Kellum have pleaded guilty.

Sandoz has admitted to four felony charges including collusion with Taro Pharmaceuticals United States for price fixing of the drugs such as desonide ointment, nystatin triamcinolone cream and clobetasol. The company also conspired with Kavod Pharmaceuticals LLC for allocating customers and fixing prices of benazepril HCTZ. The other two counts of felony dealt with drugs such as desonide ointment and tobramycin inhalation solution.

Sandoz settlement has significant financial implication as well. By agreeing to this settlement, Sandoz has avoided hefty fines which may have been gone higher than $100 million for each count of felony depending upon the quantum of loss suffered by victims or the gain accrued to the firm on account of such misanthropy.

Under the terms of the agreement, criminal prosecution will be deferred for three years. DOJ said that while arriving at the decision to defer prosecution it took cognizance of "significant" social impact that would have resulted from a criminal conviction. The healthcare suppliers convicted of certain crimes are banned from partaking in federal healthcare programs such as Medicare.

Novartis stock is expected to receive a boost from this development as there had been uncertainty about Sandoz due to its involvement in the case. Some other major pharma companies targeted under this program are Teva (NYSE:TEVA) and Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL). Novartis has shown strong performance in the stock market. Its stock gained close to 10 percent in the previous year. The company recently reported that its sBLA and market authorization application for subcutaneous ofatumumab has been accepted by the FDA and EMA. The FDA is expected to provide its verdict in June while European decision is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2021.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.